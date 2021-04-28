« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55240 on: Today at 05:45:06 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:47:43 pm
This looks good news -

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-indian-variant-biontech-co-founder-confident-vaccine-14710480

It is good news but I wouldnt get too excited either, Im not sure how many doses India has ordered of the Pfizer vaccine or it will be able to get hold of (its also expensive compared to the other vaccines) or if it can be manufactured domestically.

On a related note, Reuters have reported that the US has now started exporting doses of the Pfizer to Mexico.
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55241 on: Today at 06:25:46 am
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:34:06 am
Vaccine bookings should be open to 40+ from this morning so worth a check

Still showing as 42-plus on the NHS website. Plan to get mine booked asap as soon as the website is updated.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55242 on: Today at 07:06:58 am
Over 40s now confirmed.

Given that youre likely to have to have had a vaccination to get in the ground... fill yer boots up!,
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55243 on: Today at 08:00:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2021, 10:53:07 am
The ONS survey (based on data two weeks ago) shows 68% now have antibodies...

If we keep pushing, we should be able to antibody our way out of this shit.
Pretty remarkable really. Here is the plot of antibody positivity for 50+ over time.

N is antibodies to nucleocapsid - so basically from infection, and S is antibodies to spike - so the additional positivity is from vaccines.
Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55244 on: Today at 09:23:33 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:45:06 am
It is good news but I wouldnt get too excited either, Im not sure how many doses India has ordered of the Pfizer vaccine or it will be able to get hold of (its also expensive compared to the other vaccines) or if it can be manufactured domestically.

On a related note, Reuters have reported that the US has now started exporting doses of the Pfizer to Mexico.
Pfizer isn't likely. The cold storage required does not make it feasible. India will be manufacturing Sputnik though towards the end of this month.

Anyway as predicted, the vaccine drive that was supposed to be available for all Indian adults has started disastrously. Major cities aren't vaccinating for the next few days because they don't have stocks. Just brilliant PR from the central government to make vaccination open for all only to then mandate state governments to procure vaccines for those aged 18-45 at short notice.

On the plus side I'm seeing increasing negative sentiment to the BJP but it means nothing if it doesn't translate to the polls and if a credible national opposition doesn't emerge in the next couple of years.
Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55245 on: Today at 09:25:41 am
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm
At least the elections in India are over. Fingers crossed the exit polls are correct and my families state remains out of Adolf modis hands.
BJP might not win but that increased vote share is worrying. They might take that extra step in 5 year's time unless the country turns on Modi and co en masse.
