Quote from: jameslfc1997 on May  3, 2021, 08:44:48 pm
Mean it's only 2 weeks and they would be able anyway I guess. Quite crazy to think in 6 weeks cinemas will be open at full capacity not that it's a bad thing but how close we are to much closer normality.

It's more that there are probably some small cafes, restaurants etc absolutely aching to open properly but big chains are doing it in services for the last 3 weeks (I assume)
Quote from: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/03/eu-plans-to-reopen-to-fully-covid-vaccinated-foreign-tourists-from-june
Under the commissions proposals, member states would allow travel into the EU of those people who had received the final dose of an authorised vaccine at least 14 days before arrival.

I won't try to conceal my bitterness  ;D

If people have had the opportunity of vaccines and not taken them then I don't really have any sympathy for them.  This policy - and many others like it that are being discussed - is discriminatory against people that haven't had the opportunity of a vaccine.  That said, I don't think it would hold up in any court of law as I'm not sure there's a law that covers not-been-offered-a-vaccine-ism.

My personal angle is that we are hoping to take our children to see their grandparents in France in July but realistically there's no chance of us being fully vaccinated before then as we've not reached the qualifying point for the first vaccine yet.  Without the vaccine passport we'll be forced to pay for private tests and quarantine while those we've been locked down to protect will be enjoying their holidays unimpeded (as I said, I'm a bit bitter over this...).
Surge testing for the SA variant now happening in my home town of Hounslow, not particularly surprising because of its proximity to Heathrow and large BAME population but still concerning none the less as its had relatively high cases numbers in general for about the last 6 months and even before April 12th going to the cash point to take out some money in the high st (I had just visited the dentist and they only take cash...) it was absolutely shocking how many people were out and about, it literally was like a normal pre-Covid afternoon and social distancing was completely out of the window.
Hyndburn (Lancashire) has had 153 cases per 100k in the last 7 days, more than double the next highest (Bolton, 73, North Lincolnshire, 71). The national average is around 15 per 100k.
Quote from: thaddeus on May  3, 2021, 09:12:21 pm
I won't try to conceal my bitterness  ;D

If people have had the opportunity of vaccines and not taken them then I don't really have any sympathy for them.  This policy - and many others like it that are being discussed - is discriminatory against people that haven't had the opportunity of a vaccine.  That said, I don't think it would hold up in any court of law as I'm not sure there's a law that covers not-been-offered-a-vaccine-ism.

My personal angle is that we are hoping to take our children to see their grandparents in France in July but realistically there's no chance of us being fully vaccinated before then as we've not reached the qualifying point for the first vaccine yet.  Without the vaccine passport we'll be forced to pay for private tests and quarantine while those we've been locked down to protect will be enjoying their holidays unimpeded (as I said, I'm a bit bitter over this...).

I read earlier today that the EU plans also allowed for people to travel if they had a negative test, and that children could travel with their parents, even if they (the children) hadn't been vaccinated (because obviously nearly none have).


The thing I am bitter about is, the EU are going to have a vaccine passport that covers the EU and Switzerland, Norway, etc. The UK are, again, doing their own thing. And we all know how successful the development of apps and software systems are in this country... so probably no chance for us to have it easy and just get the EU vaccine passport...
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  4, 2021, 06:41:18 pm
I read earlier today that the EU plans also allowed for people to travel if they had a negative test, and that children could travel with their parents, even if they (the children) hadn't been vaccinated (because obviously nearly none have).


The thing I am bitter about is, the EU are going to have a vaccine passport that covers the EU and Switzerland, Norway, etc. The UK are, again, doing their own thing. And we all know how successful the development of apps and software systems are in this country... so probably no chance for us to have it easy and just get the EU vaccine passport...

Not too worried about the UK doing our own thing regarding this, i seem to remember many people lamenting we didnt join the EU on the vaccines and look how that worked out!

The southern med countries will bend over backwards to get UK visitors back, especially seeing as how much better the situation is in the UK rather than the EU. Better to keep the EU at arms length and negotiate with the EU countries themselves.

The EU seems to be pushing the reciprocity of arrangements. This of course is only fair however if the virus stays at higher levels in certain EU countries like France then that could become problematic.
Quote from: Sangria on May  4, 2021, 06:39:12 pm
Hyndburn (Lancashire) has had 153 cases per 100k in the last 7 days, more than double the next highest (Bolton, 73, North Lincolnshire, 71). The national average is around 15 per 100k.

As cases continue to drop to much lower levels, 1 significant outbreak in a workplace can lead to a local area shooting up the tables. That growth in Hyndburn looks pretty scary but is probably only 50-100 cases or so.
Quote from: Sangria on May  4, 2021, 06:39:12 pm
Hyndburn (Lancashire) has had 153 cases per 100k in the last 7 days, more than double the next highest (Bolton, 73, North Lincolnshire, 71). The national average is around 15 per 100k.

It's a good thing they can pinpoint local outbreaks quickly now. They will be able to deal with it quickly and let others get about their business much easier than previously, hopefully.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May  4, 2021, 06:59:54 pm
Not too worried about the UK doing our own thing regarding this, i seem to remember many people lamenting we didnt join the EU on the vaccines and look how that worked out!

The southern med countries will bend over backwards to get UK visitors back, especially seeing as how much better the situation is in the UK rather than the EU. Better to keep the EU at arms length and negotiate with the EU countries themselves.

The EU seems to be pushing the reciprocity of arrangements. This of course is only fair however if the virus stays at higher levels in certain EU countries like France then that could become problematic.

Ah, yes. I forgot. They need us more than we need them.
There was a story about the Seychelles being the most vaccinated country on earth but going back into lockdown. Some 60% have had two doses of the vaccine from China. No explanation as to what is behind the growth except for people taking less precautions.
Had the vaccine last night, feel shite today.
« Reply #55371 on: Yesterday at 08:01:41 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:59:54 am
Had the vaccine last night, feel shite today.
Bill Gates contolling you mate. Reflecting how he feels probably.
« Reply #55372 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:23:13 am
Ah, yes. I forgot. They need us more than we need them.
Theres no point in pretending that the UK isnt at, or near, the top of the spending league tables for tourism in a fair few European countries. Its not just the UK that wont have an EU pass either, the whole of the rest of the world wont, so everyone will need to accept each others or adopt a potentially globally recognised pass like the one being trialled by IATA.

One positive of being outside of a large organisation is being able to tailor things to your own needs, so would a UK international vaccine pass also be able to double up as a domestic one if we went down this route? Ive seen that the Danes have made their own domestic pass app, so presumably this means two different apps for them in the future, or will they be able to integrate them?
« Reply #55373 on: Yesterday at 08:30:45 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 08:09:38 am
There’s no point in pretending that the UK isn’t at, or near, the top of the spending league tables for tourism in a fair few European countries. It’s not just the UK that won’t have an EU pass either, the whole of the rest of the world won’t, so everyone will need to accept each other’s or adopt a potentially globally recognised pass like the one being trialled by IATA.

One positive of being outside of a large organisation is being able to tailor things to your own needs, so would a UK international vaccine pass also be able to double up as a domestic one if we went down this route? I’ve seen that the Danes have made their own domestic pass app, so presumably this means two different apps for them in the future, or will they be able to integrate them?

The EU pass will of course double as a domestic one for all of them. The point is, by going our own way, the UK has to first develop our own pass (with the great track record this has) and then negotiate bilateral acceptance with the EU. If we were piggy-backing on the EU one, there would be no need for negotiations and a contract, plus I'd have more faith in using whatever app someone in the EU develops for that. Going "our own way" will likely take longer and delay travelling to Europe and make it more complicated.

This isn't like the vaccine situation, where the UK could simply buy goods on the open market, independent from anyone else. This is about travel agreements, and by the nature of it, two sides need to agree to this.

And the "they need the British tourists" argument - yes, they do, but not at the cost of endangering their own population. And people forget how quick for example the French were to close the borders when the "Kent variant" first showed up at the end of December.
« Reply #55374 on: Yesterday at 08:58:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:39:37 am
There was a story about the Seychelles being the most vaccinated country on earth but going back into lockdown. Some 60% have had two doses of the vaccine from China. No explanation as to what is behind the growth except for people taking less precautions.
Would be interested to see the article. 

The Sino vaccine seems less effective than the others though
« Reply #55375 on: Yesterday at 09:04:43 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:01:41 am
Bill Gates contolling you mate. Reflecting how he feels probably.
Half of us are going to be controlled by Melinda now.
« Reply #55376 on: Yesterday at 09:13:34 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 08:09:38 am
One positive of being outside of a large organisation is being able to tailor things to your own needs, so would a UK international vaccine pass also be able to double up as a domestic one if we went down this route? Ive seen that the Danes have made their own domestic pass app, so presumably this means two different apps for them in the future, or will they be able to integrate them?

I don't really follow your argument. How is it a positive of being outside of a large organisation that you can do whatever fits your needs, when in the next sentence you're saying that the Danes are doing exactly that while being part of that large organisation? And there's also a misunderstanding about how the EU works. The EU has very little influence on member states in terms of what they're doing in health care. That's fully in the hands of each individual member state. Therefore, the vaccine passport is basically just the EU providing the infrastructure, i.e. an app or another form of verfying whether someone has been vaccinated, tested or has recovered from covid in the last six months (like a QR code on a piece of paper) that can be used in every member state. Furthermore, they give recommendations in terms of what rules should be applied and what vaccines should be accepted (it will probably be all the EMA-approved ones).

However, each and every member state then makes their own decisions what they will be allowing the people to do when they've been vaccinated, tested or have had covid recently. They will also decide themselves whether they'll accept certain vaccines that have not been approved by EMA. We have quite a few tourists from China here in Austria and our EU-minister already said that we will probably also accept the Chinese vaccine even though it hasn't been approved by EMA. In addition to that, the data is not stored somewhere in Brussels, but in each individual member state. So you need to have the infrastructre anyway. It's just a question of then linking that with Brussels. My understanding of the vaccine passport is that no data will be stored by the EU, so their platform basically just acts as communication hub for the individual member states. So, if a request from Greece is made, because some guy at the border or whatever scans the QR code in the vaccine passport app of a guy trying to come in from Germany, it goes to Brussels and from there a request goes to Germany asking whether the guy at the border has actually been vaccinated, tested or has had covid recently. And the only thing going to Brussels then is either a "Yes" or "No". And from what I know this is mainly due to the fact again, that the EU has basically no responsibilities in health care.

The whole sovereignty argument doesn't really work in most Corona-related issues, because again the EU's powers in terms of health care are very restricted and basically fully in the hands of the individual member states. So, I think it's kind of bizarre when it is brought up as a "positive" of Brexit. Everything the UK has done with vaccinations could have been done as a member state. The UK could have emergency approval for the vaccines or whatever it's called, the UK could have made separate deals with vaccine suppliers and they could even have used non-EMA-approved vaccines like Hungary did. There might have been a backlash from other EU countries, but those never stopped the UK from asking for all sorts of special deals or rebates from Brussels or from outright blocking certain decisions.
« Reply #55377 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:13:34 am
I don't really follow your argument. How is it a positive of being outside of a large organisation that you can do whatever fits your needs, when in the next sentence you're saying that the Danes are doing exactly that while being part of that large organisation?
Oh it wasnt an argument at all, they were genuine questions that Ive not seen any details on and wondered if anyone else had.

On that point of yours above though, the Danes wanted to get a domestic pass quickly so could of course make their own, however with schengen it makes sense that everyone around Europe uses the same pass internationally. If they can integrate their domestic pass into the Europe one then happy days, but if not then thats not ideal
« Reply #55378 on: Yesterday at 11:45:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on May  3, 2021, 10:51:00 pm
Surge testing for the SA variant now happening in my home town of Hounslow, not particularly surprising because of its proximity to Heathrow and large BAME population but still concerning none the less as its had relatively high cases numbers in general for about the last 6 months and even before April 12th going to the cash point to take out some money in the high st (I had just visited the dentist and they only take cash...) it was absolutely shocking how many people were out and about, it literally was like a normal pre-Covid afternoon and social distancing was completely out of the window.

What kind of 17th century dentist do you use?
I need a small mortgage to visit mine.
« Reply #55379 on: Yesterday at 01:02:40 pm »
The entire Indian delegation at the G7 now isolating after two of them tested positive for Covid. You couldn't make this shit up :butt

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56993129
« Reply #55380 on: Yesterday at 01:25:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:02:40 pm
The entire Indian delegation at the G7 now isolating after two of them tested positive for Covid. You couldn't make this shit up :butt

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56993129

Hopefully that means Raab has to isolate for ten days. Been seeing too much of his smarmy gob lately.
« Reply #55381 on: Yesterday at 03:15:50 pm »
The Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated over 60% of its population against Covid-19, is bringing back restrictions amid a rise in cases.

The archipelago of nearly 100,000 people recorded close to 500 new cases in the three days to 1 May and has about 1,000 active cases.

A third of the active cases involved people who had had two vaccine doses, the country's news agency said.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-56992121
« Reply #55382 on: Yesterday at 03:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 03:15:50 pm
The Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated over 60% of its population against Covid-19, is bringing back restrictions amid a rise in cases.

The archipelago of nearly 100,000 people recorded close to 500 new cases in the three days to 1 May and has about 1,000 active cases.

A third of the active cases involved people who had had two vaccine doses, the country's news agency said.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-56992121

Are there any serious cases and hospitalizations or are they all mild cases?

60% still isn't herd immunity.
« Reply #55383 on: Yesterday at 03:51:58 pm »
Being a holiday destination, you can be 99% certain that covid returned to The Seychelles on an airplane. Highlights the fact that international travel needs to be put off until next year.
« Reply #55384 on: Yesterday at 04:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:39:38 pm
Are there any serious cases and hospitalizations or are they all mild cases?

60% still isn't herd immunity.

No idea mate, just sharing the link.
« Reply #55385 on: Yesterday at 04:35:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:45:30 am
What kind of 17th century dentist do you use?
I need a small mortgage to visit mine.

I know, but like all good Indians they only deal in cash. Keeps down on the paperwork and all that...
« Reply #55386 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm »
Sacha Cowen has led a case against the government not opening indoor hospitality at the same time as non-essential retail, as part of the governments defence they were forced to release their report which he has now shared on Twitter, pretty interesting and fairly damning really for their decision to treat hospitality differently from other sectors.

https://twitter.com/sacha_lord/status/1390004984901771265?s=21

« Reply #55387 on: Yesterday at 08:06:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:39:37 am
There was a story about the Seychelles being the most vaccinated country on earth but going back into lockdown. Some 60% have had two doses of the vaccine from China. No explanation as to what is behind the growth except for people taking less precautions.

Anyone even attempted to explain ? Variants?
« Reply #55388 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 08:06:06 pm
Anyone even attempted to explain ? Variants?
Probably not. Theyve used Sinopharm mainly at the beginning of their roll out. Its not got the greatest reported real world efficacy for preventing transmission, but likely still does protect against serious illness.

A low efficacy vaccine (reported 50% or so) plus 50% vaccinated still leaves a lot of susceptible people, especially if coincides with a change in behaviour (lots more social mixing etc).

Edit - good thread here on it actually
https://mobile.twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1389955259410354177
« Reply #55389 on: Yesterday at 08:22:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:39:37 am
There was a story about the Seychelles being the most vaccinated country on earth but going back into lockdown. Some 60% have had two doses of the vaccine from China. No explanation as to what is behind the growth except for people taking less precautions.


Apparently the Chinese vaccine is only about 50% effective, and so correlates to unvaccinated making up twice the number of cases (2/3 unvaccinated vs 1/3 vaccinated)
However, for the vaccinated the outcomes should be less severe (ie. fewer hospitalisations / deaths), however I guess that will only be seen for sure in the longer term.

 
« Reply #55390 on: Yesterday at 08:31:03 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:22:37 pm

Apparently the Chinese vaccine is only about 50% effective, and so correlates to unvaccinated making up twice the number of cases (2/3 unvaccinated vs 1/3 vaccinated)
However, for the vaccinated the outcomes should be less severe (ie. fewer hospitalisations / deaths), however I guess that will only be seen for sure in the longer term.

 
Sinovac is only about 50%, but this is Sinopharm which has really good efficacy

There will be a story to it.  Lets wait and see.
« Reply #55391 on: Yesterday at 08:34:57 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on May  4, 2021, 10:22:58 pm
As cases continue to drop to much lower levels, 1 significant outbreak in a workplace can lead to a local area shooting up the tables. That growth in Hyndburn looks pretty scary but is probably only 50-100 cases or so.
Also, Hyndburn is quite a small area - around 80k population, so that rate of 153 is from just 124 cases.

I had a look at the detail here:

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=ltla&areaName=Hyndburn

If you look at the heatmap, the cases are massively concentrated in the 10 to 14 range, with 76 cases there.
So presumably there's been an outbreak in a couple of classes at a school.
The other high rate bands would correspond with infections being passed on to some parents and siblings:

45 to 49: 5 cases
40 to 44: 10 cases
35 to 39: 5 cases
15 to 19: 11 cases
5 to 9: 6 cases
« Reply #55392 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:31:03 pm
Sinovac is only about 50%, but this is Sinopharm which has really good efficacy

There will be a story to it.  Lets wait and see.

Good efficiency against the new variants though?
« Reply #55393 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Looking at Seychelles data, it appears they've used both Astra Zeneca and Sinopharm. Maldives also getting a huge surge in cases again despite high vaccination.
« Reply #55394 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
Good efficiency against the new variants though?

The vast majority of cases (2 thirds) are among those who aren't  fully vaccinated.
First question is then what level of infection have the other third?  If its mild and asymptomatic cases then there's no big deal. Unvaccinated people will continue to catch covid if you open everything up and it looks as if they were very keen to do so. A large portion of the infections are among foreigners.
60% is a long way from being covid free entirely and it just tells us that we need to get a massive percentage of people done.

The media love these stories, as do anti vax types. But its more helpful to look at the likes of the UK, Israel, and even the US now for evidence of vaccine impact.
As far as I'm aware there's been no evidence of any vaccine busting variants, but some seem to make them less efficacious.
« Reply #55395 on: Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm
The vast majority of cases (2 thirds) are among those who aren't  fully vaccinated.
First question is then what level of infection have the other third?  If its mild and asymptomatic cases then there's no big deal. Unvaccinated people will continue to catch covid if you open everything up and it looks as if they were very keen to do so. A large portion of the infections are among foreigners.
60% is a long way from being covid free entirely and it just tells us that we need to get a massive percentage of people done.

The media love these stories, as do anti vax types. But its more helpful to look at the likes of the UK, Israel, and even the US now for evidence of vaccine impact.
As far as I'm aware there's been no evidence of any vaccine busting variants, but some seem to make them less efficacious.

Not media - they have they locked down again. Simply have to learn from real world data.
« Reply #55396 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm
Not media - they have they locked down again. Simply have to learn from real world data.


Eh?  Read again.
« Reply #55397 on: Today at 04:06:34 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm

Eh?  Read again.

Eh?  Read again.

I have read again. They've vaccinated 60% of their population, but are closing down schools, closing down many other areas, and putting curbs in place.
« Reply #55398 on: Today at 05:02:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm
Sacha Cowen has led a case against the government not opening indoor hospitality at the same time as non-essential retail, as part of the governments defence they were forced to release their report which he has now shared on Twitter, pretty interesting and fairly damning really for their decision to treat hospitality differently from other sectors.

https://twitter.com/sacha_lord/status/1390004984901771265?s=21


Most of that is highlighting that keeping the hospitality industry shut, disproportionately affects 16-24 year olds, women and people from a BAME background, which I dont think would surprise anyone, but IMO, unfortunately for those people, isnt a valid reason to open everything up. It also says the BAME community have a higher chance of becoming seriously ill with the virus, but this becomes less of an issue once everyones vaccinated. I  would agree, and it suggests not opening up until more are vaccinated.

Theres an odd point about contacts of people whove caught the virus from a leisure and hospitality setting being no more likely to be infected than a contact of someone who caught it in a different setting. I suppose its good to know that the virus doesnt disproportionately hate people who go to the pub.

Finally, theres a point about it being difficult to rate how COVID secure places are and a highlighted section saying that transmission in retail, leisure and hospitality compared to other settings is relatively low, presumably peoples homes being the highest. However, this is below an unhighlighted statement that says overall, data suggests that the hospitality sector, compared to the leisure and retail sectors seems to be associated with greater risk of transmission.

I cant really see anything damning in all of that, or anything that would make me want hospitality to open up any earlier.
« Reply #55399 on: Today at 05:48:40 am »
Over 410,000 new infections and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours here officially.

