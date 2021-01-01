Three people I know who'd gotten both does of the Astrazeneca vaccine got infected this week. Thankfully the symptoms are minor and don't require hospitalization, which was definitely only thanks to them having gotten both shots.



But yeah, it's crazy here. Hospitals aren't admitting anyone other than Covid-19 patients. And the govt can't even institute a lockdown because people said it affected their livelihoods too much last time.



I don't know what the solution is. I think there's been over 100 million shots given out so far, but that's still less than 10% of the population. The vaccine makers are saying they're running out of the raw materials they need because of an export ban from the US.



And worst of all, people aren't taking it as seriously as they were this time last year. Walking around with their masks on their chins so they can pull it up if they see a cop approaching. Fuck off, you selfish assholes