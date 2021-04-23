Sorry, I didn't mean to appear disingenuous with my comment and I tried to point out that the numbers were likely to be much higher.



It was only around a month ago you had pretty much full crowds during the India v England cricket matches, I know they stopped it for the last few T20 games. Think it's a bit mad that the IPL is still going on as the numbers take off rapidly. Looking at that queue though, some people not wearing masks, some wearing them as a rather fetching chin garment, some just barely covering their mouths, pretty much nobody following any form of Social Distancing. I get that it's harder to catch outdoors but given the length of the queues and how close people are together I am sure there will be a number of infections coming from that. Who knows what is going on inside the shop!



Please stay safe mate



Oh I didn't think you were at all. Sorry if I sounded curt, it's hard to get your tone across!Yeah, looks like no one was prepared for a second wave despite what we saw in other countries. Oxygen supplies have been badly hit, hospitals not admitting non-Covid patients, people coming out against a lockdown... I don't see a quick solution to this.I'm lucky enough to be able to work from home, and my parents have gotten one shot of the vaccine at least so that's a bit of a relief. I get that not everyone is as privileged and some people need to go outside to make a living, but the least you could do is wear a mask properly. The government deserves most of the blame of course, but people really aren't doing themselves any favours. I don't know how you can see videos of mass cremations taking place where their families aren't allowed to say a final goodbye, and still decide it's fine to go out not wearing a mask. It just makes me so angry.On a lighter note as far as the IPL is concerned, I think the only crowds allowed are the players' families and the teams' support staff. But given that my team is top of the table after winning 4 out of 4 for the first time ever, I think we should end the season now and declare them the winners