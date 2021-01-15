Im amazed by the knowledge of many posters in this thread. I have a case for you. My three year old daughter caught the virus in kindergarten. Eleven kids and three adults got infected. With her being three years old, we decided that well just live as normal during quarantine with the cuddling, comforting and close contact that you usually have with a small child. My wife, our second daughter and myself have had three tests in the last thirteen days. Not one of them positive. I dont understand how thats possible. Does the virus stop being infectious after a certain amount of jumps? None of us are vaccinated, by the way. We do not live in England.



Its actually pretty common to see this. Whats become clear is that certain individuals just dont spread the virus particles to a large degree while others spread a huge amount. A small proportion of people who are infected are responsible for the majority of onward spread. Lots of theories have been put forward for it but nothing concrete has been proved as to why yet. Most infection chains die out, it seems that some sort of critical mass of infections are needed for things to really take off - probably a certain number of these people who spread it better are needed to really kick off widespread exponential transmission in the community.It can also be due to the particular variant your kid had. The older common variants certainly had the effect mentioned above but it was clear fairly quickly in UK just prior to Christmas that the Kent variant seemed to act differently. Its attack rate within households was much greater and suddenly we were starting to see whole households infected more often when it was probably fairly rare prior to that. Couples and families started appearing in hospitals at the same time when this was fairly rare beforehand. Other newer variants are probably similar.There is also most likely a very wide range of immune responses in people when they come into contact with the virus - some will have some sort of immunity to it, others wont. Some immune systems will probably have a higher threshold that they can deal with before an infection would take hold. I think well actually learn a huge amount from this situation about respiratory viral infections, how they spread, etc. If were lucky and can figure it all out, maybe well be better placed to deal with any future one or can deal with existing ones like flu better. A test for example that identify those that are more likely to transmit an infection could make a huge difference, at the moment were trying to combat it by isolating everyone that has an active infection - proving more difficult to do than it sounds. Identifying and isolating those the smaller proportion of people that give rise to most of the transmission could be just as successful - probably even more successful when you consider the low percentage of people who actually do isolate when they develop symptoms.