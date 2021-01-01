« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1850156 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55120 on: Today at 08:12:51 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:50:45 am
Vaccine bookings now open for 42 and above or if you are 42 before July 1st.
First booked for next Thursday. Second end of July.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55121 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Theres no way they can have done all 45-50s.

Theyre doing about 7-800k first doses a week and that group is well over 3 million.  Some will have been done already, but I really worry about uptake being lower. That would mean it would be a lot lot harder to get out if this mess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55122 on: Today at 08:36:31 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:50:45 am
Vaccine bookings now open for 42 and above or if you are 42 before July 1st.

Nice one, booked for tomorrow.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55123 on: Today at 08:55:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:36:31 am
Nice one, booked for tomorrow.
Jeez that quick. My earliest was 4th in Aylesbury.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55124 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:50:45 am
Vaccine bookings now open for 42 and above or if you are 42 before July 1st.

In North Wales now anyone can ring up and book. My brother just did and got an appt for 10th May (he's 32). His gf had already got a letter through (she's 26). Apparently they were getting as many as 200 no-shows a day which is why they've opened it up.

So if you're in North (West) Wales, ring Ysbyty Enfys.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55125 on: Today at 09:15:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:10 am
Theres no way they can have done all 45-50s.

Theyre doing about 7-800k first doses a week and that group is well over 3 million.  Some will have been done already, but I really worry about uptake being lower. That would mean it would be a lot lot harder to get out if this mess.

With the younger ages being mostly affected less, maybe they are just hitting a percentage and then opening up the next block
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55126 on: Today at 09:15:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:10 am
Theres no way they can have done all 45-50s.

Theyre doing about 7-800k first doses a week and that group is well over 3 million.  Some will have been done already, but I really worry about uptake being lower. That would mean it would be a lot lot harder to get out if this mess.

Very small sample but I said a few pages back someone I know working in a vaccination centre here told me the take up since they went down to 45-50 has been lower. I think there will be a lower take up as a lot will feel they have much less risk and not think of the wider picture, that said most around their 20s/30s I know are looking forward to having it so hopefully the drop off isnt too bad.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55127 on: Today at 09:18:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:55:15 am
Jeez that quick. My earliest was 4th in Aylesbury.

Got a logistical nightmare for my 2nd jab. Earliest date it offered me was 11 weeks frond the first one which is the day after we are hoping to go to Yorkshire for a few days. Tried to change the hotel booking to shorten it by a night and the price has gone up a fair bit.

Will get my first jab tomorrow and then try and change the location for my 2nd. It let you do that when you were going through the booking system originally but do or want to lose the first slot. Has anyone tried to change date/location for their second booking? Ideally Id get it done a couple of days earlier, but because thats under 11 weeks, computer says no.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55128 on: Today at 09:21:26 am »
Just call 119 after your first Nick, they'll probably be able to give you an appointment a few days after you get back from Yorkshire
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55129 on: Today at 09:36:20 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:21:26 am
Just call 119 after your first Nick, they'll probably be able to give you an appointment a few days after you get back from Yorkshire

Cheers Welshy. I thought the 119 number might be an automated line but if you can get through and talk to someone thats probably easiest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55130 on: Today at 09:47:06 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:36:20 am
Cheers Welshy. I thought the 119 number might be an automated line but if you can get through and talk to someone thats probably easiest.
Ive a similar issue, had my first jab 4 weeks ago now, second one fell on the day we go away for a few days, spoke to 119 and they said just phone once your first jab is recorded in the system and we will be able to get you in before you go away. Not a chance, spoken to them 5 times since and they just say, sorry we cannot override the system.
Advice is to wait until the 12 weeks is up then get your second one as soon after as possible!
Going to try and get one somewhere close to where we are going and hope for no side effects.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55131 on: Today at 09:49:57 am »
Quote from: Treedon on Today at 09:47:06 am
Ive a similar issue, had my first jab 4 weeks ago now, second one fell on the day we go away for a few days, spoke to 119 and they said just phone once your first jab is recorded in the system and we will be able to get you in before you go away. Not a chance, spoken to them 5 times since and they just say, sorry we cannot override the system.
Advice is to wait until the 12 weeks is up then get your second one as soon after as possible!
Going to try and get one somewhere close to where we are going and hope for no side effects.

Cheers. Yeah were not planning to head to the in laws in Northern Ireland from there so dont want to delay it all until after that. First world problems and all that but hopefully I can get my jab a couple of days earlier than currently booked, or change it and get it done in Yorkshire in the few days Im up there.

COVID tourist!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55132 on: Today at 09:52:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:57 am
Cheers. Yeah were not planning to head to the in laws in Northern Ireland from there so dont want to delay it all until after that. First world problems and all that but hopefully I can get my jab a couple of days earlier than currently booked, or change it and get it done in Yorkshire in the few days Im up there.

COVID tourist!
:)
Im in Leeds and there are plenty of sites around here offering the jabs so hopefully you will be able to get yourself sorted.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55133 on: Today at 10:09:37 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm
230 million total jabs in the US.   Thats some going,   Would trump got half of that ?

I have had a niggling concern about the US vaccination campaign and am trying to get some perspective on it.  I worry that their rollout has been disparate and unequal across states, that there is no socialised healthcare system to track vaccine uptake and that there hasn't been the correct absolute focus on ensuring the most vulnerable are vaccinated as a priority.  Many of the poorest people in the US don't have access to healthcare in normal times.

I hear about states opening up vaccinations to adults 18 or over and that's great as it shows they have a surplus of vaccines available.  But if they haven't completely protected the elderly/most vulnerable first, won't it take longer for the 'vaccine effect' to work?

I have heard stories, admittedly early in the rollout, where a vaccination centre would open up in a deprived neighbourhood and there would be lines of people from more affluent areas queuing for shots whilst people living a few blocks away didn't even know the centre existed.

I am very thankful that we have placed our vaccine rollout in the UK basically out of the hands of politicians and trusted it to healthcare experts and the NHS.  For what its worth, I also think the decision to delay 2nd shots for 12 weeks has been a very good decision given our more limited vaccine supply.

I just wondered if anyone had any better insight in to the US rollout than me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55134 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Today at 10:09:37 am
I have had a niggling concern about the US vaccination campaign and am trying to get some perspective on it.  I worry that their rollout has been disparate and unequal across states, that there is no socialised healthcare system to track vaccine uptake and that there hasn't been the correct absolute focus on ensuring the most vulnerable are vaccinated as a priority.  Many of the poorest people in the US don't have access to healthcare in normal times.

I hear about states opening up vaccinations to adults 18 or over and that's great as it shows they have a surplus of vaccines available.  But if they haven't completely protected the elderly/most vulnerable first, won't it take longer for the 'vaccine effect' to work?

I have heard stories, admittedly early in the rollout, where a vaccination centre would open up in a deprived neighbourhood and there would be lines of people from more affluent areas queuing for shots whilst people living a few blocks away didn't even know the centre existed.

I am very thankful that we have placed our vaccine rollout in the UK basically out of the hands of politicians and trusted it to healthcare experts and the NHS.  For what its worth, I also think the decision to delay 2nd shots for 12 weeks has been a very good decision given our more limited vaccine supply.

I just wondered if anyone had any better insight in to the US rollout than me?

I was actually reading about the US vaccination programme on Reddit (so take with a pinch of salt) the other day. Loads of people commented to say it was impossible to get an appointment where they live but if they drive an hour or two to a more "red" town where vaccine take-up is miniscule, they can take a dose that would otherwise be wasted. It doesn't seem to be the most sensible way of doing things, and as you say, if you don't have access or can't afford transport then you're stuffed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55135 on: Today at 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Today at 10:09:37 am
I have had a niggling concern about the US vaccination campaign and am trying to get some perspective on it.  I worry that their rollout has been disparate and unequal across states, that there is no socialised healthcare system to track vaccine uptake and that there hasn't been the correct absolute focus on ensuring the most vulnerable are vaccinated as a priority.  Many of the poorest people in the US don't have access to healthcare in normal times.

I hear about states opening up vaccinations to adults 18 or over and that's great as it shows they have a surplus of vaccines available.  But if they haven't completely protected the elderly/most vulnerable first, won't it take longer for the 'vaccine effect' to work?

I have heard stories, admittedly early in the rollout, where a vaccination centre would open up in a deprived neighbourhood and there would be lines of people from more affluent areas queuing for shots whilst people living a few blocks away didn't even know the centre existed.

I am very thankful that we have placed our vaccine rollout in the UK basically out of the hands of politicians and trusted it to healthcare experts and the NHS.  For what its worth, I also think the decision to delay 2nd shots for 12 weeks has been a very good decision given our more limited vaccine supply.

I just wondered if anyone had any better insight in to the US rollout than me?
It is open to any one 16 and up as Pfizer is approved for 16 and up same as UK. Each state normally give each county equal % of vaccine which sounds equal in theory however since most of the more rural area have people who are less willing to take it people will drive from lets say LA to Bakersfield to get however those people are getting smaller each day. City run sites in NYC are at walk in now, getting more walk in everywhere including pharmacies and doctors office is probably the best way to make sure the people with less access can get vaccinated or ones who need more information.
This twitter thread probably helps answers some question on what your talking about https://twitter.com/ArmstrongDrew/status/1386321138415017988
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55136 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
is there anyone else running folding@home? If there's a few of us we could create a RAWK team? (Assuming you can make your own!?)

I have a server so I've just had it running in the background for like 8 months or so since someone linked it in this thread  :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55137 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:27:04 pm
Yep, appalling that. Absolute tragedy unfolding in India and, as others have said, a terrible choice for the poor - die of starvation or die of Covid. Total dereliction of duty of care by the PM - when the cases were much lower that's when he should have been more careful, instead of holding election rallies etc. We should all be concerned about what happens there.

Australia has now closed its borders completely to India until May 15. There are reports that 50 litre oxygen cylinders are now going for $850 v $70, Remdesivir for $1,000 v $50 and Tocilizumab $4,000 v $538. All these prices are in a country where the 'average' income is $5,000 per annum.

What makes this more sickening is that India is considered the 'pharmacy of the developing world'.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates India will hit a peak of 13,300 deaths per day in May, five times its current level as crematoriums struggle to keep up and the country runs out of oxygen. Its armed forces reserves have been called into staff health facilities.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55138 on: Today at 11:13:37 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:55:15 am
Jeez that quick. My earliest was 4th in Aylesbury.
Friday Aylesbury here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55139 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:15:53 am
Very small sample but I said a few pages back someone I know working in a vaccination centre here told me the take up since they went down to 45-50 has been lower. I think there will be a lower take up as a lot will feel they have much less risk and not think of the wider picture, that said most around their 20s/30s I know are looking forward to having it so hopefully the drop off isnt too bad.

I echo what you say about 20-30s. My 26 year old grandson and his mates can hardly wait - probably due to vain hopes of getting to Ibiza or, at a pinch, Creamfields.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55140 on: Today at 11:30:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:40:17 am
Australia has now closed its borders completely to India until May 15. There are reports that 50 litre oxygen cylinders are now going for $850 v $70, Remdesivir for $1,000 v $50 and Tocilizumab $4,000 v $538. All these prices are in a country where the 'average' income is $5,000 per annum.

What makes this more sickening is that India is considered the 'pharmacy of the developing world'.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates India will hit a peak of 13,300 deaths per day in May, five times its current level as crematoriums struggle to keep up and the country runs out of oxygen. Its armed forces reserves have been called into staff health facilities.

What's the hypothetical tipping point for a temporary society collapse? Where widespread panic takes hold, people refuse to go to work, hospitals abandoned, vital services aren't maintained, etc?

It might sound hyperbole, but when the government starts deploying the army, there are shortages of critical medical resources, and there are more bodies than you can burn or bury, then it seems there is a strong possibility that point is dangerously close.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55141 on: Today at 11:32:11 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:35:22 am
is there anyone else running folding@home? If there's a few of us we could create a RAWK team? (Assuming you can make your own!?)

I have a server so I've just had it running in the background for like 8 months or so since someone linked it in this thread  :)

Yeah I run it, look into Curecoin if you're doing it (if not already) may as well get some virtual money while doing it :P
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55142 on: Today at 12:00:18 pm »
Yes i run F@H as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55143 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Anyone help?
I've lost the appointment details for my second jab and i can't remember when it is!
On the online help it says you can use the reference number from your first jab to search but that doesn't work.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55144 on: Today at 12:07:39 pm »
So my uncle died "of covid" back in India despite having the vaccine,and despite according to the hospital being covid free. They really need to stop giving both vaccines with a three week gap.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55145 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/stuartbudd1/status/1386634626316255232?s=21

Seems like some serious money men are bankrolling the misinformation campaign.
This is being put through doors in Bristol apparently
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55146 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:15:55 pm
https://twitter.com/stuartbudd1/status/1386634626316255232?s=21

Seems like some serious money men are bankrolling the misinformation campaign.
This is being put through doors in Bristol apparently

The nutjobs love the Sweden case study don't they.

The great Swedish experiment was a complete failure anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55147 on: Today at 12:27:42 pm »
Nothing through my door(Bristol City Centre) Ill release the hound if they even attempt it, hes only a Yorkshire terrier, but still.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55148 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Today at 10:09:37 am
I have had a niggling concern about the US vaccination campaign and am trying to get some perspective on it.  I worry that their rollout has been disparate and unequal across states, that there is no socialised healthcare system to track vaccine uptake and that there hasn't been the correct absolute focus on ensuring the most vulnerable are vaccinated as a priority.  Many of the poorest people in the US don't have access to healthcare in normal times.

I hear about states opening up vaccinations to adults 18 or over and that's great as it shows they have a surplus of vaccines available.  But if they haven't completely protected the elderly/most vulnerable first, won't it take longer for the 'vaccine effect' to work?

I have heard stories, admittedly early in the rollout, where a vaccination centre would open up in a deprived neighbourhood and there would be lines of people from more affluent areas queuing for shots whilst people living a few blocks away didn't even know the centre existed.

Biggest problem the U.S has is vaccine hesistancy. They are starting to plateau and they need more uptake to get to a level of herd immunity. They are going to end up with a surplus of vaccines. There are people on U.S morning news shows and TV ads pretty much begging people to get vaccinated. I think at least one state is offering to pay people

Biden kept Trump's ban on exporting vaccines and ingredients, which is becoming more of an issue. They have millions of AZ vaccines that will never be used. Canada ordered one of the largest vaccine portfolios of any country. There is a Pfizer plant making vaccines in Michigan that is just over a two hour drive from the U.S-Canada border. But because of the export ban, Canada can't get these vaccines from Michigan, so its Pfizer supply comes from Europe.

I saw a Canadian public health statistician argue that although Canada (and in particular its most populous province Ontario) is a mess west of New Brunswick, there's a likelihood Canada will reach herd immunity before or at the same time the U.S does, despite having no domestic production facilities, because hesistancy issues aren't a major issue in most of the country

The inequality issue is also evident in places with a universal system. Ontario's haphazard vaccine rollout is proof of that. The positivity rate in the city of Brampton, just west of Toronto is over 22%. Brampton has a racially diverse population with many people living in multi-generational households, working jobs in places like warehouses that are petri dishes for COVID. And yet when the provincial government started giving out AZ vaccines to pharmacies, Brampton was excluded, but there were plenty of pharmacies in Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhoods and conservative areas with low numbers that got additional supply
