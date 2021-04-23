I was contacted by my GP surgery for my first jab in mid-February, my wife a few days later (she's a year younger, as she sometimes mentions ). Yesterday she got an invite from the NHS on her phone to come for her second dose in early May. I don't have a mobile, so wondered how they'd let me know.
Went online, but was only offered appointments miles away, rather than the local community centre round the corner like the first time, so contacted my GP surgery, who told me to call a central number (weird number starting 3333). Got through straight away and got an appointment on Monday at the local centre.
Seems you have to be a bit proactive, but obviously no availability issues. I do wonder how people without mobiles will be reached if it's done centrally, rather than a call from the GP.