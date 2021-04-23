« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1841248 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54880 on: Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54881 on: Yesterday at 03:26:11 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm
Over 332,000 cases in India in the last 24 hours

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/23/indias-second-wave-country-reports-over-330000-new-cases.html

About 7.5% of the UKs total cases since it began in one day. I know theres huge differences in population but thats unreal. God speed to you and everyone that matter to you.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54882 on: Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm
Over 332,000 cases in India in the last 24 hours

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/23/indias-second-wave-country-reports-over-330000-new-cases.html


The numbers are horrific but in terms of percentage of population I think it's comparable to around 17,000 cases in the UK.  That being said I suspect there are far more cases than that in the wider population who do not have access to testing and the numbers are likely to increase
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54883 on: Yesterday at 03:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:19:24 am
I thought you were taking the piss earlier! That's great for you then and mad how they are down to 30 year olds in L5, I'm on the L17 / L8 border not sure which my GP falls into but being late 30's they are obviously way behind L5! Maybe certain areas have been getting more vaccines or have much different demographics in age.

Just the north end being the best end as usual ;)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54884 on: Yesterday at 04:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:26:11 pm
About 7.5% of the UKs total cases since it began in one day. I know theres huge differences in population but thats unreal. God speed to you and everyone that matter to you.

Appreciate it :)

Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm
The numbers are horrific but in terms of percentage of population I think it's comparable to around 17,000 cases in the UK.  That being said I suspect there are far more cases than that in the wider population who do not have access to testing and the numbers are likely to increase

It's almost guaranteed to be far more than that. Not everyone with symptoms can be tested, especially in the more rural areas. People who have milder symptoms don't bother getting treatment (and let's be honest, couldn't even if they wanted to)

Both the central and state goverments are against total lockdowns, I think Delhi was the only one who did because they didn't have a choice. There's a weekend curfew in effect here in Bangalore, meaning from Friday night to Monday morning, you can only go out in an emergency. That's in theory anyway. People aren't taking it as seriously as they did this time last year.

Look at this bullshit when the announced there'll be a lockdown in Delhi in a few days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg</a>

People crowding outside liquor stores. Is that really a priority? Idiots.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54885 on: Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm »
How long can an infection rate like that maintain, though?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54886 on: Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm
How long can an infection rate like that maintain, though?

If they don't lockdown, it'll only end until the majority of "mobile" people have been infected and have antibodies, you'd imagine. Then you basically have a couple months of trying to get everyone vaccinated otherwise it'll just happen again.

In the meantime, hospital system is fucked.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54887 on: Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:39:54 pm
Appreciate it :)

It's almost guaranteed to be far more than that. Not everyone with symptoms can be tested, especially in the more rural areas. People who have milder symptoms don't bother getting treatment (and let's be honest, couldn't even if they wanted to)

Both the central and state goverments are against total lockdowns, I think Delhi was the only one who did because they didn't have a choice. There's a weekend curfew in effect here in Bangalore, meaning from Friday night to Monday morning, you can only go out in an emergency. That's in theory anyway. People aren't taking it as seriously as they did this time last year.

Look at this bullshit when the announced there'll be a lockdown in Delhi in a few days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg</a>

People crowding outside liquor stores. Is that really a priority? Idiots.

Sorry, I didn't mean to appear disingenuous with my comment and I tried to point out that the numbers were likely to be much higher.

It was only around a month ago you had pretty much full crowds during the India v England cricket matches, I know they stopped it for the last few T20 games.  Think it's a bit mad that the IPL is still going on as the numbers take off rapidly. Looking at that queue though, some people not wearing masks, some wearing them as a rather fetching chin garment, some just barely covering their mouths, pretty much nobody following any form of Social Distancing.  I get that it's harder to catch outdoors but given the length of the queues and how close people are together I am sure there will be a number of infections coming from that.  Who knows what is going on inside the shop!

Please stay safe mate
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54888 on: Yesterday at 05:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 03:50:56 pm
Just the north end being the best end as usual ;)

No need to gloat  ;D

Really anxious to get mine but just going to have to wait. Feel like a desperate ex begging for a text to come through. 
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54889 on: Yesterday at 05:06:26 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm
If they don't lockdown, it'll only end until the majority of "mobile" people have been infected and have antibodies, you'd imagine. Then you basically have a couple months of trying to get everyone vaccinated otherwise it'll just happen again.

In the meantime, hospital system is fucked.
Yes, the hospital system is at breaking point from what I have been reading, the only way to get that under control relatively quickly would be a lockdown I would have thought
Offline spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54890 on: Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm »
2/3 of the 45 to 49 group had first jab.   That is some going
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54891 on: Yesterday at 05:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:05:39 pm
No need to gloat  ;D

Really anxious to get mine but just going to have to wait. Feel like a desperate ex begging for a text to come through. 
I was like that waiting for mine, in the end I had to contact the Health Board to get booked in, I was one of the last of the over 50s to be vaccinated in our area at the end of March.  They do appear to be moving rapidly down the age groups though, my brother is 47 and his wife 43 both had theirs last week (different in Wales to England I know).

They'll get there though (alternatively, move in with Sian and her partner and you can have it done tomorrow!! :) )
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54892 on: Yesterday at 05:09:39 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm
2/3 of the 45 to 49 group had first jab.   That is some going
Is that had or been offered?
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54893 on: Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:09:21 pm
I was like that waiting for mine, in the end I had to contact the Health Board to get booked in, I was one of the last of the over 50s to be vaccinated in our area at the end of March.  They do appear to be moving rapidly down the age groups though, my brother is 47 and his wife 43 both had theirs last week (different in Wales to England I know).

They'll get there though (alternatively, move in with Sian and her partner and you can have it done tomorrow!! :) )

We do have a spare room which is mainly used for drying clothes ;D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54894 on: Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm
Sorry, I didn't mean to appear disingenuous with my comment and I tried to point out that the numbers were likely to be much higher.

It was only around a month ago you had pretty much full crowds during the India v England cricket matches, I know they stopped it for the last few T20 games.  Think it's a bit mad that the IPL is still going on as the numbers take off rapidly. Looking at that queue though, some people not wearing masks, some wearing them as a rather fetching chin garment, some just barely covering their mouths, pretty much nobody following any form of Social Distancing.  I get that it's harder to catch outdoors but given the length of the queues and how close people are together I am sure there will be a number of infections coming from that.  Who knows what is going on inside the shop!

Please stay safe mate

Oh I didn't think you were at all. Sorry if I sounded curt, it's hard to get your tone across!

Yeah, looks like no one was prepared for a second wave despite what we saw in other countries. Oxygen supplies have been badly hit, hospitals not admitting non-Covid patients, people coming out against a lockdown... I don't see a quick solution to this.

I'm lucky enough to be able to work from home, and my parents have gotten one shot of the vaccine at least so that's a bit of a relief. I get that not everyone is as privileged and some people need to go outside to make a living, but the least you could do is wear a mask properly. The government deserves most of the blame of course, but people really aren't doing themselves any favours. I don't know how you can see videos of mass cremations taking place where their families aren't allowed to say a final goodbye, and still decide it's fine to go out not wearing a mask. It just makes me so angry.

On a lighter note as far as the IPL is concerned, I think the only crowds allowed are the players' families and the teams' support staff. But given that my team is top of the table after winning 4 out of 4 for the first time ever, I think we should end the season now and declare them the winners  ;D
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54895 on: Yesterday at 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm
How long can an infection rate like that maintain, though?

A very long time when you have 1.3 billion people, thats a lot for the virus to work through when you dont lock down and have so many people still to vaccinate because you just have so many people.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54896 on: Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:09:21 pm
I was like that waiting for mine, in the end I had to contact the Health Board to get booked in, I was one of the last of the over 50s to be vaccinated in our area at the end of March.  They do appear to be moving rapidly down the age groups though, my brother is 47 and his wife 43 both had theirs last week (different in Wales to England I know).

They'll get there though (alternatively, move in with Sian and her partner and you can have it done tomorrow!! :) )

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm
We do have a spare room which is mainly used for drying clothes ;D

Fingers crossed and yeah haha - Room plus vaccine in exchange for drying clothes sounds good to me  ;D . Knowing my luck by the time I registered I'll have missed the boat. I'm the type of person that impatiently moves to a smaller queue in the shops only to then end up waiting twice as long.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54897 on: Yesterday at 09:36:53 pm »
ACIP reviewing the Janssen/J&J vaccine again in the US.

Now up to 15 clotting cases out of the 8m doses administered, all 15 cases were in women, and vaccines were split pretty evenly between men and women.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54898 on: Yesterday at 09:37:41 pm »
So, incredibly low levels of risk.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54899 on: Yesterday at 09:55:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:37:41 pm
So, incredibly low levels of risk.

Clearly what they felt as well, ACIP voted to recommend to unpause J&J to all groups
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54900 on: Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm
If they don't lockdown, it'll only end until the majority of "mobile" people have been infected and have antibodies, you'd imagine. Then you basically have a couple months of trying to get everyone vaccinated otherwise it'll just happen again.

In the meantime, hospital system is fucked.
It is a humanitarian crisis unfolding in front of our eyes. Strixt r lockdown unfortunately will have to happen and maybe an international effort is going to be needed to reduce collateral damage. It really is an awful situation
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54901 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54902 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm »
My brother in law and his wife arent having the vaccine. 
We dont know hardly anyone whos had it, were not bothering with all that.

Utter twats
Offline Currywurst

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54903 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
I was contacted by my GP surgery for my first jab in mid-February, my wife a few days later (she's a year younger, as she sometimes mentions ). Yesterday she got an invite from the NHS on her phone to come for her second dose in early May. I don't have a mobile, so wondered how they'd let me know.

Went online, but was only offered appointments miles away, rather than the local community centre round the corner like the first time, so contacted my GP surgery, who told me to call a central number (weird number starting 3333). Got through straight away and got an appointment on Monday at the local centre.

 Seems you have to be a bit proactive, but obviously no availability issues. I do wonder how people without mobiles will be reached if it's done centrally, rather than a call from the GP.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54904 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm
This is beyond awful

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/04/23/indian-hospitals-forced-turn-away-covid-patients-oxygen-shortage/

Yes it's sickening.  Saw the news earlier and they were bringing people to hospitals in tuc tuc's and basically rolling the body off and onto a trolley at the hospital.  Most of them already looked dead as they were motionless.

They say the numbers are far far worse than what is being reported.  So many people live away from towns and cities with no immediate access access to hospitals, really dread to think what it's like in many of the slums as well.

Unfortunately the Indian variant is now being transmitted within the UK after it has been found in people not linked to any travel.  Hopefully the numbers are low though because scientists seem worried about this one as it has 2 significant mutations of the spike protein, I don't think they're sure yet if the vaccines are less effective or not against this mutation or not.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54905 on: Today at 01:43:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm
I'm the type of person that impatiently moves to a smaller queue in the shops only to then end up waiting twice as long.
I do exactly the same thing and end up being equally frustrated! 🙈
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54906 on: Today at 01:50:48 am »
Quote from: Currywurst on Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
I was contacted by my GP surgery for my first jab in mid-February, my wife a few days later (she's a year younger, as she sometimes mentions ). Yesterday she got an invite from the NHS on her phone to come for her second dose in early May. I don't have a mobile, so wondered how they'd let me know.

Went online, but was only offered appointments miles away, rather than the local community centre round the corner like the first time, so contacted my GP surgery, who told me to call a central number (weird number starting 3333). Got through straight away and got an appointment on Monday at the local centre.

 Seems you have to be a bit proactive, but obviously no availability issues. I do wonder how people without mobiles will be reached if it's done centrally, rather than a call from the GP.
My mother was notified by letter (Wales) for her 2nd jab, phone call for her first
Offline Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54907 on: Today at 04:15:03 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm
Sorry, I didn't mean to appear disingenuous with my comment and I tried to point out that the numbers were likely to be much higher.

It was only around a month ago you had pretty much full crowds during the India v England cricket matches, I know they stopped it for the last few T20 games.  Think it's a bit mad that the IPL is still going on as the numbers take off rapidly. Looking at that queue though, some people not wearing masks, some wearing them as a rather fetching chin garment, some just barely covering their mouths, pretty much nobody following any form of Social Distancing.  I get that it's harder to catch outdoors but given the length of the queues and how close people are together I am sure there will be a number of infections coming from that.  Who knows what is going on inside the shop!

Please stay safe mate
Not the worst thing in the world to be honest. The viewership is massive so if it keeps people at home who'd be out and about otherwise, I'm all for it!
