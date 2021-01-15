Why? Not confronting this type of bullshit misinformation is what lets these cranks continue to think theyre right. Its also dangerous.
I let it go because experience has taught me that there is no point getting into it with these people. It was the same with Brexit and Trump. They are convinced, so I leave it up to them to live with their decisions.
My partner is the same. She has a mate she's known since their school days. A very intelligent woman with a good, highly paid job. Not very political until recent years but was always left-leaning.
These days, she has a conspiracy nut boyfriend and she's now gone full on Trump, Brexit, covid-denier and anti-vaxxer. There is absolutely no talking to her on any of those subjects now, so my partner doesn't even go there. There's just no point. As I said, you just have to let people live with their own life choices, as crazy as they might seem to us. People believe what they want to believe, and the more you counter it, the further entrenched they become.