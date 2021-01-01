« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1849347 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55080 on: Yesterday at 01:59:44 pm »
Should start referring to Trump as the T-Virus. Reduces people to shambling, brainless morons. Perhaps almost as dangerous as a biological virus and much harder to cure - you can't just inject people with a common sense vaccine after all.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55081 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:41:15 am
Saw that on The C4 Twitter
Also saw Indian Govt troll bots responding to the BBC story accusing the Beeb of fabricating and sensationalising the story. Apparently it isnt happening.
Modi, Bolsonaro, Johnson, Trump.
All strong men and populists who are actually useless in a crisis.
I see Johnsons advisor went out to India in his place and brought back the variant as well. Didnt have to follow the restrictions/test requirement/quarantine because he was there on Government business apparently


Was going to post unbelievable but sadly with this government its the opposite.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55082 on: Yesterday at 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 01:56:42 pm
My arm still feels bruised, but that only effects strong muscly guys, right?  ;D

As a scrawny skinny bastard I didn't get a bruised arm at all so your theory holds up.  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55083 on: Yesterday at 02:27:04 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Apparently the Indian government have ordered Twitter to remove any tweets that are critical of their handling of the pandemic
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-56883483
Yep, appalling that. Absolute tragedy unfolding in India and, as others have said, a terrible choice for the poor - die of starvation or die of Covid. Total dereliction of duty of care by the PM - when the cases were much lower that's when he should have been more careful, instead of holding election rallies etc. We should all be concerned about what happens there.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55084 on: Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Apparently the Indian government have ordered Twitter to remove any tweets that are critical of their handling of the pandemic
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-56883483

...and yet there are still so many non-resident Indians who are unwilling to acknowledge Modi is a fascist. Absolutely disgusting.

There is a big problem of misinformation and news reporting I find in India. Some of the stuff I get sent from distant relatives over there is frightening.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55085 on: Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm »
Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.

New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say
EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could kill coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.

Source: Mirror
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55086 on: Yesterday at 02:40:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm
...and yet there are still so many non-resident Indians who are unwilling to acknowledge Modi is a fascist. Absolutely disgusting.

There is a big problem of misinformation and news reporting I find in India. Some of the stuff I get sent from distant relatives over there is frightening.
Parallels with the brainwashing of the Republicans under Trump are striking.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55087 on: Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Apparently the Indian government have ordered Twitter to remove any tweets that are critical of their handling of the pandemic
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-56883483

That's what you get with authoritarian, populist regimes!


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55088 on: Yesterday at 02:45:49 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Apparently the Indian government have ordered Twitter to remove any tweets that are critical of their handling of the pandemic
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-56883483

Yeah thats a mix of fake news and information supression. Supressing the fake news is good, while the other is just plainly facist behaviour. Utterly pathetic move by the govt to club both of them together.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:06:57 pm by ChaChaMooMoo »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55089 on: Yesterday at 02:56:44 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm
Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.

New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say
EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could kill coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.

Source: Mirror

Did you ever hear of Folding@Home? Download an app onto your PC which crunches equations for scientists in the background. An antiviral pill which stops coronavirus from spreading in your body is what they've been working on for a year now. They've got a couple of candidates which look very promising being tested in Israel at the moment and waiting on moving to real world trials. So it's the hope and definitely within the realms of possibility for the future that there will be an over the counter pill you can take. No idea on time scales though as their estimates were another year or so even with knocking off a good eight years from the normal process from starting with older work from SARS to narrow things down and then speeding along the testing process up to where they are.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55090 on: Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm »
Good to see case numbers continuing to be fantastically unexciting.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55091 on: Yesterday at 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:48:42 am
That is downright offensive. They should get themselves properly educated and pronto. Makes my blood boil this sort of thing.
In their minds, they are "properly educated". That's the problem. Total brain lock and divorced from reality. This will sound bad, but the only way they'll wise up is if they catch the virus and end up fighting for their lives in an ICU, or someone close to them does. Even then, that's not 100% guaranteed to work.
« Reply #55092 on: Yesterday at 04:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:43:36 pm
In their minds, they are "properly educated". That's the problem. Total brain lock and divorced from reality. This will sound bad, but the only way they'll wise up is if they catch the virus and end up fighting for their lives in an ICU, or someone close to them does. Even then, that's not 100% guaranteed to work.

Nugent, Ted Nugent...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55093 on: Yesterday at 04:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:43:36 pm
In their minds, they are "properly educated". That's the problem. Total brain lock and divorced from reality. This will sound bad, but the only way they'll wise up is if they catch the virus and end up fighting for their lives in an ICU, or someone close to them does. Even then, that's not 100% guaranteed to work.

Well in America, people have been in Covid denial even on their death beds, so I wouldn't get your hopes up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55094 on: Yesterday at 04:51:16 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm
Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.

New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say
EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could kill coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.

Source: Mirror
That's the silver bullet, surely? Vaccines to suppress, and an anti-viral to eradicate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55095 on: Yesterday at 04:54:26 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:50:33 pm
Nugent, Ted Nugent...
Just Googled his name. Yeah, there ya go...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55096 on: Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm
Good to see case numbers continuing to be fantastically unexciting.


are we past the point where we can say that the schools reopening have not caused the cases to increase or does the Easter holidays throw a potential spanner in the works and it's still too early to say?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55097 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
are we past the point where we can say that the schools reopening have not caused the cases to increase or does the Easter holidays throw a potential spanner in the works and it's still too early to say?
I reckon that by the end of the week, if everything is still similar, we can say that the measures such as mass testing, masks and vaccinations have worked
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55098 on: Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
are we past the point where we can say that the schools reopening have not caused the cases to increase or does the Easter holidays throw a potential spanner in the works and it's still too early to say?
[/quotep
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
are we past the point where we can say that the schools reopening have not caused the cases to increase or does the Easter holidays throw a potential spanner in the works and it's still too early to say?

Pub gardens have been open two weeks now and all kids are back at school after the holidays.    The next two weeks will so if they both have an impact
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55099 on: Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm »
230 million total jabs in the US.   Thats some going,   Would trump got half of that ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55100 on: Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm
230 million total jabs in the US.   Thats some going,   Would trump got half of that ?
Biden originally said 100 million shots in arms within 100 days of his inauguration. Looks like it will be closer 250 million shots in 100 days by the target date of 29th April. Incredible numbers really.

The vaccination programme was a mess when they took over, I doubt Trump would have got 1/2 the original target
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55101 on: Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm
230 million total jabs in the US.   Thats some going,   Would trump got half of that ?

Probably about a third. But it was Operation "Warp Speed" with the military and all...  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55102 on: Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
Biden originally said 100 million shots in arms within 100 days of his inauguration. Looks like it will be closer 250 million shots in 100 days by the target date of 29th April. Incredible numbers really.

The vaccination programme was a mess when they took over, I doubt Trump would have got 1/2 the original target

A mess as in there wasn't a programme when he took over.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55103 on: Yesterday at 08:09:24 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
Biden originally said 100 million shots in arms within 100 days of his inauguration. Looks like it will be closer 250 million shots in 100 days by the target date of 29th April. Incredible numbers really.

The vaccination programme was a mess when they took over, I doubt Trump would have got 1/2 the original target

The 100 million in 100 days was ridiculously low target, weve averaged around 500k a day in the UK, are about 1/5 the size and have no where near the productivity capacity of the US.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55104 on: Yesterday at 08:21:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:09:24 pm
The 100 million in 100 days was ridiculously low target, weve averaged around 500k a day in the UK, are about 1/5 the size and have no where near the productivity capacity of the US.

Don't forget though, Trump left Biden with nothing - no plan, no organisation, no real infrastructure in place.  It all had to be organised from scratch from the ground up.  Trump refused to implement the defence act out of sheer stubborness; he didn't want to seem "weak" by "caving" into calls for him to use it.

It's a small, but significant, caveat. Yes, the bar was set low, but that might simply be a reflection of what Biden thought he could realistically achieve in light of what he had inherited, rather than a deliberate ploy to low-ball expectations.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55105 on: Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:21:52 pm
Don't forget though, Trump left Biden with nothing - no plan, no organisation, no real infrastructure in place.  It all had to be organised from scratch from the ground up.  Trump refused to implement the defence act out of sheer stubborness; he didn't want to seem "weak" by "caving" into calls for him to use it.

It's a small, but significant, caveat. Yes, the bar was set low, but that might simply be a reflection of what Biden thought he could realistically achieve in light of what he had inherited, rather than a deliberate ploy to low-ball expectations.

Come, come, don't bring a realistic assessment into things.

Cuts down on opportunities for a bit of ami-bashing by so doing...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55106 on: Yesterday at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm
Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.

New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say
EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could kill coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.

Source: Mirror

Don't know anything about this one but I believe its only a matter of time before something of that ilk appears.
We're little over a year into the crisis and we have fantastic vaccines. They can only get better.
With a combination like that covid will be toast.

If the Valneva  vaccine lives up to early trials then variants won't be an issue either. 12 months time will look incredible different in the positive sense.

Here's the article I posted about it earlier. It cheered me right up.

https://www.newstalk.com/news/luke-oneill-new-valneva-vaccine-could-be-a-big-one-in-protecting-against-covid-19-variants-1178427
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55107 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:09:24 pm
The 100 million in 100 days was ridiculously low target, weve averaged around 500k a day in the UK, are about 1/5 the size and have no where near the productivity capacity of the US.
I was gonna say, by population size on that 5:1 basis, with UK having done 46.65 million doses we would have done 233 million......so roughly the same rate as US (admittedly we started a bit before them)........still impressive mind.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55108 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 08:56:12 pm
Don't know anything about this one but I believe its only a matter of time before something of that ilk appears.
We're little over a year into the crisis and we have fantastic vaccines. They can only get better.
With a combination like that covid will be toast.

If the Valneva  vaccine lives up to early trials then variants won't be an issue either. 12 months time will look incredible different in the positive sense.

Here's the article I posted about it earlier. It cheered me right up.

https://www.newstalk.com/news/luke-oneill-new-valneva-vaccine-could-be-a-big-one-in-protecting-against-covid-19-variants-1178427
Yeah, that was a good listen. Interesting to hear him talk about a new anti-viral treatment too that I haven't heard being mentioned yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55109 on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55110 on: Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm
I was gonna say, by population size on that 5:1 basis, with UK having done 46.65 million doses we would have done 233 million......so roughly the same rate as US (admittedly we started a bit before them)........still impressive mind.

Completely, what they have achieved has been phenomenal, my point was only about the target being low, not what they have actually done.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55111 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm »
On antivirals, this is the lead candidate the Folding@Home effort has got to lab testing. It's a long way from petri dishes to a pill still, with approximately $1bn worth of testing between even if successful, but this is what they've shared of results so far.



(Pictures by Israel Institute for Biological Research, via https://twitter.com/london_lab/status/1369739980336152580 )
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55112 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
A private school in Florida has barred vaccinated teachers from contact with students.  ???
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55113 on: Today at 12:12:36 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 24, 2021, 08:34:13 pm
Anybody heard of or know anything about this?

https://lloydspharmacy.com/products/viraleze-antiviral-nasal-spray-10ml?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIj5at48-X8AIVke3tCh2dTwJDEAAYASAAEgIfR_D_BwE
Its based on this publication:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3830085

Basically the company shows it stops sars-cov-2 replication in cell lines in a Petri dish. It was already known previously that its active ingredient can stop bacteria from colonising certain places by creating a barrier, and that it isnt absorbed into the bloodstream so pretty safe. Its in use for some other body orifices shall we say....

Theres a few of these nasal sprays knocking around, some already on the market, some close to market. Some others have gone through more robust trials than this one, which isnt to say this one doesnt function as they claim - but they dont really have the evidence to claim anything beyond that it stops viral replication (which it does, and which they do say). What they most likely dont say is that it can stop you getting infected, as they havent done the studies for that.

Edit: timely post from Zeb above this one. Basically the publication shows the same thing for this compound that is in the picture that Zeb has posted for the compound from folding@home. It can stop the virus replicating in a cell line, they used the same cell line as in Zeb's picture too.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:22 am by djahern »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55114 on: Today at 12:42:31 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm
Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.

New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say
EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could kill coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.

Source: Mirror
It's possible it could happen with this one. The drug is an anti-viral called Favipiravir that's being tested as part of the PRINCIPLE trial (you probably heard already of the results they've had with the asthma drug Budesonide that was publicised recently). The reason it could happen with this drug by the end of the year is that it already has approval in some countries for flu and has already been through safety trials previously. As it would just be re-purposing the drug it could happen very quickly if it works. I don't have high hopes for Favipiravir myself, I think we'd probably have seen some data already. It's used fairly widely in Hungary for COVID, but not heard anything about what results they've seen. It had some encouraging early results from China - it was one of the original drugs they turned to back when this started and they were desperate for anything that might work. Have to see what results from the trial though, maybe the results will be promising.

The best bet for a pill by the end of the year is still a re-purposing of an old drug that's found to be work against COVID. There are many that are being tested, I still think something will come from these studies, and some researcher somewhere is already doing the experiments that will lead to this at some point. The other possibility would be a drug compound that was shelved previously by a pharma company - perhaps that already went through safety trials but it then failed in their trials of efficacy for whatever disease they were looking at. There are many of these compounds out there and many that are being screened against sars-cov-2.

The other possibilities are the candidates coming from the folding@home consortium mentioned by Zeb above. With the researchers involved in it, I'd have high hopes they will identify one that they will at least to take to trial. Another possibility is a new drug developed by the bigger pharma companies, Pfizer has one that sounds very promising. These would take a little longer to get to wide scale use than a re-purposed drug or compound as they would still need the safety and efficacy trials. Would be unlikely this year for them, but you never know. Any pharma company investing in this at the moment will know they need to get the product out there at speed, there's not much point spending a whole lot of money developing it only to bring it to market in 3 years time when this virus isn't as pressing as it is now.

We've had success with identifying treatments for severely ill people (dexamethasone), the vaccines came in unbelievable time, the next goal would be an oral treatment that can be used widely and outside the hospital setting. I'm certain we'll see one, if not this year, then next.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55115 on: Today at 07:50:45 am »
Vaccine bookings now open for 42 and above or if you are 42 before July 1st.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55116 on: Today at 07:53:37 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:50:45 am
Vaccine bookings now open for 42 and above or if you are 42 before July 1st.

Any reason for the odd age group boundary?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55117 on: Today at 07:55:56 am »
I think its probably a mix of waiting on supply and trying not crash the site like when they opened it up to 45-50.

They are likely to be above 40 at least by the end of the week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55118 on: Today at 07:58:24 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:42:31 am
It's possible it could happen with this one. The drug is an anti-viral called Favipiravir that's being tested as part of the PRINCIPLE trial (you probably heard already of the results they've had with the asthma drug Budesonide that was publicised recently). The reason it could happen with this drug by the end of the year is that it already has approval in some countries for flu and has already been through safety trials previously. As it would just be re-purposing the drug it could happen very quickly if it works. I don't have high hopes for Favipiravir myself, I think we'd probably have seen some data already. It's used fairly widely in Hungary for COVID, but not heard anything about what results they've seen. It had some encouraging early results from China - it was one of the original drugs they turned to back when this started and they were desperate for anything that might work. Have to see what results from the trial though, maybe the results will be promising.

The best bet for a pill by the end of the year is still a re-purposing of an old drug that's found to be work against COVID. There are many that are being tested, I still think something will come from these studies, and some researcher somewhere is already doing the experiments that will lead to this at some point. The other possibility would be a drug compound that was shelved previously by a pharma company - perhaps that already went through safety trials but it then failed in their trials of efficacy for whatever disease they were looking at. There are many of these compounds out there and many that are being screened against sars-cov-2.

The other possibilities are the candidates coming from the folding@home consortium mentioned by Zeb above. With the researchers involved in it, I'd have high hopes they will identify one that they will at least to take to trial. Another possibility is a new drug developed by the bigger pharma companies, Pfizer has one that sounds very promising. These would take a little longer to get to wide scale use than a re-purposed drug or compound as they would still need the safety and efficacy trials. Would be unlikely this year for them, but you never know. Any pharma company investing in this at the moment will know they need to get the product out there at speed, there's not much point spending a whole lot of money developing it only to bring it to market in 3 years time when this virus isn't as pressing as it is now.

We've had success with identifying treatments for severely ill people (dexamethasone), the vaccines came in unbelievable time, the next goal would be an oral treatment that can be used widely and outside the hospital setting. I'm certain we'll see one, if not this year, then next.

So is it worth buying?
