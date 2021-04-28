« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1377 1378 1379 1380 1381 [1382]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1858186 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55240 on: Today at 05:45:06 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:47:43 pm
This looks good news -

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-indian-variant-biontech-co-founder-confident-vaccine-14710480

It is good news but I wouldnt get too excited either, Im not sure how many doses India has ordered of the Pfizer vaccine or it will be able to get hold of (its also expensive compared to the other vaccines) or if it can be manufactured domestically.

On a related note, Reuters have reported that the US has now started exporting doses of the Pfizer to Mexico.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55241 on: Today at 06:25:46 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:34:06 am
Vaccine bookings should be open to 40+ from this morning so worth a check

Still showing as 42-plus on the NHS website. Plan to get mine booked asap as soon as the website is updated.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,788
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55242 on: Today at 07:06:58 am »
Over 40s now confirmed.

Given that youre likely to have to have had a vaccination to get in the ground... fill yer boots up!,
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55243 on: Today at 08:00:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2021, 10:53:07 am
The ONS survey (based on data two weeks ago) shows 68% now have antibodies...

If we keep pushing, we should be able to antibody our way out of this shit.
Pretty remarkable really. Here is the plot of antibody positivity for 50+ over time.

N is antibodies to nucleocapsid - so basically from infection, and S is antibodies to spike - so the additional positivity is from vaccines.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55244 on: Today at 09:23:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:45:06 am
It is good news but I wouldnt get too excited either, Im not sure how many doses India has ordered of the Pfizer vaccine or it will be able to get hold of (its also expensive compared to the other vaccines) or if it can be manufactured domestically.

On a related note, Reuters have reported that the US has now started exporting doses of the Pfizer to Mexico.
Pfizer isn't likely. The cold storage required does not make it feasible. India will be manufacturing Sputnik though towards the end of this month.

Anyway as predicted, the vaccine drive that was supposed to be available for all Indian adults has started disastrously. Major cities aren't vaccinating for the next few days because they don't have stocks. Just brilliant PR from the central government to make vaccination open for all only to then mandate state governments to procure vaccines for those aged 18-45 at short notice.

On the plus side I'm seeing increasing negative sentiment to the BJP but it means nothing if it doesn't translate to the polls and if a credible national opposition doesn't emerge in the next couple of years.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55245 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm
At least the elections in India are over. Fingers crossed the exit polls are correct and my families state remains out of Adolf modis hands.
BJP might not win but that increased vote share is worrying. They might take that extra step in 5 year's time unless the country turns on Modi and co en masse.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55246 on: Today at 09:34:12 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:23:33 am
Pfizer isn't likely. The cold storage required does not make it feasible. India will be manufacturing Sputnik though towards the end of this month.

Anyway as predicted, the vaccine drive that was supposed to be available for all Indian adults has started disastrously. Major cities aren't vaccinating for the next few days because they don't have stocks. Just brilliant PR from the central government to make vaccination open for all only to then mandate state governments to procure vaccines for those aged 18-45 at short notice.

On the plus side I'm seeing increasing negative sentiment to the BJP but it means nothing if it doesn't translate to the polls and if a credible national opposition doesn't emerge in the next couple of years.

Yeah, good point on the cold storage.

I read something about states being responsible for procurement of vaccines a couple of days ago, wasnt completely sure how that was supposed to work and maybe I was being cynical but I just saw it as the Centre passing the responsibility (and blame of course) on to the states, especially when the two hardest hit state and UT in Maharashtra and Delhi are not BJP run.
Logged

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55247 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:58 am
Over 40s now confirmed.

Given that youre likely to have to have had a vaccination to get in the ground... fill yer boots up!,

Come oooon.....I'm 37 so hoping for a jab message in the next few weeks.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55248 on: Today at 09:51:08 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:34:12 am
Yeah, good point on the cold storage.

I read something about states being responsible for procurement of vaccines a couple of days ago, wasnt completely sure how that was supposed to work and maybe I was being cynical but I just saw it as the Centre passing the responsibility (and blame of course) on to the states, especially when the two hardest hit state and UT in Maharashtra and Delhi are not BJP run.



There was a report that showed Gujarat and Maharashtra getting pretty much the same number of vaccines despite Maharashtra having nearly double the population. Easy to guess which state is BJP ruled  :wanker
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,113
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55249 on: Today at 10:03:25 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:23:33 am
On the plus side I'm seeing increasing negative sentiment to the BJP but it means nothing if it doesn't translate to the polls and if a credible national opposition doesn't emerge in the next couple of years.

The thing with that is the next elections are three years away, and people have very short memories
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,788
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55250 on: Today at 10:08:28 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 08:00:31 am
Pretty remarkable really. Here is the plot of antibody positivity for 50+ over time.

N is antibodies to nucleocapsid - so basically from infection, and S is antibodies to spike - so the additional positivity is from vaccines.

Interesting that look how few of the elderly had antibodies from natural exposure.

Then contrast it with how many deaths from those age groups.

Its quite quite scary
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55251 on: Today at 11:28:04 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:03:25 am
The thing with that is the next elections are three years away, and people have very short memories
Yep. Hell, even if elections were to be held tomorrow he wouldn't lose I think.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55252 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm »
Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.

1) Is this vaccine essentially going to have to be taken every year, or is it a one off like say the Hepatitis vaccine?

2) What are the differences between the AZ vaccine and the two from Moderna and Pfizer?

3) Will we all have to take boosters in the winter again? Will the AZ vaccine that comes in the winter be updated for the new variants?

Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,105
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55253 on: Today at 01:26:38 pm »
1) we don't quite know yet but I imagine initially there will be a need for regular boosters to avoid us having to lockdown again

2) the AZ vaccine is a weakened adenovirus that has been genetically modified to have the RNA of covid's spike protein within it. It cannot replicate in your body but it is pretty good at protecting us from Covid. The Pfizer/Modern vaccines are synthetic mRNA vaccines and only carries the spike protein genetic code from Covid which helps provide our protection.

3) there are plans got boosters in the winter but we don't know who for exactly, we need to await details of who will be eligible and whether there will be any updates.
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,803
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55254 on: Today at 01:34:58 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.

1) Is this vaccine essentially going to have to be taken every year, or is it a one off like say the Hepatitis vaccine?

2) What are the differences between the AZ vaccine and the two from Moderna and Pfizer?

3) Will we all have to take boosters in the winter again? Will the AZ vaccine that comes in the winter be updated for the new variants?

It's been a busy week dude so these questions are perhaps not the easiest to answer briefly, but suffice to say don't listen to anti-vax friends because they read something on a facebook group.

1) Yes and No.  It is likely you won't need a vaccine every year unless you are above a certain age (prob 50-60).  If you're young then your body creates a stronger immune response to the virus through the vaccine, and you may not need it more than once.

2)  The vaccines make your immune system react and create immunity (resistance to the virus) in different ways, but they broadly create the same response by allowing your body to block the virus from infecting you whilst your immune system gears up and takes it out.

3) Depends if they have enough boosters made by then and on the spread of other, more serious variants which may impact the vulnerable.  The UK has bought all the vaccines now so we might as well inject people with a new dose, particularly if it's able to be a direct vaccine for the most damaging variant circulating.  Don't hold off getting the vaccine 'because you're getting a booster', because you may not get one and secondly it's taken ages to get this many people vaccinated so there's no guarantee you'll be in the first group.

Seriously though, I've had both vaccines now and they were easy to take (this is coming from a person who hates needles), I felt tired for a few days and now I'm going about my life ready for everything to be open.  Don't be the guy who doesn't buy car insurance and just YOLOs it around until something bad happens to other people.

edit: Seems Welsh beat me to it.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55255 on: Today at 02:16:56 pm »
^^^    On 3 above, I think I heard on BBC the other day that they're starting trials in June (?) for people to have a different vaccine from the doses they had already been given and if successful enable boosters to be given much more easily.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,269
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55256 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.

1) Is this vaccine essentially going to have to be taken every year, or is it a one off like say the Hepatitis vaccine?

2) What are the differences between the AZ vaccine and the two from Moderna and Pfizer?

3) Will we all have to take boosters in the winter again? Will the AZ vaccine that comes in the winter be updated for the new variants?



Would add a pertinent question for you.

Q) If my friends and peers are comprised of anti vax conspiracy theorists, should I feel more inclined to protect me, my friends, my family (and the antivaxxers) by accepting the vaccine?

A) Yes, unequivocally
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55257 on: Today at 03:14:23 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.

1) Is this vaccine essentially going to have to be taken every year, or is it a one off like say the Hepatitis vaccine?

2) What are the differences between the AZ vaccine and the two from Moderna and Pfizer?

3) Will we all have to take boosters in the winter again? Will the AZ vaccine that comes in the winter be updated for the new variants?



Hi,
 are you likely to get the vaccine regardless to the answers of those questions?  I can't imagine the answers to 1 and 3 affect your choice?
How do your friends think not taking the vaccine benefits anyone?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55258 on: Today at 03:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:16:56 pm
^^^    On 3 above, I think I heard on BBC the other day that they're starting trials in June (?) for people to have a different vaccine from the doses they had already been given and if successful enable boosters to be given much more easily.

So they have started trials for people over 50 to be given different vaccines already, but I think the plan is to expand the trial in June so instead of just looking at AZ and Pfizer, it will also include Moderna and Novavax (which hasnt been approved yet, but I would assume they are confident it will be to have included it), but first set of results should be out reasonably soon and it generally seems to be accepted that mixing the vaccines shouldnt cause any adverse risks.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55259 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:24:10 pm
Would add a pertinent question for you.

Q) If my friends and peers are comprised of anti vax conspiracy theorists, should I feel more inclined to protect me, my friends, my family (and the antivaxxers) by accepting the vaccine?

A) Yes, unequivocallyFind new friends

Fixed it for you.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55260 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:23:42 pm
So they have started trials for people over 50 to be given different vaccines already, but I think the plan is to expand the trial in June so instead of just looking at AZ and Pfizer, it will also include Moderna and Novavax (which hasnt been approved yet, but I would assume they are confident it will be to have included it), but first set of results should be out reasonably soon and it generally seems to be accepted that mixing the vaccines shouldnt cause any adverse risks.
Thanks, that's good to know - all the better. I've had my 2 AZ so look forward to having a Pfizer or Moderna !
Logged

Offline banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55261 on: Today at 04:21:07 pm »
Got mine tomorrow at Anfield - has anyone been done there? Is there parking or am best leaving the car down the road and walking up? I can't find info anywhere and as I'm always late for everything, I don't want a mad panic trying to park!
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55262 on: Today at 05:27:16 pm »
Got my first appointment booked today for next week. Tried this morning on the NHS website, could only get availability at mass centres about 40 and 60 miles away. Got a text from my GP surgery, rang them on my lunch break and got both appointments booked in one go at the local practice that is about 2 miles away.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55263 on: Today at 05:55:58 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:27:16 pm
Got my first appointment booked today for next week. Tried this morning on the NHS website, could only get availability at mass centres about 40 and 60 miles away. Got a text from my GP surgery, rang them on my lunch break and got both appointments booked in one go at the local practice that is about 2 miles away.
Oh, well done mate - that's the best way really and that's how I did mine - appt was the following day !
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55264 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: richiedouglas on Today at 09:48:30 am
Come oooon.....I'm 37 so hoping for a jab message in the next few weeks.

Same. Very encouraging how quickly they went from 45+ to 42+ and now 40+. I'm hoping to hear in the next couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,431
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55265 on: Today at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 04:21:07 pm
Got mine tomorrow at Anfield - has anyone been done there? Is there parking or am best leaving the car down the road and walking up? I can't find info anywhere and as I'm always late for everything, I don't want a mad panic trying to park!

Had mine there on Sunday :wave You can park right outside the stand mate, just show the fella on the gate your text and he'll let you through.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55266 on: Today at 06:32:32 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:01:59 pm
Same. Very encouraging how quickly they went from 45+ to 42+ and now 40+. I'm hoping to hear in the next couple of weeks.
Yes - but, I'm worried that it may mean the take up in those groups is low.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1377 1378 1379 1380 1381 [1382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 