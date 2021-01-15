« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54480 on: Today at 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:00:04 am
Took awhile to get through that is for sure. Got part way through and it said they didnt have my records. Started again and got all the way through to confirm my bookings.
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54481 on: Today at 09:02:09 am »
Managed to book my first dose for Friday, means having to get a train to Manchester, think I'd rather risk the virus :D
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54482 on: Today at 09:07:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:40 am
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!

Certainly get a text message if you put your mobile in
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54483 on: Today at 09:12:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:40 am
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!

Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54484 on: Today at 09:13:45 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:12:20 am
Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though
Ah, same here... good to know...

Although I missed the booing numbers off my screen shot ;D
Online Jono69

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54485 on: Today at 09:17:10 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:12:20 am
Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though

Yes i did the same , first one booked for this Friday and second one for July

No confirmation as of yet either
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54486 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:45:00 am
Generation X have crashed the booking  service .....

I remind myself that generation X was once said to stand for generation extremely fucking stupid ;D



that's good news when you think about it as it means lots of people are trying to get booked in, although government IT systems as ever are pretty shite and notoriously not robust
Online Jono69

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54487 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:45 am
Ah, same here... good to know...

Although I missed the booing numbers off my screen shot ;D


Everton fan ?
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54488 on: Today at 09:19:59 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:17:56 am

Everton fan ?
Oops...

Bloody hell though, we so need crowds back...
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54489 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm
You're going to have to explain why it's an issue when there's no evidence that the virus spreads outdoors
Why have we had a lockdown forbidding people from meeting anyone apart from their own household outdoors if you cannot catch the virus outside or perhaps I've been missing something?
Online FlashGordon

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54490 on: Today at 09:26:35 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 09:25:54 am
Why have we had a lockdown forbidding people from meeting anyone apart from their own household outdoors if you cannot catch the virus outside or perhaps I've been missing something?

Because if you give people an inch they'll take a mile.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54491 on: Today at 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:17:10 am
Yes i did the same , first one booked for this Friday and second one for July

No confirmation as of yet either

Friday and July for me too, now Im wondering which shot it will be, astra, Pfizer or moderna?
