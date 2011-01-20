Even with a semi competent government that is difficult to achieve for the UK. Yep were an island but close proximity to EU mainland and heavily reliant on imports. Impossible of course with an incompetent administration. At a basic level of course strict border controls are required and already there are disputes (blame game) between airlines and border control re very light touch controls.
1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.
2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.
3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !