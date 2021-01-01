« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54920 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:31:53 am
I have a number of friends who are of Indian origin and they have said that they have been travelling to India regularly. They didnt apparently care about spreading our high rates with them but that its putting them on the red list and hitting them in the pocket which will stop people travelling there.

My mum and dad wanted to go but in all honesty it was more the situation here that was preventing them from going then the situation there.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54921 on: Today at 02:43:53 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:39:32 am
I know someone who went to India to escape the lockdown here because "life is normal there" and have had to put up with months and months of videos of him travelling all over the country and doing different things. Now that life isn't normal there anymore he's hopped on a plane to New York because "things are open here" so we've got more of his 'travels' to look forward to. I really don't think he realises how irresponsible he's being.
And some people wonder how a pandemic travels around the world so fast.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54922 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:20:14 pm
In reality its probably far far more

Yep, I'm sure they can't test everyone with symptoms
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54923 on: Today at 02:50:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
My brother in law and his wife arent having the vaccine. 
We dont know hardly anyone whos had it, were not bothering with all that.

Utter twats

I was talking to a fella the other day. Nice fella too. He asked how my Mum was doing regarding the lockdown etc. I said she was doing ok, all things considered, and she'd had both of her vaccines. I said I'd had my first one and was awaiting my second, but he then gave that noise a dodgy mechanic gives when he lifts up your bonnet then tells you ''it's bad.'' 

He'd heard that ''the chip'' is in the second dose. I just changed the subject after that.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54924 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:50:34 pm
I was talking to a fella the other day. Nice fella too. He asked how my Mum was doing regarding the lockdown etc. I said she was doing ok, all things considered, and she'd had both of her vaccines. I said I'd had my first one and was awaiting my second, but he then gave that noise a dodgy mechanic gives when he lifts up your bonnet then tells you ''it's bad.'' 

He'd heard that ''the chip'' is in the second dose. I just changed the subject after that.
I don't know how you managed to keep quiet there. I'd have said something. I'd have had to. Even if it was just playing coy and acting stupid.

"A chip? What kind of chip? And for what reason? Wouldn't that require cooperation from every single doctor, nurse, politician in every country around the planet all at once? Something that's never been achieved before in the history of humanity? A feat of compliance and social engineering that would embarrass even the most organised and resolute totalitarian regimes in the history of mankind. Wouldn't it be risky for someone to take a random sample of one of these vaccines and put it under a microscope to get the evidence? That would be the whole grand scheme foiled right there. Billions down the drain and people put behind bars, surely? No? What do you mean no? Next you'll be telling me we're encased in a glass bowl, and the Moon is a hologram? Oh...ohhhhh! So you believe that too, eh? Stop the car. I'm walking!"
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54925 on: Today at 05:53:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:50:34 pm
I was talking to a fella the other day. Nice fella too. He asked how my Mum was doing regarding the lockdown etc. I said she was doing ok, all things considered, and she'd had both of her vaccines. I said I'd had my first one and was awaiting my second, but he then gave that noise a dodgy mechanic gives when he lifts up your bonnet then tells you ''it's bad.'' 

He'd heard that ''the chip'' is in the second dose. I just changed the subject after that.
Why? Not confronting this type of bullshit misinformation is what lets these cranks continue to think theyre right. Its also dangerous.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54926 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm
Wankers protesting in London again.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54927 on: Today at 06:02:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:01:27 pm
Wankers protesting in London again.
Against what?

Were coming out of lockdown.  What more do they want?
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54928 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm
Feel bad for all these anti-Vaxxers who are so certain all us getting the vaccine will be dead inside 10 years.  I mean, that's several billion people, and their the poor saps who will have to bury all the bodies. ;)
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54929 on: Today at 06:27:36 pm
You can't confront or argue with anyone who believes in all the conspiracy shite. All you end up doing is embolden their views even more, as they double down on them. One of the hardest things to do is convince anyone that the thing they believe in is wrong. All you can try to do is gently contest them by trying to get them to think of other possibilities through some kind of reasoned logic. Otherwise you're just banging your head against a brick wall. There are actually people out there that are actively waiting for people to drop dead in the millions so that they can be pleased with themselves that their belief in the vaccine conspiracy nonsense was right. So they can say "I told you so!" That's not an exaggeration. I've had run-ins with these sorts. Thankfully just online and not in person.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54930 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:23:08 pm
Feel bad for all these anti-Vaxxers who are so certain all us getting the vaccine will be dead inside 10 years.  I mean, that's several billion people, and their the poor saps who will have to bury all the bodies. ;)
I left my previous post before reading yours. I don't know what's wrong with these people. Something has drastically gone wrong in their lives.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54931 on: Today at 06:28:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:58 pm
Against what?

Were coming out of lockdown.  What more do they want?

Fucked if I know,they're not the brightest bunch though are they.
didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54932 on: Today at 06:40:51 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:28:43 pm
I left my previous post before reading yours. I don't know what's wrong with these people. Something has drastically gone wrong in their lives.

At the start of the pandemic the conspiracy nut in work asked me if I'd take the vaccine. My answer was I don't know, I'd have to learn more about it. She said she would. Seemed terrified by covid

Forward on a few months and I'd learned enough about how dangerous the disease and how safe the vaccines would be.
She doesn't believe in covid, and is basically a qanon nut now.  I can't even speak to her about any of it as it's pointless.
It's a form of radicalization and it would require so form of psychological expert to deprogram these people. Ordinary logic won't come close.
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54933 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:54:26 am
Apparently there will be a vaccination bus outside the Asda on Smithdown today so try getting down there. No appointments needed.

Thanks so much for this mate.

I went down and asked, they said it was just for those eligible but I said if I could try my luck at closing an she said yes. So I waited around and got a shot! Absolutely made up!  :D

This of course means theres no need to move to L5 but hey-ho!  ;D
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54934 on: Today at 08:31:13 pm
In City centres, mask wearing has died a death.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54935 on: Today at 08:34:13 pm
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54936 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:31:13 pm
In City centres, mask wearing has died a death.

Not noticed any difference myself.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54937 on: Today at 09:02:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Fucked if I know,they're not the brightest bunch though are they.

No doubt led by privileged wankers like Piers Corbyn as well.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54938 on: Today at 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:00:25 pm
Not noticed any difference myself.

In our store it was around low to high 80% most of last year and before the stores closed in December. Since the stores have opened, its around the 50-60% mark.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54939 on: Today at 09:06:08 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:02:08 pm
No doubt led by privileged wankers like Piers Corbyn as well.
gillian Mckeith is another one
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54940 on: Today at 09:14:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:08 pm
gillian Mckeith is another one

You mean Doctor McKeith.  ;D

'A graduate of Edinburgh University, Miss McKeith does not claim to be a medical doctor, but says on her website that she "spent several years re-training for a Masters and doctorate (PhD) in Holisitic Nutrition from the American Holistic College of Nutrition".
didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54941 on: Today at 09:15:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:08 pm
gillian Mckeith is another one


It's not like the good doctor is a proven fraud or anything....
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54942 on: Today at 09:28:07 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:15:28 pm

It's not like the good doctor is a proven fraud or anything....
Or even a doctor
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54943 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:34:13 pm
Anybody heard of or know anything about this?

https://lloydspharmacy.com/products/viraleze-antiviral-nasal-spray-10ml?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIj5at48-X8AIVke3tCh2dTwJDEAAYASAAEgIfR_D_BwE
Yup, worth taking imo if youre unvaccinated. I only became away of it the day after I had dose 1.
dalarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54944 on: Today at 09:39:17 pm
Im amazed by the knowledge of many posters in this thread. I have a case for you. My three year old daughter caught the virus in kindergarten. Eleven kids and three adults got infected. With her being three years old, we decided that well just live as normal during quarantine with the cuddling, comforting and close contact that you usually have with a small child. My wife, our second daughter and myself have had three tests in the last thirteen days. Not one of them positive. I dont understand how thats possible. Does the virus stop being infectious after a certain amount of jumps? None of us are vaccinated, by the way. We do not live in England.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54945 on: Today at 09:40:42 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 09:39:17 pm
Im amazed by the knowledge of many posters in this thread. I have a case for you. My three year old daughter caught the virus in kindergarten. Eleven kids and three adults got infected. With her being three years old, we decided that well just live as normal during quarantine with the cuddling, comforting and close contact that you usually have with a small child. My wife, our second daughter and myself have had three tests in the last thirteen days. Not one of them positive. I dont understand how thats possible. Does the virus stop being infectious after a certain amount of jumps? None of us a vaccinated, by the way. We do not live in England.
I seem to remember that young children were thought to be less likely to spread the virus.
