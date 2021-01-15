The Indian second wave is looking more and more devastating by the day. 200,000+ cases reported yesterday and these are only reported cases. Serological studies in September last year indicate the country is underreporting positive cases by a magnitude of 30. I don't find that to be an entirely unfounded theory either. For example, the state of Gujarat reported around 60 deaths yesterday while crematorium data from yesterday from just the city of Ahmedabad recorded 110+ deaths. Governments, especially those aligned to the ruling BJP, are covering this up pretty heavily. Which is why you see high case reportage from non-BJP ruled states like Maharashtra (Mumbai is here) and Delhi. My Twitter feed is filled with people re-tweeting requests for hospital beds, doses of remdesivir, cremation grounds (where waiting times are over 48 hours).



Also doesn't help there are multiple state elections running right now, most notably in West Bengal where elections are being held in EIGHT phases! The Prime Minister, Home Minister and other BJP-aligned Chief Ministers are holding packed public rallies of over 50k people and the Election Commission, documented to be within the grasps of the ruling party is refusing to reduce the number of phases to help stop spread. Someone else also rightly called out earlier in this thread the religious festival in Haridwar on the banks of the Ganges where over 1 million people gathered with no social distancing, Official figures report 1000 covid positive cases from the gathering. Actual figures will be way more, most of these participants are devotees from other states so they are going to take COVID back to numerous states which still have some semblance of control.



It's fucked, a major chunk of the population has drunk the Modi kool-aid and will kill themselves before they hold him and his government accountable for all this. The national news media is completely a government megaphone now, it's only thanks to brave journalists in the regional, vernacular media some of this at least comes to light. The national media isn't picking up or amplifying any of this and are enablers in the cover up.