« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1370 1371 1372 1373 1374 [1375]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1844670 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54960 on: Today at 09:40:24 am »
We seem to have ordered another 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, not sure how many more we actually need considering we still have hundreds of millions of doses still on order.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,751
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54961 on: Today at 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:40:24 am
We seem to have ordered another 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, not sure how many more we actually need considering we still have hundreds of millions of doses still on order.
Booster shots possibly.


We may not ever take up other orders..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54962 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Im amazed by the knowledge of many posters in this thread. I have a case for you. My three year old daughter caught the virus in kindergarten. Eleven kids and three adults got infected. With her being three years old, we decided that well just live as normal during quarantine with the cuddling, comforting and close contact that you usually have with a small child. My wife, our second daughter and myself have had three tests in the last thirteen days. Not one of them positive. I dont understand how thats possible. Does the virus stop being infectious after a certain amount of jumps? None of us are vaccinated, by the way. We do not live in England.
Its actually pretty common to see this. Whats become clear is that certain individuals just dont spread the virus particles to a large degree while others spread a huge amount. A small proportion of people who are infected are responsible for the majority of onward spread. Lots of theories have been put forward for it but nothing concrete has been proved as to why yet. Most infection chains die out, it seems that some sort of critical mass of infections are needed for things to really take off - probably a certain number of these people who spread it better are needed to really kick off widespread exponential transmission in the community.

It can also be due to the particular variant your kid had. The older common variants certainly had the effect mentioned above but it was clear fairly quickly in UK just prior to Christmas that the Kent variant seemed to act differently. Its attack rate within households was much greater and suddenly we were starting to see whole households infected more often when it was probably fairly rare prior to that. Couples and families started appearing in hospitals at the same time when this was fairly rare beforehand. Other newer variants are probably similar.

There is also most likely a very wide range of immune responses in people when they come into contact with the virus - some will have some sort of immunity to it, others wont. Some immune systems will probably have a higher threshold that they can deal with before an infection would take hold. I think well actually learn a huge amount from this situation about respiratory viral infections, how they spread, etc. If were lucky and can figure it all out, maybe well be better placed to deal with any future one or can deal with existing ones like flu better. A test for example that identify those that are more likely to transmit an infection could make a huge difference, at the moment were trying to combat it by isolating everyone that has an active infection - proving more difficult to do than it sounds. Identifying and isolating those the smaller proportion of people that give rise to most of the transmission could be just as successful - probably even more successful when you consider the low percentage of people who actually do isolate when they develop symptoms.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54963 on: Today at 11:41:56 am »
Just to add to that Ive been seeing people with covid for almost a year before getting a vaccine including being coughed on by people and almost certainly in small rooms with infected individuals before mask wearing became a thing. As far as I know I've never had it. We have no explanation for this but we're all genetically wired differently so it's not that strange a phenomenon
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,751
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54964 on: Today at 11:43:24 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:41:56 am
Just to add to that Ive been seeing people with covid for almost a year before getting a vaccine including being coughed on by people and almost certainly in small rooms with infected individuals before mask wearing became a thing. As far as I know I've never had it. We have no explanation for this but we're all genetically wired differently so it's not that strange a phenomenon
Do you mean in the biblical sense?   :shocked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54965 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Fucked if I know,they're not the brightest bunch though are they.
Piers Corbyn involved no doubt!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54966 on: Today at 11:57:22 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm
In City centres, mask wearing has died a death.
I don't go to many shops but went to B&Q last week and it was 100% compliance, same in Sainsbury's
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54967 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:37:07 am
https://twitter.com/JamieKay22/status/1386003256892141569?s=19

Masks are "Genocide" apparently

Fighting for freedom, say 5 women who have got the train up to London from Cornwall for the day

Uber morons. And they are doing it for the children don't ya know. Cùnts.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54968 on: Today at 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:37:07 am
https://twitter.com/JamieKay22/status/1386003256892141569?s=19

Masks are "Genocide" apparently

Fighting for freedom, say 5 women who have got the train up to London from Cornwall for the day
these fucking cretins, genocide really?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:41:57 am
Vaccine passports are the only option. Isolate and outcast the stupid.
this
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54969 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
Just been to Morrisons, admittedly much later than I usually go, but absolutely staggered at how busy it was and the lack of mask wearing and social distancing on display.

Got home and queried this with Morrisons on Twitter and why theyre not limiting numbers in store and enforcing mask wearing and got the response as the pandemic is over were introducing a sense of normality back to our stores.

Pandemic over. Have I missed something?
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,888
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54970 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
Was on Duke Street yesterday and the queue for the bowling was ridiculous.  Had to be 300 metres long and nobody in it was social distancing.  I was a good 35 feet away on the other side of the street and it still made my skin crawl.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,036
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54971 on: Today at 01:08:09 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:57:22 am
I don't go to many shops but went to B&Q last week and it was 100% compliance, same in Sainsbury's

Those shops and supermarkets are fine, high rates of compliance. I mean more fashion stores and other city centre non essential shops.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,035
  • IFWT
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54972 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:58:02 pm
Just been to Morrisons, admittedly much later than I usually go, but absolutely staggered at how busy it was and the lack of mask wearing and social distancing on display.

Got home and queried this with Morrisons on Twitter and why theyre not limiting numbers in store and enforcing mask wearing and got the response as the pandemic is over were introducing a sense of normality back to our stores.

Pandemic over. Have I missed something?

I hope you have replied to that and asked for the evidence for their assumption.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54973 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:08:10 pm
I hope you have replied to that and asked for the evidence for their assumption.
I queried it and they replied that it was stated on the news the other day that due to the current statistics and figures we are no longer being classed as in a pandemic.

True story this is.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54974 on: Today at 01:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:41:56 am
Just to add to that Ive been seeing people with covid for almost a year before getting a vaccine including being coughed on by people and almost certainly in small rooms with infected individuals before mask wearing became a thing. As far as I know I've never had it. We have no explanation for this but we're all genetically wired differently so it's not that strange a phenomenon

This explains a lot. Ive been short with people lately, like Ive blown a fuse. Its like Ive completely lost my spark.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54975 on: Today at 01:27:16 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:58:02 pm
Just been to Morrisons, admittedly much later than I usually go, but absolutely staggered at how busy it was and the lack of mask wearing and social distancing on display.

Got home and queried this with Morrisons on Twitter and why theyre not limiting numbers in store and enforcing mask wearing and got the response as the pandemic is over were introducing a sense of normality back to our stores.

Pandemic over. Have I missed something?

Is there a link to this? Morrisons have been better than most the last 12 months so finding this difficult to believe.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,751
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54976 on: Today at 01:32:20 pm »
Findings masks hard in schools. 

More and more kids are getting exemptions because their parents dont want them to wear them.  Some kids take them off 10 -20 times a lesson (probably 4 or 5 in a class).  Fewer teachers are wearing them to teach ..

Fatigue is certainly setting in.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,031
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54977 on: Today at 01:34:09 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Is there a link to this? Morrisons have been better than most the last 12 months so finding this difficult to believe.

https://inews.co.uk/news/uk-covid-pandemic-over-endemic-difference-vaccine-coronavirus-oxford-professor-969538

Reported in several other media as well
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54978 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54979 on: Today at 01:37:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:32:20 pm
Findings masks hard in schools. 

More and more kids are getting exemptions because their parents dont want them to wear them.  Some kids take them off 10 -20 times a lesson (probably 4 or 5 in a class).  Fewer teachers are wearing them to teach ..

Fatigue is certainly setting in.
Ive been meaning to ask Tepid - seeing all of this morons protesting and when interviewed talking about doing it for their children - are kids really that arsed about wearing masks, or are they removing them in lessons because theyre kids and they are fidgety?

Because when I see this parents protesting for their childrens right to not wear a mask, I really think theyre doing it for their own weird agenda.

The protests in London make no sense, times are looking really good. This is the best we have been in ages, we may very well be on our way back to normality with no further lockdowns thanks to the vaccination programme. Yet this huge protest is taking place against lockdown, which is ending?

I cant help but feel theyre doing it now because they want to feel like they won, with no future lockdown likely.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,328
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54980 on: Today at 01:38:56 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 05:53:55 pm
Why? Not confronting this type of bullshit misinformation is what lets these cranks continue to think theyre right. Its also dangerous.
I let it go because experience has taught me that there is no point getting into it with these people. It was the same with Brexit and Trump. They are convinced, so I leave it up to them to live with their decisions.

My partner is the same. She has a mate she's known since their school days. A very intelligent woman with a good, highly paid job. Not very political until recent years but was always left-leaning.

These days, she has a conspiracy nut boyfriend and she's now gone full on Trump, Brexit, covid-denier and anti-vaxxer. There is absolutely no talking to her on any of those subjects now, so my partner doesn't even go there. There's just no point. As I said, you just have to let people live with their own life choices, as crazy as they might seem to us. People believe what they want to believe, and the more you counter it, the further entrenched they become.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54981 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Is there a link to this? Morrisons have been better than most the last 12 months so finding this difficult to believe.
I raised the issue via Direct Message on Twitter. How can I post screenshots on here? Have tried but it says the files are too big?

And I agree by the way, weve shopped at Morrisons for years and including during the pandemic and they have always been very good, so not criticising them for the sake of it.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,328
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54982 on: Today at 01:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:55:48 pm
I don't know how you managed to keep quiet there. I'd have said something. I'd have had to. Even if it was just playing coy and acting stupid.

"A chip? What kind of chip? And for what reason? Wouldn't that require cooperation from every single doctor, nurse, politician in every country around the planet all at once? Something that's never been achieved before in the history of humanity? A feat of compliance and social engineering that would embarrass even the most organised and resolute totalitarian regimes in the history of mankind. Wouldn't it be risky for someone to take a random sample of one of these vaccines and put it under a microscope to get the evidence? That would be the whole grand scheme foiled right there. Billions down the drain and people put behind bars, surely? No? What do you mean no? Next you'll be telling me we're encased in a glass bowl, and the Moon is a hologram? Oh...ohhhhh! So you believe that too, eh? Stop the car. I'm walking!"
Oh, I know. But like I said in my reply to John Higgins, it's usually pointless. Also, I haven't got the energy anymore. I save that for more productive things.  :)
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,751
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54983 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:37:53 pm
Ive been meaning to ask Tepid - seeing all of this morons protesting and when interviewed talking about doing it for their children - are kids really that arsed about wearing masks, or are they removing them in lessons because theyre kids and they are fidgety?

Because when I see this parents protesting for their childrens right to not wear a mask, I really think theyre doing it for their own weird agenda.

The protests in London make no sense, times are looking really good. This is the best we have been in ages, we may very well be on our way back to normality with no further lockdowns thanks to the vaccination programme. Yet this huge protest is taking place against lockdown, which is ending?

I cant help but feel theyre doing it now because they want to feel like they won, with no future lockdown likely.
To be honest, wearing a mask all day every day isnt nice at all. And no one can hear each other speak ... its a real hassle to be honest ...even for staff.  Most are great off course, but a growing number are an issue.

To be fair, I think most of those would happily get vaccinated... cant wait to be vaccinated even..

Its going  to be pretty grim when it gets really hot in the summer. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,328
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54984 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:40:54 am
Chatting with a client who was saying it's not safe, not been tested properly, was signed off too quickly etc but when I said you'll not be having it then she said god yeah, the quicker we can get back to normal the better!
:duh :lmao
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,328
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54985 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:37:07 am
https://twitter.com/JamieKay22/status/1386003256892141569?s=19

Masks are "Genocide" apparently

Fighting for freedom, say 5 women who have got the train up to London from Cornwall for the day
:butt
Wow! The incredibly stupid masquerading as the enlightened.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54986 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54987 on: Today at 02:37:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:31:53 am
I have a number of friends who are of Indian origin and they have said that they have been travelling to India regularly. They didnt apparently care about spreading our high rates with them but that its putting them on the red list and hitting them in the pocket which will stop people travelling there.

I know of family friends who arrived in the UK from India in the last week and now their whole extended family have tested positive. God knows how many they infected along the way.

Mandating a quarantine a week later, allowing everyone to arrive and spread the virus is criminal
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,416
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54988 on: Today at 03:11:12 pm »
First jab received at Anfield a few minutes ago, AZ - feeling fine so far except for the sore arm. They did ask me a few questions about medical history and gave me a leaflet about blood clots but Im sure everything will be fine, absolutely chuffed to have received it. Just hope I dont feel too rough in a few hours as I hear that the side effects can be worse if youve already had covid.

As an aside, there were plenty of people my age and possibly a bit younger going in so it definitely seems like theyre making brilliant progress.

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,751
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54989 on: Today at 03:13:29 pm »
Yay! Great news...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,392
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54990 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:11:12 pm
First jab received at Anfield a few minutes ago, AZ - feeling fine so far except for the sore arm. They did ask me a few questions about medical history and gave me a leaflet about blood clots but Im sure everything will be fine, absolutely chuffed to have received it. Just hope I dont feel too rough in a few hours as I hear that the side effects can be worse if youve already had covid.

As an aside, there were plenty of people my age and possibly a bit younger going in so it definitely seems like theyre making brilliant progress.

That's great to hear.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,689
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54991 on: Today at 03:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:43:33 pm
Oh, I know. But like I said in my reply to John Higgins, it's usually pointless. Also, I haven't got the energy anymore. I save that for more productive things.  :)
Yeah. I hear you there. It's mentally exhausting.
Logged

Offline MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54992 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:11:12 pm

As an aside, there were plenty of people my age and possibly a bit younger going in so it definitely seems like theyre making brilliant progress.

I was just about to post the exact same thing. I'm 27, and the next 4 people in line were all from my classes in high school. Most in the centre were around the same age, with a few elderly presumably getting their 2nd doses. This is in Wales btw.
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54993 on: Today at 05:02:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:08:09 pm
Those shops and supermarkets are fine, high rates of compliance. I mean more fashion stores and other city centre non essential shops.
ah fair enough one can only imagine what it would be like in Primark as an example
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54994 on: Today at 05:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:11:12 pm
First jab received at Anfield a few minutes ago, AZ - feeling fine so far except for the sore arm. They did ask me a few questions about medical history and gave me a leaflet about blood clots but Im sure everything will be fine, absolutely chuffed to have received it. Just hope I dont feel too rough in a few hours as I hear that the side effects can be worse if youve already had covid.

As an aside, there were plenty of people my age and possibly a bit younger going in so it definitely seems like theyre making brilliant progress.
Excellent news Sian, hopefully you won't get any side effects but if you do it's a good sign that your immune system is recognising what you have already been infected with.

Around 12 hours later the side effects kicked in with my missus when she had AZ
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,295
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54995 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Today at 04:01:58 pm
I was just about to post the exact same thing. I'm 27, and the next 4 people in line were all from my classes in high school. Most in the centre were around the same age, with a few elderly presumably getting their 2nd doses. This is in Wales btw.

Just had mine too, but thought that everybody else in the queue was about 10 years older than me. Maybe I shouldn't look into a mirror anytime soon...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54996 on: Today at 05:33:52 pm »
I'm in my 30's and haven't been contacted yet, did you 20 somethings above get the NHS contacting you already or did you apply?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54997 on: Today at 05:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:11:12 pm
First jab received at Anfield a few minutes ago, AZ - feeling fine so far except for the sore arm. They did ask me a few questions about medical history and gave me a leaflet about blood clots but Im sure everything will be fine, absolutely chuffed to have received it. Just hope I dont feel too rough in a few hours as I hear that the side effects can be worse if youve already had covid.

As an aside, there were plenty of people my age and possibly a bit younger going in so it definitely seems like theyre making brilliant progress.



Congratulations on getting your first jab, I just felt a bit tired after a few hours. Had a good sleep and felt fine after. I am due to take my mother for a blood test tomorrow at a local community health centre that our GP has asked for. Bit concerned about it going to places like that at the moment but mask wearing does seem to be less worryingly even on buses people are getting on without one. I guess the bus driver does not want any issues but there are going against the rules. I still wear my mask at all times even while outside and still taking a better safe then sorry approach 
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,295
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54998 on: Today at 05:46:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:33:52 pm
I'm in my 30's and haven't been contacted yet, did you 20 somethings above get the NHS contacting you already or did you apply?

Pretty sure officially it's still 45 and over. Though it seems to depend on your GP - if they are done with their over-45s, they seem to move on to inviting the next group down.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 1370 1371 1372 1373 1374 [1375]   Go Up
« previous next »
 