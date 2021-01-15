So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s



Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.



They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.



Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while



It's a good thing they've had the 1st dose. If it prevents hospitalisation it's doing its job. Same happened to a colleague of mine who caught it after her 1st jab. She was quite bad with shortness of breath so having the jab about 4 weeks earlier prevented her needing hospital or worse.To anyone on here who's sitting on the fence of whether to get it. I work in one of the Merseyside hospitals. I've never seen anything that looks like covid on an xray and seen enough unwell people to say go get it. Even if you think your immune system is up to scratch, 1 don't chance it, and 2 getting it is showing signs of reduced transmission. It helps protect others much more than just you.