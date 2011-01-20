« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55320 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm
Anti vax doctor dies of covid

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-56922517

Pulls out worlds smallest violin.
It'd be morally wrong to take pleasure in a man's death, but in this instance, fuck him. I wonder how many people he hospitalised, or worse, due to his "advice". c*nt.
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55321 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm
Australia isn't the only country that's done well against covid. The far east were better prepared and took it more seriously than us. We've missed the boat on zero covid and because we acted too slowly at every single moment (except vaccines) we've suffered the worst consequences of both worlds - lots of infection and a tanked economy.
Sangria

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55322 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm
Australia have a huge advantage as well in that they only have a third of our population with way more land which obviously means less contact amongst herds of people.

Aussies I believe only let nationals from NZ and another country in who have good Covid records.

I think we are going about things the right way mainly.

The one thing id stop is people coming in who are not critical in other words medical equipment, doctors, food allowed in but anyone who decides to clear off to Dubai sod em.

All incomers who do not fit the essential trade definition must quarantine in government mandated hotels, charges jacked up as an effective import tax. If you want to go out of this country, stay out unless you're prepared to pay exorbitant sums on return. If you're not prepared to pay those sums, stay in this country.
Sangria

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55323 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm

Zero Covid is very difficult to do - you have to have a proper test & trace system, which we still don't seem to have.
Although cases are way down, they are still a couple of thousand each day -that is tens of thousands of contacts to trace.
Through the pandemic, Australia has only had 5 days where over 500 cases were reported - they've been below 50/day since ast September. UK in contrast has never got below 300


You'd have to do localised lock downs every time there was an outbreak - much easier in Australia, which is much more spread out - the major cities are hundreds of miles apart.


And as Filopastry says, there's also the question of whether it's even worth trying at this point. Over half the UK population have now had at least one vaccination, over a quarter of the adult population are fully vaccinated, which should be mainly the most vulnerable. I would think that as cases, hospitalisations & deaths continue to drop, the costs of going from very few cases to "zero-covid" would outweigh the benefits.

Might as well aim for full vaccination rather than zero covid. Get the most popular avenues of socialisation barring entry except for those who have been vaccinated.
TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55324 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm
Every country has issues with freight coming in and out - as does Australia, but they've worked out a method to keep it safe.

I was watching my friends video in Australia on youtube - they're partying away without masks, sitting in restaurants, simple things like going to the cinema and meeting up with family members with drinks.

I keep hearing we can't do it - but is this true? I understand attempts to keep the economy open, but these lockdowns just take us two steps backwards.

Even with a semi competent government that is difficult to achieve for the UK.  Yep were an island but close proximity to EU mainland and heavily reliant on imports.  Impossible of course with an incompetent administration.  At a basic level of course strict border controls are required and already there are disputes (blame game) between airlines and border control re very light touch controls.
AmSeeker

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55325 on: Today at 12:10:00 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
Even with a semi competent government that is difficult to achieve for the UK.  Yep were an island but close proximity to EU mainland and heavily reliant on imports.  Impossible of course with an incompetent administration.  At a basic level of course strict border controls are required and already there are disputes (blame game) between airlines and border control re very light touch controls.

1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.

2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.

3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !
TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55326 on: Today at 12:17:18 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 12:10:00 am
1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.

2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.

3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !

I referred to proximity to another landmass (EU) and London is obviously an international hub.  Never mentioned density.  What hardcore restrictions are currently in place here?
AmSeeker

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55327 on: Today at 02:12:21 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:17:18 am
I referred to proximity to another landmass (EU) and London is obviously an international hub.  Never mentioned density.  What hardcore restrictions are currently in place here?

You clearly aren't following them if you have to ask. There are plenty, obviously not as bad as a few months ago, but still pretty bad.
ScouserAtHeart

  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55328 on: Today at 04:11:13 am
402,000 new cases and 3,500 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's difficult to comprehend those numbers. It's basically over 2 million new cases a week
ScouserAtHeart

  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55329 on: Today at 04:41:43 am
And this is worrying

"Jordan has detected three cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in people who had not travelled.

Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction, health minister Firas Al-Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2021/may/01/coronavirus-live-news-controversial-england-care-home-rule-scrapped-india-daily-cases-top-400000-for-first-time
markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55330 on: Today at 05:59:41 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 12:10:00 am
1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.

2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.

3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !
1. Density per km2, London 5632, Sydney 2123, Melbourne 1650, Auckland 2548. UK cities Leicester, Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham, Birmingham and Mancheater are all in the 4000s for population per km2.

2. Australia is a net importer in 6 categories including seafood (from NZ), soft drinks and processed fruit and veg. However overall, Australian food imports are around 7%, the UK is around 80% which in real terms is an even greater difference when you consider the UKs population is over 2.5 times that of Australia.

You also have to consider how the food is imported. With around 25% of UK food coming from the EU, a ferry or train ride away, most of this is on the back of a lorry. With Australia, any food coming from China or Thailand etc as you suggested, is usually imported in shipping containers because of the distance. This all means that the UK and Australia couldnt be further apart in the amount of people needed to enter each country to maintain its food supplies, completely opposite ends of the spectrum.

3. With the issues raised in point 2, the realistic view is that the UK could never have been COVID zero as we cant completely shut the boarders. Once youve accepted that then you look at how the virus is transmitted, a study in the Lancet estimated that in September 2020 (a low point for transmission in the UK) only between 1 and 5% of UK cases were imported. Strict boarder controls for the UK are useful now whilst some people are unvaccinated and there are variants of concern, but wouldnt have helped us a year ago like they did some other countries.
Indomitable_Carp

  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55331 on: Today at 07:04:08 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 12:10:00 am
1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.

Australian cities are some of the least dense I have seen anywhere in the world. The Average Australian house size is 2.5 times that of the UK.

Melbourne, a city of 5 million, is spread over 80kms North/South and East/West. London by contrast, with a population twice as big, is spread over 55kms North/South and East/West.

The vast bulk of the city is endless suburb after endless suburb consisting of very wide roads and big detached bungalows with a big yards. Even Inner City areas there is a good chance you will be in a detached house.
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55332 on: Today at 07:26:43 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:11:13 am
402,000 new cases and 3,500 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's difficult to comprehend those numbers. It's basically over 2 million new cases a week
I don't even trust those numbers.
Reading this in The Observer, seems to sum up the under-reporting:

A doctor from the Indian Medical Association in Uttar Pradesh, who asked not to be named, said many people were dying from diseases such as pneumonia and lung fibrosis, which they contracted as a result of Covid-19 complications. He said: The number of those deaths is very high, but theyre not being counted as coronavirus deaths.

He added: We accept that the number of dead from coronavirus is much higher than the district administration public data. Those bodies we see piling up at the crematoriums are mostly people who were undergoing treatment at home, then died there. The number of such deaths is also high but they are mostly not recorded in official data. The testing rate here is very low compared to the need.

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55333 on: Today at 07:49:09 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 07:27:36 pm
Could we not go for Zero covid as they have done in Australia? I can't bear the thought of another lockdown in the winter. We have rates so low now that it is possible we could do it. Of course it would mean closing borders and a short hard lockdown. Of course have to hope our track and trace team are now working.

I know Professor Devi on twitter is advocating that it should be the course we go for. Thoughts?


Putting faith in vaccines has been our plan since 12 months ago - wed need a very good reason to change course now. Those reasons just arent there at the moment - if anything all the metrics are suggesting that this plan of action will and is working and actually those metrics are looking more optimistic than we thought they would at this point. To shift to a different approach like zero covid or eradication would only make sense if it looked like our current approach was not going to work. Certainly not the case at the moment.

If its avoiding a winter lockdown that you especially want then a zero covid approach isnt the way you want to go. That pretty much guarentees a lockdown in winter and probably more both before and after. Shorter lockdowns for sure most likely, but a lot of disruption none the less.
TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55334 on: Today at 07:53:42 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:12:21 am
You clearly aren't following them if you have to ask. There are plenty, obviously not as bad as a few months ago, but still pretty bad.

Clearly, although Im unaware Ive missed anything, but happy to be enlightened.  Curious to know what hardcore and bad restrictions I may be unaware of?
west_london_red

  watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55335 on: Today at 08:46:24 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 07:27:36 pm
Could we not go for Zero covid as they have done in Australia? I can't bear the thought of another lockdown in the winter. We have rates so low now that it is possible we could do it. Of course it would mean closing borders and a short hard lockdown. Of course have to hope our track and trace team are now working.

I know Professor Devi on twitter is advocating that it should be the course we go for. Thoughts?


Im really not sure how you can get to zero Covid in a single country without either all other countries following suite or massive and ongoing border controls, even if we could get to zero Covid maintaining that seems incredibly difficult (check out the BBC article on Australian Indians not allowed back in to Australia for an example). Im no expert in Australia, but their relationship and distance to their neighbours is very different to ours, especially the EU and Ireland and France where we would need a similar commitment to zero Covid to make it work. We are in essence still surrounded by the EU.

Plus the virus can and has jumped to animals and can jump back to humans, so even if you eradicate it in people it can come back and Im not sure how we tackle that.

As for Professor Sridhar, dare I say the longer Covid remains a major part of our lives the better for her? (Not that shes alone in this). And keep in mind Professor Sridhar is an Professor in policy and governance rather then a medical or virological field for example, and while shes obviously knows her stuff, shes not necessarily an expert in all aspects of this.
