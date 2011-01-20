« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1379 1380 1381 1382 1383 [1384]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1861561 times)

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,725
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55320 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm
Anti vax doctor dies of covid

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-56922517

Pulls out worlds smallest violin.
It'd be morally wrong to take pleasure in a man's death, but in this instance, fuck him. I wonder how many people he hospitalised, or worse, due to his "advice". c*nt.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55321 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm »
Australia isn't the only country that's done well against covid. The far east were better prepared and took it more seriously than us. We've missed the boat on zero covid and because we acted too slowly at every single moment (except vaccines) we've suffered the worst consequences of both worlds - lots of infection and a tanked economy.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55322 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm
Australia have a huge advantage as well in that they only have a third of our population with way more land which obviously means less contact amongst herds of people.

Aussies I believe only let nationals from NZ and another country in who have good Covid records.

I think we are going about things the right way mainly.

The one thing id stop is people coming in who are not critical in other words medical equipment, doctors, food allowed in but anyone who decides to clear off to Dubai sod em.

All incomers who do not fit the essential trade definition must quarantine in government mandated hotels, charges jacked up as an effective import tax. If you want to go out of this country, stay out unless you're prepared to pay exorbitant sums on return. If you're not prepared to pay those sums, stay in this country.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55323 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm

Zero Covid is very difficult to do - you have to have a proper test & trace system, which we still don't seem to have.
Although cases are way down, they are still a couple of thousand each day -that is tens of thousands of contacts to trace.
Through the pandemic, Australia has only had 5 days where over 500 cases were reported - they've been below 50/day since ast September. UK in contrast has never got below 300


You'd have to do localised lock downs every time there was an outbreak - much easier in Australia, which is much more spread out - the major cities are hundreds of miles apart.


And as Filopastry says, there's also the question of whether it's even worth trying at this point. Over half the UK population have now had at least one vaccination, over a quarter of the adult population are fully vaccinated, which should be mainly the most vulnerable. I would think that as cases, hospitalisations & deaths continue to drop, the costs of going from very few cases to "zero-covid" would outweigh the benefits.

Might as well aim for full vaccination rather than zero covid. Get the most popular avenues of socialisation barring entry except for those who have been vaccinated.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55324 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm
Every country has issues with freight coming in and out - as does Australia, but they've worked out a method to keep it safe.

I was watching my friends video in Australia on youtube - they're partying away without masks, sitting in restaurants, simple things like going to the cinema and meeting up with family members with drinks.

I keep hearing we can't do it - but is this true? I understand attempts to keep the economy open, but these lockdowns just take us two steps backwards.

Even with a semi competent government that is difficult to achieve for the UK.  Yep were an island but close proximity to EU mainland and heavily reliant on imports.  Impossible of course with an incompetent administration.  At a basic level of course strict border controls are required and already there are disputes (blame game) between airlines and border control re very light touch controls.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55325 on: Today at 12:10:00 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
Even with a semi competent government that is difficult to achieve for the UK.  Yep were an island but close proximity to EU mainland and heavily reliant on imports.  Impossible of course with an incompetent administration.  At a basic level of course strict border controls are required and already there are disputes (blame game) between airlines and border control re very light touch controls.

1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.

2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.

3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55326 on: Today at 12:17:18 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 12:10:00 am
1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.

2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.

3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling many want a holiday at the expense of anymore hardcore restrictions !

I referred to proximity to another landmass (EU) and London is obviously an international hub.  Never mentioned density.  What hardcore restrictions are currently in place here?
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55327 on: Today at 02:12:21 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:17:18 am
I referred to proximity to another landmass (EU) and London is obviously an international hub.  Never mentioned density.  What hardcore restrictions are currently in place here?

You clearly aren't following them if you have to ask. There are plenty, obviously not as bad as a few months ago, but still pretty bad.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55328 on: Today at 04:11:13 am »
402,000 new cases and 3,500 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's difficult to comprehend those numbers. It's basically over 2 million new cases a week
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 1379 1380 1381 1382 1383 [1384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 