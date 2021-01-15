Took awhile to get through that is for sure. Got part way through and it said they didnt have my records. Started again and got all the way through to confirm my bookings.
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!
Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though
Generation X have crashed the booking service .....I remind myself that generation X was once said to stand for generation extremely fucking stupid
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Ah, same here... good to know...Although I missed the booing numbers off my screen shot
Everton fan ?
You're going to have to explain why it's an issue when there's no evidence that the virus spreads outdoors
Why have we had a lockdown forbidding people from meeting anyone apart from their own household outdoors if you cannot catch the virus outside or perhaps I've been missing something?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Yes i did the same , first one booked for this Friday and second one for July No confirmation as of yet either
