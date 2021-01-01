« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Sorry, just saw that - I'm in Liverpool. Though after getting that text yesterday and booking my jab at the only place with appointments available, today they called me and said they have to cancel it, there had been something wrong in the system and they were a second-jab-only clinic. So maybe there was more wrong and I wasn't supposed to get an invite at all?

I got another text to rebook today, but the only date available I can't do. The "second jabs only" clinic is on the list again for some reason. Will check tomorrow to see if kore dates have become available.

Thanks mate. Im in Liverpool too, in the next group an looking forward to getting one asap so great to know they are working through them quickly here. Take it you got the text from the GP then checking on the NHS site? Seems like different areas have different ways of booking people. Fingers crossed you get sorted!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:39:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
This was on BBC news....

https://twitter.com/nicolacareem/status/1384979001324748805?s=21

I do warn you, its a really really tough watch.
No words for that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm
.
Curve is basically as close to a straight line as possible. Humanitarian crisis is developing and its hard to see when it slows down
And a positivity rate of 19% and going up almost as fast - they have so many more infections than the official numbers. I think youre right that we could be seeing a real crisis unfolding here very quickly.

We have a lot of Indian doctors and nurses in the UK - should we consider encouraging them to go back to help? Would it even make a difference?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:00:15 am
Nope, wouldn't make much of a difference. The medical infrastructure just isn't there to cope with the level of cases being faced now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:28:29 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
Thanks mate. Im in Liverpool too, in the next group an looking forward to getting one asap so great to know they are working through them quickly here. Take it you got the text from the GP then checking on the NHS site? Seems like different areas have different ways of booking people. Fingers crossed you get sorted!

Yep, got the text of the GP, even though they don't do the vaccination. Seems that's just how the database works. Hope you'll get yours soon too!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:35:35 am
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
India still on the rise.

295k cases yesterday.

314k today.

No hospital beds, no oxygen, no lockdown. We are fucked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:00:58 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
This was on BBC news....

https://twitter.com/nicolacareem/status/1384979001324748805?s=21

I do warn you, its a really really tough watch.

Horrendous
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:15:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
This was on BBC news....

https://twitter.com/nicolacareem/status/1384979001324748805?s=21

I do warn you, its a really really tough watch.

Awful
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:48:08 am
I had my first jab (Pfizer) 10 weeks ago, on my card they just wrote 'April' for the second dose. I still haven't heard anything, don't know whether to ring my GP or just wait and see.

Also, one of the girls on my team who is a worrier, came in today and said on Sky News last night they said SAGE were predicting a third wave for the summer. I've looked around for this and can't see anything?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:49:18 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:49:40 am
Three people I know who'd gotten both does of the Astrazeneca vaccine got infected this week. Thankfully the symptoms are minor and don't require hospitalization, which was definitely only thanks to them having gotten both shots.

But yeah, it's crazy here. Hospitals aren't admitting anyone other than Covid-19 patients. And the govt can't even institute a lockdown because people said it affected their livelihoods too much last time.

I don't know what the solution is. I think there's been over 100 million shots given out so far, but that's still less than 10% of the population. The vaccine makers are saying they're running out of the raw materials they need because of an export ban from the US.

And worst of all, people aren't taking it as seriously as they were this time last year. Walking around with their masks on their chins so they can pull it up if they see a cop approaching. Fuck off, you selfish assholes
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:38:18 am
Just booked my first dose, 3pm Sunday at Anfield ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:56:03 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:38:18 am
Just booked my first dose, 3pm Sunday at Anfield ;D

Get. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:10:22 am
I had my second AstraZeneca jab a couple of days ago, I had my first before the clotting links became headline news.  After my second they asked for my phone number (which they already had), apparently I'm going to receive a follow-up questionnaire asking whether I'd had any side effects.   I don't know if this is procedure now or just a random study.  They asked the others in the queue.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:12:55 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:56:03 am
Get. ;D

I'm only bloody 30, they must be flying through them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:16:40 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:38:18 am
Just booked my first dose, 3pm Sunday at Anfield ;D

just occurred to me there might be a few dozen people protesting outside the ground whilst you're getting jabbed  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:20:58 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:16:40 am
just occurred to me there might be a few dozen people protesting outside the ground whilst you're getting jabbed  ;D

Is it going to be that violent?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:23:04 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:49:40 am
Three people I know who'd gotten both does of the Astrazeneca vaccine got infected this week. Thankfully the symptoms are minor and don't require hospitalization, which was definitely only thanks to them having gotten both shots.

But yeah, it's crazy here. Hospitals aren't admitting anyone other than Covid-19 patients. And the govt can't even institute a lockdown because people said it affected their livelihoods too much last time.

I don't know what the solution is. I think there's been over 100 million shots given out so far, but that's still less than 10% of the population. The vaccine makers are saying they're running out of the raw materials they need because of an export ban from the US.

And worst of all, people aren't taking it as seriously as they were this time last year. Walking around with their masks on their chins so they can pull it up if they see a cop approaching. Fuck off, you selfish assholes

Lockdown for 2 weeks, ramp up vaccination and have very strong messages out in those 2 weeks. That's our only hope to break the transmission. Otherwise, we are utterly fucked.

It's an absolute nightmare. RT-PCR tests not happening (it took me a lot of pull to get my mother and I tested because we were showing strong symptoms) and without those hospitalisation isn't happening, as you mention.

On top of this, you've got Amit fucking Shah conducting public rallies in WB. The bastard probably has taken both doses so there's no chance Covid gets him either. Fucking despicable c*nt.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:48:47 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 11:23:04 am
Lockdown for 2 weeks, ramp up vaccination and have very strong messages out in those 2 weeks. That's our only hope to break the transmission. Otherwise, we are utterly fucked.

It's an absolute nightmare. RT-PCR tests not happening (it took me a lot of pull to get my mother and I tested because we were showing strong symptoms) and without those hospitalisation isn't happening, as you mention.

On top of this, you've got Amit fucking Shah conducting public rallies in WB. The bastard probably has taken both doses so there's no chance Covid gets him either. Fucking despicable c*nt.
He's already said there isn't going to be a lockdown and it's going to be down to states to do everything they can but lockdown. Easy for him to pass the buck now.

Did you and your mom test positive?

I'm worried about the vaccination. Both parents and grandad have had their first dose but all hell is going to break loose from May 1 as I don't see how they're going to be remotely ready. I hope there's a streamlined process put in place whereby people can actually schedule appointments instead of the randomness seen during the first phase of vaccination. Might just wait a week to see if things go smoothly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:28:16 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:48:08 am
I had my first jab (Pfizer) 10 weeks ago, on my card they just wrote 'April' for the second dose. I still haven't heard anything, don't know whether to ring my GP or just wait and see.

Also, one of the girls on my team who is a worrier, came in today and said on Sky News last night they said SAGE were predicting a third wave for the summer. I've looked around for this and can't see anything?
could be related to this???
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1384055231432986628
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:28:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 20, 2021, 10:09:29 pm
https://twitter.com/telegraph/status/1384607588826894338?s=21

Just 32 people vaccinated have been admitted to hospital in recent months...

Cant read the rest of it, but thats quite stunning possibly
Excellent news that and all of those 32 had only had one shot of the vaccine too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:30:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
This was on BBC news....

https://twitter.com/nicolacareem/status/1384979001324748805?s=21

I do warn you, its a really really tough watch.
That was shocking, a wake up call for all deniers and CoVidiots everywhere.  Without the lockdown measures it would have happened here post Christmas, I have no doubt about that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:47:47 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:28:16 pm
could be related to this???
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1384055231432986628

There have been a few calling this bloke out for really exaggerating things and being a doom monger
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:00:21 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:47:47 pm
There have been a few calling this bloke out for really exaggerating things and being a doom monger
Absolutely. Making a case for b1617 surging in the UK is far too premature. Most identified infections are from recent travel and surging to 1% is far away from out competing the b117 variant which is dominant at >95%.

Well see some variants proportion rise quickly (in the single digit % range), particularly if they are being up associated with travel.

Linking the variants rise to the reopening of schools is a strange take - he knows full well the majority are associated with recent arrivals.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:03:54 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:47:47 pm
There have been a few calling this bloke out for really exaggerating things and being a doom monger

From what I have seen of him on twitter its not an unfair criticism, it doesn't mean he will always be wrong, but he does generally take the most negative view on everything.


On a separate note I thought this was an interesting piece on some of the issues Novavax is having in ramping up production

https://endpts.com/as-fears-mount-over-jj-and-astrazeneca-novavax-enters-a-shaky-spotlight/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:05:39 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:28:16 pm
could be related to this???
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1384055231432986628

I am no COVID denier and have been ultra cautious through this, but the more I see of this guy on Twitter, the more I think he is enjoying his new twitter 'fame' a little too much.  The guy is massively alarmist and cannot wait to be the first to share the scariest news to his panicked followers.

We may well yet see this Indian variant grow in the UK but this guy shouting about it won't help either way.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:06:55 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:48:08 am
I had my first jab (Pfizer) 10 weeks ago, on my card they just wrote 'April' for the second dose. I still haven't heard anything, don't know whether to ring my GP or just wait and see.

Also, one of the girls on my team who is a worrier, came in today and said on Sky News last night they said SAGE were predicting a third wave for the summer. I've looked around for this and can't see anything?
An increase has been predicted all along. Theyve been trying to model it but its very difficult, its dependant any many parameters such as speed of vaccination, take up of vaccine, efficacy against transmission etc. Pessimistic worst case modelling puts it at 100k deaths over the rest of the year. Optimistic modelling puts it at just a small rise in infections, not much impact on mortality. Well fall somewhere between the two - though I still think closer to the optimistic models. Take up is better than hoped, speed of roll out is better than hoped, efficacy against transmission is better than estimated. These all act to push any future surge down and further toward the end of the year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:52:31 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 02:21:39 pm
If that 4.8% positivity of arrivals can be taken as a random population sample then thats staggering - 1 in 20 people. As a comparison, Englands highest estimate of the positivity in the general population was 2% just after new year.

Surely thats not that the case for India as a whole?

Thinking about it, there are two factors that I think make it difficult to compare to the general population.

First is that everyone who is travelling should have tested negative within the 72 hours before travel.

Second is that if there is an infectious person on a flight, that flight could become a superspreader event by itself.
There was a flight to Hong Kong recently where almost 50 people ending up testing positive, but the majority of those weren't picked up until late in quarantine - suggesting they were picked up during travel.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:25:29 pm
https://twitter.com/amaanbali/status/1384830973645361154?s=19

This is disgusting! The ruling party holding up oxygen supplies so they can put party advertising on them!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:43:12 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:48:47 am
He's already said there isn't going to be a lockdown and it's going to be down to states to do everything they can but lockdown. Easy for him to pass the buck now.

Did you and your mom test positive?

I'm worried about the vaccination. Both parents and grandad have had their first dose but all hell is going to break loose from May 1 as I don't see how they're going to be remotely ready. I hope there's a streamlined process put in place whereby people can actually schedule appointments instead of the randomness seen during the first phase of vaccination. Might just wait a week to see if things go smoothly.

We haven't received our reports. They are taking 2+ days now.

Yeah, even my parents are due their second dosage but unless the situation improves drastically, I'm going to avoid having them venture out for anything.

Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon about to run out of oxygen. We will see lakhs die due to the government's incapability.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:57:13 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:48:47 am
He's already said there isn't going to be a lockdown and it's going to be down to states to do everything they can but lockdown. Easy for him to pass the buck now.

Did you and your mom test positive?

I'm worried about the vaccination. Both parents and grandad have had their first dose but all hell is going to break loose from May 1 as I don't see how they're going to be remotely ready. I hope there's a streamlined process put in place whereby people can actually schedule appointments instead of the randomness seen during the first phase of vaccination. Might just wait a week to see if things go smoothly.

Such a scary situation. Hope you and your families are all safe. I'm hoping other countries will intervene and provide aid as the situation looks dire.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:13:50 pm
The oxygen cylinders situation is dire. Ramping up production will take weeks.
