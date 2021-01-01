I was talking to a fella the other day. Nice fella too. He asked how my Mum was doing regarding the lockdown etc. I said she was doing ok, all things considered, and she'd had both of her vaccines. I said I'd had my first one and was awaiting my second, but he then gave that noise a dodgy mechanic gives when he lifts up your bonnet then tells you ''it's bad.''



He'd heard that ''the chip'' is in the second dose. I just changed the subject after that.



I don't know how you managed to keep quiet there. I'd have said something. I'd have had to. Even if it was just playing coy and acting stupid."A chip? What kind of chip? And for what reason? Wouldn't that require cooperation from every single doctor, nurse, politician in every country around the planet all at once? Something that's never been achieved before in the history of humanity? A feat of compliance and social engineering that would embarrass even the most organised and resolute totalitarian regimes in the history of mankind. Wouldn't it be risky for someone to take a random sample of one of these vaccines and put it under a microscope to get the evidence? That would be the whole grand scheme foiled right there. Billions down the drain and people put behind bars, surely? No? What do you mean no? Next you'll be telling me we're encased in a glass bowl, and the Moon is a hologram? Oh...ohhhhh! So you believe that too, eh? Stop the car. I'm walking!"