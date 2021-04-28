Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.



1) Is this vaccine essentially going to have to be taken every year, or is it a one off like say the Hepatitis vaccine?



2) What are the differences between the AZ vaccine and the two from Moderna and Pfizer?



3) Will we all have to take boosters in the winter again? Will the AZ vaccine that comes in the winter be updated for the new variants?



It's been a busy week dude so these questions are perhaps not the easiest to answer briefly, but suffice to say don't listen to anti-vax friends because they read something on a facebook group.1) Yes and No. It is likely you won't need a vaccine every year unless you are above a certain age (prob 50-60). If you're young then your body creates a stronger immune response to the virus through the vaccine, and you may not need it more than once.2) The vaccines make your immune system react and create immunity (resistance to the virus) in different ways, but they broadly create the same response by allowing your body to block the virus from infecting you whilst your immune system gears up and takes it out.3) Depends if they have enough boosters made by then and on the spread of other, more serious variants which may impact the vulnerable. The UK has bought all the vaccines now so we might as well inject people with a new dose, particularly if it's able to be a direct vaccine for the most damaging variant circulating. Don't hold off getting the vaccine 'because you're getting a booster', because you may not get one and secondly it's taken ages to get this many people vaccinated so there's no guarantee you'll be in the first group.Seriously though, I've had both vaccines now and they were easy to take (this is coming from a person who hates needles), I felt tired for a few days and now I'm going about my life ready for everything to be open. Don't be the guy who doesn't buy car insurance and just YOLOs it around until something bad happens to other people.edit: Seems Welsh beat me to it.