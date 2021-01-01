What the actual fuck? Im actually pretty speechless there. Thats a different level of stupidity.



Oh, believe me, the reasoning behind their wearing of that symbol is a kind of lunacy that'd melt your brain if I were to explain the depths of the rabbit hole these people have fallen down. Forget your traditional conspiracy, where some things could at least be plausible. The stuff these lot believe is akin to one of those mad threads (there's one on here) where someone makes something absolutely crazy and abstract up, and it snowballs from there, from one crazy person to another, until what you end up with is Bill Gates's wife being Kevin Kline, and Joe Biden being made out of CGI (I wish I was making that up, but I've never dropped LSD in my life,so...). Though, instead of it being a snowball, it's a massive ball of shit. Dung beetles. These people are dung beetles. Yes. Yes, that's what I might call the c*nts from now on.