COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:28:51 pm
What the actual fuck? Im actually pretty speechless there. Thats a different level of stupidity.
Oh, believe me, the reasoning behind their wearing of that symbol is a kind of lunacy that'd melt your brain if I were to explain the depths of the rabbit hole these people have fallen down. Forget your traditional conspiracy, where some things could at least be plausible. The stuff these lot believe is akin to one of those mad threads (there's one on here) where someone makes something absolutely crazy and abstract up, and it snowballs from there, from one crazy person to another, until what you end up with is Bill Gates's wife being Kevin Kline, and Joe Biden being made out of CGI (I wish I was making that up, but I've never dropped LSD in my life,so...). Though, instead of it being a snowball, it's a massive ball of shit. Dung beetles. These people are dung beetles. Yes. Yes, that's what I might call the c*nts from now on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:46:06 pm
The badges are a huge whiff of fash. It's hugely antisemitic using the star of David and is effectively telling you it's it's Jews who are putting all these restrictions on us. There might be a whole load of people wearing them not realising this but whichever group thought it up definitely did.
You've more or less deduced correctly there. They believe it's a massive plot by Zionists. More specifically, "Zionist Jesuit Masonic Ashkenazi". Or more specifically still, Nazi's 2.0. Some of them believe Merkel is the daughter of Hitler, and Hitler was related to the Rothchilds. And...hold on a second, I think my brain just short circuited.
