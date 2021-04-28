It is good news but I wouldnt get too excited either, Im not sure how many doses India has ordered of the Pfizer vaccine or it will be able to get hold of (its also expensive compared to the other vaccines) or if it can be manufactured domestically.



On a related note, Reuters have reported that the US has now started exporting doses of the Pfizer to Mexico.



Pfizer isn't likely. The cold storage required does not make it feasible. India will be manufacturing Sputnik though towards the end of this month.Anyway as predicted, the vaccine drive that was supposed to be available for all Indian adults has started disastrously. Major cities aren't vaccinating for the next few days because they don't have stocks. Just brilliant PR from the central government to make vaccination open for all only to then mandate state governments to procure vaccines for those aged 18-45 at short notice.On the plus side I'm seeing increasing negative sentiment to the BJP but it means nothing if it doesn't translate to the polls and if a credible national opposition doesn't emerge in the next couple of years.