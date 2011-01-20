Even with a semi competent government that is difficult to achieve for the UK. Yep were an island but close proximity to EU mainland and heavily reliant on imports. Impossible of course with an incompetent administration. At a basic level of course strict border controls are required and already there are disputes (blame game) between airlines and border control re very light touch controls.



1) Australia has many cities like Sydney, Melbourne that are very dense, more so than even the UK. It's the same in New Zealand - not everyone is living in fields, cities like Auckland are very dense.2) Australia is a net importer of it's food, they are not self sufficient. Foods coming from China, Thailand, and many other regions. I don't fathom this as an excuse.3) Strict border controls should be easy to implement. However i do have the feeling