exactly why we shouldn't be complacent and think because pubs and shops are open again, it's all behind us. I was reading earlier that there was a spike in cases due to the religious festival where you had thousands of people all bathing in the Ganges (doesn't sound particularly hygienic at the best of times let alone in the middle of a pandemic!).



Definitely worrying what is happening in India, the point about lack of genome sequencing so not able to identify variants should be a cause for concern.



Is India on our Red List?



I said on here at around New Years my nephew got married back home and we watched it on YouTube and everything was pretty much behaving like there was nothing going on (which to be fair it looked like there wasn’t over there at the time), hardly anyone wearing a mask or social distancing.No, India is shockingly not on the Red List. That’s why the UK variant has taken hold in Punjab, a lot of Indians (including myself) hail from there and so there’s always a lot of people moving between the two from both the UK and Punjab. Pakistan was added to the red list last week so it should only be a matter of time until India is added, but BJ is supposed to be going there on a trip next month, plus the desire for a trade deal so don’t be surprised if they are holding off because of that.