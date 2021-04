Its just like a repeat of last year when people are vilified for going to a pub or shops. Obviously I wouldn't entertain queuing up outside any shop at 6.00am but some people who live on their own have been waiting to get out for ages.



which is fair enough but not entirely sure why anybody would choose to go shopping on the very first day or go to a pub at midnight because they were open!Give it a few days and things will calm down.I haven't actually see anyone here criticising people for going out any way but I have seen people being rightly critical of a pub where quite clearly the rules of at least 50% of the space should be open to the elements was not being followed.