I have had a niggling concern about the US vaccination campaign and am trying to get some perspective on it. I worry that their rollout has been disparate and unequal across states, that there is no socialised healthcare system to track vaccine uptake and that there hasn't been the correct absolute focus on ensuring the most vulnerable are vaccinated as a priority. Many of the poorest people in the US don't have access to healthcare in normal times.



I hear about states opening up vaccinations to adults 18 or over and that's great as it shows they have a surplus of vaccines available. But if they haven't completely protected the elderly/most vulnerable first, won't it take longer for the 'vaccine effect' to work?



I have heard stories, admittedly early in the rollout, where a vaccination centre would open up in a deprived neighbourhood and there would be lines of people from more affluent areas queuing for shots whilst people living a few blocks away didn't even know the centre existed.



Biggest problem the U.S has is vaccine hesistancy. They are starting to plateau and they need more uptake to get to a level of herd immunity. They are going to end up with a surplus of vaccines. There are people on U.S morning news shows and TV ads pretty much begging people to get vaccinated. I think at least one state is offering to pay peopleBiden kept Trump's ban on exporting vaccines and ingredients, which is becoming more of an issue. They have millions of AZ vaccines that will never be used. Canada ordered one of the largest vaccine portfolios of any country. There is a Pfizer plant making vaccines in Michigan that is just over a two hour drive from the U.S-Canada border. But because of the export ban, Canada can't get these vaccines from Michigan, so its Pfizer supply comes from Europe.I saw a Canadian public health statistician argue that although Canada (and in particular its most populous province Ontario) is a mess west of New Brunswick, there's a likelihood Canada will reach herd immunity before or at the same time the U.S does, despite having no domestic production facilities, because hesistancy issues aren't a major issue in most of the countryThe inequality issue is also evident in places with a universal system. Ontario's haphazard vaccine rollout is proof of that. The positivity rate in the city of Brampton, just west of Toronto is over 22%. Brampton has a racially diverse population with many people living in multi-generational households, working jobs in places like warehouses that are petri dishes for COVID. And yet when the provincial government started giving out AZ vaccines to pharmacies, Brampton was excluded, but there were plenty of pharmacies in Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhoods and conservative areas with low numbers that got additional supply