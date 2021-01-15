« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54640 on: Yesterday at 05:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:22:04 pm
Is that based on a source?

My step dad is 79 and was invited in for his 2nd dose about 3 weeks ago and that was well earlier than he expected.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54641 on: Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm »
Since I booked my jabs yesterday I've had three sodding separate texts from the NHS, my GP and even my housing association over booking appointments to get the jab.  I probably should have waited!

Apparently there's going to be a "vaccination bus" at Toxteth town hall on Sunday.  I would have gone, but now that I've booked appointments for Monday and July 7th I'm loathe to cancel.  Plus there might be a bit of a queue for the bus!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54642 on: Yesterday at 06:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:20:12 pm
COVID-19 Deniers Event Leaves Host Dead, 12 Infected
 

"A leading Norwegian conspiracy theorist who denied coronavirus was a dangerous disease has died from the virus after hosting two events at his property.

Hans Gaarder, 60, was found to have tested positive for COVID-19 after he died from the virus on April 6, just days after he hosted an illegal gathering in Gran municipality, around 40 miles north of the Norwegian capital Oslo."

 

https://www.newsweek.com/covid-19-deniers-event-leaves-host-dead-12-infected-1583553?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true&fbclid=IwAR1FUmmhHJvSUZ-OeHdp5ozvagvzUrK7ssN_vsU6IHVfRU7LWrFJy2wAaFg

you really couldn't make this up could you!  What an absolute bell end!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54643 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm »
I wont post the article as the headline came up on Social Media and it was from the Fail but there appears to be 77 cases of the Indian variant found in the UK, still not on the Red list.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54644 on: Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm
I wont post the article as the headline came up on Social Media and it was from the Fail but there appears to be 77 cases of the Indian variant found in the UK, still not on the Red list.

More detail on that here:

https://twitter.com/Dr_D_Robertson/status/1382713512452104195
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54645 on: Yesterday at 06:36:33 pm »
Close contact services 26th April for NI. Outdoor hospitality 30th. That'll do rightly 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54646 on: Yesterday at 06:42:12 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54647 on: Yesterday at 06:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
More detail on that here:

https://twitter.com/Dr_D_Robertson/status/1382713512452104195

Its an absolute recipe for disaster when you consider the number of Indians in the country and links with the country compared to others we are worried about like Brazil and SA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54648 on: Yesterday at 07:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:20:12 pm
COVID-19 Deniers Event Leaves Host Dead, 12 Infected
 

"A leading Norwegian conspiracy theorist who denied coronavirus was a dangerous disease has died from the virus after hosting two events at his property.

Hans Gaarder, 60, was found to have tested positive for COVID-19 after he died from the virus on April 6, just days after he hosted an illegal gathering in Gran municipality, around 40 miles north of the Norwegian capital Oslo."

 

https://www.newsweek.com/covid-19-deniers-event-leaves-host-dead-12-infected-1583553?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true&fbclid=IwAR1FUmmhHJvSUZ-OeHdp5ozvagvzUrK7ssN_vsU6IHVfRU7LWrFJy2wAaFg

I guess the bookmakers aren't taking bets on the Darwin award this year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54649 on: Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54650 on: Yesterday at 10:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:36:33 pm
Close contact services 26th April for NI. Outdoor hospitality 30th. That'll do rightly 
perfect, you can get your hair cut before you go for a beer!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54651 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm »
This is interesting and essentially excellent news

https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/status/1382755644101509129?s=19
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54652 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 pm »
Quote from: dh07kop on Yesterday at 09:12:02 am
Unfortunately we found out she has the final stage of cancer out of the blue and they stuck her next to a coronavirus patient in fazak hosp.

A dreadful hospital to be in unfortunately.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54653 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm »
I've got my next tattoo booked now. I'm happy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54654 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm
This is interesting and essentially excellent news

https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/status/1382755644101509129?s=19

Her posts are always excellent
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54655 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm »
The Indian second wave is looking more and more devastating by the day. 200,000+ cases reported yesterday and these are only reported cases. Serological studies in September last year indicate the country is underreporting positive cases by a magnitude of 30. I don't find that to be an entirely unfounded theory either. For example, the state of Gujarat reported around 60 deaths yesterday while crematorium data from yesterday from just the city of Ahmedabad recorded 110+ deaths. Governments, especially those aligned to the ruling BJP, are covering this up pretty heavily. Which is why you see high case reportage from non-BJP ruled states like Maharashtra (Mumbai is here) and Delhi. My Twitter feed is filled with people re-tweeting requests for hospital beds, doses of remdesivir, cremation grounds (where waiting times are over 48 hours).

Also doesn't help there are multiple state elections running right now, most notably in West Bengal where elections are being held in EIGHT phases! The Prime Minister, Home Minister and other BJP-aligned Chief Ministers are holding packed public rallies of over 50k people and the Election Commission, documented to be within the grasps of the ruling party is refusing to reduce the number of phases to help stop spread. Someone else also rightly called out earlier in this thread the religious festival in Haridwar on the banks of the Ganges where over 1 million people gathered with no social distancing, Official figures report 1000 covid positive cases from the gathering. Actual figures will be way more, most of these participants are devotees from other states so they are going to take COVID back to numerous states which still have some semblance of control.

It's fucked, a major chunk of the population has drunk the Modi kool-aid and will kill themselves before they hold him and his government accountable for all this. The national news media is completely a government megaphone now, it's only thanks to brave journalists in the regional, vernacular media some of this at least comes to light. The national media isn't picking up or amplifying any of this and are enablers in the cover up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54656 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm
The Indian second wave is looking more and more devastating by the day. 200,000+ cases reported yesterday and these are only reported cases. Serological studies in September last year indicate the country is underreporting positive cases by a magnitude of 30. I don't find that to be an entirely unfounded theory either. For example, the state of Gujarat reported around 60 deaths yesterday while crematorium data from yesterday from just the city of Ahmedabad recorded 110+ deaths. Governments, especially those aligned to the ruling BJP, are covering this up pretty heavily. Which is why you see high case reportage from non-BJP ruled states like Maharashtra (Mumbai is here) and Delhi. My Twitter feed is filled with people re-tweeting requests for hospital beds, doses of remdesivir, cremation grounds (where waiting times are over 48 hours).

Also doesn't help there are multiple state elections running right now, most notably in West Bengal where elections are being held in EIGHT phases! The Prime Minister, Home Minister and other BJP-aligned Chief Ministers are holding packed public rallies of over 50k people and the Election Commission, documented to be within the grasps of the ruling party is refusing to reduce the number of phases to help stop spread. Someone else also rightly called out earlier in this thread the religious festival in Haridwar on the banks of the Ganges where over 1 million people gathered with no social distancing, Official figures report 1000 covid positive cases from the gathering. Actual figures will be way more, most of these participants are devotees from other states so they are going to take COVID back to numerous states which still have some semblance of control.

It's fucked, a major chunk of the population has drunk the Modi kool-aid and will kill themselves before they hold him and his government accountable for all this. The national news media is completely a government megaphone now, it's only thanks to brave journalists in the regional, vernacular media some of this at least comes to light. The national media isn't picking up or amplifying any of this and are enablers in the cover up.

100% agree with this. I have family in West Bengal thankfully most of the elderly members have been vaccinated. But the whole reason the 8 phases won't be reduced is the BJP want control of West Bengal for the first time ever. The government don't give a shit how many people die as long as they try and gain West Bengal from the TMC. It's actually crazy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54657 on: Today at 12:54:08 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 14, 2021, 06:07:34 pm
exactly why we shouldn't be complacent and think because pubs and shops are open again, it's all behind us.  I was reading earlier that there was a spike in cases due to the religious festival where you had thousands of people all bathing in the Ganges (doesn't sound particularly hygienic at the best of times let alone in the middle of a pandemic!).

Definitely worrying what is happening in India, the point about lack of genome sequencing so not able to identify variants should be a cause for concern.

Is India on our Red List?
Its not, but its sometimes difficult to bring Indias current infection numbers back into proportion relative to their population size. Putting India on the red list would be the equivalent of putting france on the red list at 10k daily infections, Germany at 12.5k daily infections, turkey at 12k daily infections, Canada at 5.5 daily infections. They are all well over those figures. I guess what might elevate a country to the list over others is if theres a belief that significant underreporting is going on or they are missing a huge proportion of infections that are actually occurring.

For what its worth - I believe all the above countries (and more) should be on the red list. For the next 4-6 weeks while they get through this surge they are seeing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54658 on: Today at 02:19:31 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:54:08 am
Its not, but its sometimes difficult to bring Indias current infection numbers back into proportion relative to their population size. Putting India on the red list would be the equivalent of putting france on the red list at 10k daily infections, Germany at 12.5k daily infections, turkey at 12k daily infections, Canada at 5.5 daily infections. They are all well over those figures. I guess what might elevate a country to the list over others is if theres a belief that significant underreporting is going on or they are missing a huge proportion of infections that are actually occurring.

For what its worth - I believe all the above countries (and more) should be on the red list. For the next 4-6 weeks while they get through this surge they are seeing.

That depends on how trusting you are of India's reporting of case counts. It's most definitely not accurate going by this study published in the Lancet.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(20)30544-1/fulltext

Quote
Between Aug 18 and Sept 20, 2020, we enrolled and collected serum samples from 29 082 individuals from 15 613 households. The weighted and adjusted seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in individuals aged 10 years or older was 6·6% (95% CI 5·87·4). Among 15 084 randomly selected adults (one per household), the weighted and adjusted seroprevalence was 7·1% (6·28·2). Seroprevalence was similar across age groups, sexes, and occupations. Seroprevalence was highest in urban slum areas followed by urban non-slum and rural areas. We estimated a cumulative 74·3 million infections in the country by Aug 18, 2020, with 2632 infections for every reported COVID-19 case.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54659 on: Today at 05:12:00 am »
Needs a diplomatic line to red list them and basically tell a friendly government we don't trust them. Who's our foreign minister?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54660 on: Today at 07:05:53 am »
The one decent thing Modi did in office last year was to take the pandemic seriously from the start when he could have gone down the denial route followed by other authoritarian nutters like Bolsonaro.

He still carries on about it being a serious issue but goes on to address political rallies with his cronies where there's hardly any social distancing and masks being worn and where the attendees are from subsections of society that will suffer if COVID runs rampant through them.

At least the vaccination drives are open to anyone 45 and above for now so fingers crossed that a lot of vulnerable people are covered over the next couple of months.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54661 on: Today at 07:18:32 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 07:05:53 am
The one decent thing Modi did in office last year was to take the pandemic seriously from the start when he could have gone down the denial route followed by other authoritarian nutters like Bolsonaro.

He still carries on about it being a serious issue but goes on to address political rallies with his cronies where there's hardly any social distancing and masks being worn and where the attendees are from subsections of society that will suffer if COVID runs rampant through them.

At least the vaccination drives are open to anyone 45 and above for now so fingers crossed that a lot of vulnerable people are covered over the next couple of months.

They've managed over 100 million doses I think? Which is pretty impressive but unfortunately leaves a lot of the population without it. The curve is no almost a straight line, the numbers are terrifying, there seems to be no action there and a strict lockdown has huge implications also. Looks terrifying
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54662 on: Today at 08:09:57 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:18:32 am
They've managed over 100 million doses I think? Which is pretty impressive but unfortunately leaves a lot of the population without it. The curve is no almost a straight line, the numbers are terrifying, there seems to be no action there and a strict lockdown has huge implications also. Looks terrifying
Yeah, it's a bad situation to be in. There is a de-facto lockdown pretty much in the state of Maharashtra (which is home to Mumbai) for the next 15 days or so which might ease the hospital situation a little but without any real social safety net the poor are going to be shafted. At least the urban middle classes have some access to online shopping, working from home etc which should mean there isn't that much disruption and people can stay at home.

Just wished the leadership took a lot more responsibility. Modi knows he's got a cult like following so if he actually took action himself and refused to address these mad rallies people might follow and there'd be some relief. But no, the chance to consolidate power is too tempting to pass.  :missus
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54663 on: Today at 08:11:34 am »
Have they got crowds in at the IPL? Saw a bit yesterday and they appeared to have some, but not many.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54664 on: Today at 08:19:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:24:25 pm
I guess the bookmakers aren't taking bets on the Darwin award this year.

Last years winner was surely the Covid party someone decided to hold in the US.  Unsurprisingly the host died of Covid.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54665 on: Today at 08:23:32 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 07:05:53 am
The one decent thing Modi did in office last year was to take the pandemic seriously from the start when he could have gone down the denial route followed by other authoritarian nutters like Bolsonaro.

He still carries on about it being a serious issue but goes on to address political rallies with his cronies where there's hardly any social distancing and masks being worn and where the attendees are from subsections of society that will suffer if COVID runs rampant through them.

At least the vaccination drives are open to anyone 45 and above for now so fingers crossed that a lot of vulnerable people are covered over the next couple of months.

His actions now put him in the same ballpark as the likes of Trump and Bolsonaro.  Nothing like a pandemic to expose and bring down incompetent nutters.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54666 on: Today at 08:55:27 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:11:34 am
Have they got crowds in at the IPL? Saw a bit yesterday and they appeared to have some, but not many.
Players' families only and ownership who are part of the same bubble.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54667 on: Today at 09:03:58 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:22:04 pm
Is that based on a source?
Looks reasonably solid based on these numbers,..

Still, theres obviously a supply issue right now..


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54668 on: Today at 09:49:13 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:23:32 am
His actions now put him in the same ballpark as the likes of Trump and Bolsonaro.  Nothing like a pandemic to expose and bring down incompetent nutters.

Wont make the blind bit of difference in India, the democracy there is quickly reaching Russian levels, and when it looks like things arent going well theres always a scapegoat, be that Muslims, Pakistanis or China.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54669 on: Today at 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm
The Indian second wave is looking more and more devastating by the day....
Genuinely scary that - definitely one to keep a close eye on. :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54670 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:23:32 am
His actions now put him in the same ballpark as the likes of Trump and Bolsonaro.

I am not a Modi fan but that statement is far from truth.

He has never denied the virus the way Trump and Bolsanaro did.
He has taken the vaccine, in front of the media, unlike Trump and Bolsanaro.
He has ensured that the communication regarding the vaccine availability and rollout is as clear as possible, unlike Trump and Bolsanaro.
His party has held rallies attracting 1000s of people that could've been an unlimited buffet for the virus. Thats something like Trump and Bolsanaro.

I get it that you are not a big fan of Modi. But to suggest that his actions have him in the same ballpark as Trump and Bolsanaro, is plainly and utterly wrong.
He is not a saint. But is nothing like those other knobs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54671 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:03:58 am
Looks reasonably solid based on these numbers,..

Still, there’s obviously a supply issue right now..




I only asked initially as it read like you were saying that was a stated goal/aim and I hadn't seen that said anywhere, so would have been interested to read up on it.

Those are percentages not numbers, and don't show any time element, so can't describe or speculate whether they're on pace to do that or not.

Looks good though. I'm amazed at the proportion of under 50s with a first dose!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54672 on: Today at 10:41:04 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:30:06 am
I only asked initially as it read like you were saying that was a stated goal/aim and I hadn't seen that said anywhere, so would have been interested to read up on it.

Those are percentages not numbers, and don't show any time element, so can't describe or speculate whether they're on pace to do that or not.

Looks good though. I'm amazed at the proportion of under 50s with a first dose!
Percentages, yes.  But we know over 80s is 2.5m and over 75s is 3m, so its looking like around 2.5m left to do.  Thats just over a week of second doses at the current rate.. so it sounds doable

Going well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54673 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:30:06 am
I only asked initially as it read like you were saying that was a stated goal/aim and I hadn't seen that said anywhere, so would have been interested to read up on it.

Those are percentages not numbers, and don't show any time element, so can't describe or speculate whether they're on pace to do that or not.

Looks good though. I'm amazed at the proportion of under 50s with a first dose!
Some areas seem to be quite a long way ahead.  My cousin - 47 and with no underlying health issues - was called in for his scheduled vaccine about four weeks ago as was his wife who (I think) is a few years younger.

It seems the government approach is to keep the vaccine centres running at a high capacity irrespective of where they've got to.  I think it's a sensible policy but does perhaps shine a light on unequal healthcare provision per person across the country.

A lot of that 29% will also be frontline workers or people with underlying health needs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54674 on: Today at 10:45:29 am »
Round here they've started offering walk-in appointments on a couple of days' notice for over 45s and over 30s with underlying health conditions. Can take household members with you to be done too so long as they're over 30. I got the text message too so I suspect GPs are just blanket broadcasting from their list of anyone potentially eligible.
