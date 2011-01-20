1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.



2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.



3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !



1. Density per km2, London 5632, Sydney 2123, Melbourne 1650, Auckland 2548. UK cities Leicester, Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham, Birmingham and Mancheater are all in the 4000s for population per km2.2. Australia is a net importer in 6 categories including seafood (from NZ), soft drinks and processed fruit and veg. However overall, Australian food imports are around 7%, the UK is around 80% which in real terms is an even greater difference when you consider the UKs population is over 2.5 times that of Australia.You also have to consider how the food is imported. With around 25% of UK food coming from the EU, a ferry or train ride away, most of this is on the back of a lorry. With Australia, any food coming from China or Thailand etc as you suggested, is usually imported in shipping containers because of the distance. This all means that the UK and Australia couldnt be further apart in the amount of people needed to enter each country to maintain its food supplies, completely opposite ends of the spectrum.3. With the issues raised in point 2, the realistic view is that the UK could never have been COVID zero as we cant completely shut the boarders. Once youve accepted that then you look at how the virus is transmitted, a study in the Lancet estimated that in September 2020 (a low point for transmission in the UK) only between 1 and 5% of UK cases were imported. Strict boarder controls for the UK are useful now whilst some people are unvaccinated and there are variants of concern, but wouldnt have helped us a year ago like they did some other countries.