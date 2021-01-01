Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.



New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say

EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could kill coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.



Source: Mirror



It's possible it could happen with this one. The drug is an anti-viral called Favipiravir that's being tested as part of the PRINCIPLE trial (you probably heard already of the results they've had with the asthma drug Budesonide that was publicised recently). The reason it could happen with this drug by the end of the year is that it already has approval in some countries for flu and has already been through safety trials previously. As it would just be re-purposing the drug it could happen very quickly if it works. I don't have high hopes for Favipiravir myself, I think we'd probably have seen some data already. It's used fairly widely in Hungary for COVID, but not heard anything about what results they've seen. It had some encouraging early results from China - it was one of the original drugs they turned to back when this started and they were desperate for anything that might work. Have to see what results from the trial though, maybe the results will be promising.The best bet for a pill by the end of the year is still a re-purposing of an old drug that's found to be work against COVID. There are many that are being tested, I still think something will come from these studies, and some researcher somewhere is already doing the experiments that will lead to this at some point. The other possibility would be a drug compound that was shelved previously by a pharma company - perhaps that already went through safety trials but it then failed in their trials of efficacy for whatever disease they were looking at. There are many of these compounds out there and many that are being screened against sars-cov-2.The other possibilities are the candidates coming from the folding@home consortium mentioned by Zeb above. With the researchers involved in it, I'd have high hopes they will identify one that they will at least to take to trial. Another possibility is a new drug developed by the bigger pharma companies, Pfizer has one that sounds very promising. These would take a little longer to get to wide scale use than a re-purposed drug or compound as they would still need the safety and efficacy trials. Would be unlikely this year for them, but you never know. Any pharma company investing in this at the moment will know they need to get the product out there at speed, there's not much point spending a whole lot of money developing it only to bring it to market in 3 years time when this virus isn't as pressing as it is now.We've had success with identifying treatments for severely ill people (dexamethasone), the vaccines came in unbelievable time, the next goal would be an oral treatment that can be used widely and outside the hospital setting. I'm certain we'll see one, if not this year, then next.