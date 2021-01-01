Im amazed by the knowledge of many posters in this thread. I have a case for you. My three year old daughter caught the virus in kindergarten. Eleven kids and three adults got infected. With her being three years old, we decided that well just live as normal during quarantine with the cuddling, comforting and close contact that you usually have with a small child. My wife, our second daughter and myself have had three tests in the last thirteen days. Not one of them positive. I dont understand how thats possible. Does the virus stop being infectious after a certain amount of jumps? None of us are vaccinated, by the way. We do not live in England.