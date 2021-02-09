« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54400 on: Today at 11:19:51 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002
How can that be classed as outdoors ffs !
Offline stewy17

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54401 on: Today at 11:20:59 am »
I know everyone's nervous and when I saw them Primark photos (and that boozer in Coventry) I had the same thoughts but I drove past a Costco by me yesterday and the queue was fucking massive, all around the car park. I went to a big Tesco yesterday and it was fucking rammed and massive queues there too.

Why is Primark different? Or why is that more likely to cause a third wave? The shops do have to open again, don't they?

All that being said, I couldn't agree more on the insanity of queuing for a 99p pair of undies at 6:30am during a pandemic or even heading the boozer in the snow at midnight on a Sunday but this is the glory of England. The majority of people think the Prime Minister, Queen and England manager are great, on the whole the country doesn't make great decisions.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54402 on: Today at 11:23:29 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002

That's ridiculous.

Isn't it 50% of the walls have to be removed for it to be classed as "outdoor"?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54403 on: Today at 11:24:37 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002
People don't help themselves really do they.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54404 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
I might be one of the rare exceptions but I haven't missed the shops being closed at all!  Why anyone in their right mind would want to stand in a queue at 6:30am to go to Primark is I'm afraid beyond me, looking at some of the pictures of people queuing the age make up probably means that the vast majority haven't been vaccinated!  Idiots everywhere I suppose....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54405 on: Today at 11:30:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:24:37 am
People don't help themselves really do they.
It's madness, I get they've been shut for the best part of 4 months but I don't see how that is classed as outdoors, it looks like some sort of enclosed gazebo has been built to house them which you would assume to be against the rules.  Most of the people there are under 30 too so most of them won't have been vaccinated.  Incoming third wave beckons if this is the rule not the exception!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54406 on: Today at 11:33:37 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:23:29 am
That's ridiculous.

Isn't it 50% of the walls have to be removed for it to be classed as "outdoor"?

Yeh, 50%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54407 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
NHS Covid-19 app update blocked for breaking Apple and Google's rules

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56713017

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54408 on: Today at 11:48:59 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:30:11 am
It's madness, I get they've been shut for the best part of 4 months but I don't see how that is classed as outdoors, it looks like some sort of enclosed gazebo has been built to house them which you would assume to be against the rules.  Most of the people there are under 30 too so most of them won't have been vaccinated.  Incoming third wave beckons if this is the rule not the exception!
People will blame the government who have been far from ideal but individuals have to be accountable for themselves and such nonsense doesn't help matters. It wasn't even necessary to do. Idiots.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54409 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:24:37 am
People don't help themselves really do they.
Exactly - and where is the social distancing !? Pub should be done for breaking rules.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54410 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:27:30 am
I might be one of the rare exceptions but I haven't missed the shops being closed at all!  Why anyone in their right mind would want to stand in a queue at 6:30am to go to Primark is I'm afraid beyond me, looking at some of the pictures of people queuing the age make up probably means that the vast majority haven't been vaccinated!  Idiots everywhere I suppose....

tbf their clothes are dirt cheap and some people have probably run out of cheap clothes for their kids or whatever. I'm not a fan of any fast-fashion places and certainly wouldn't shop at Primark unless I had to.

Although there might be a few there that just want a new outfit for the pub that they will wear once and toss away.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54411 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm »
Booked in for a haircut on Saturday.  Begone, mullet!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54412 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:56:05 am
tbf their clothes are dirt cheap and some people have probably run out of cheap clothes for their kids or whatever. I'm not a fan of any fast-fashion places and certainly wouldn't shop at Primark unless I had to.

Although there might be a few there that just want a new outfit for the pub that they will wear once and toss away.
nothing wrong with Primark, I have shopped there in the past and will again but I wouldn't ever feel the urge to queue outside at 6am even if they were giving free £50 notes away with evey purchase.  I detest the people who camp out all night to be at the front of the January sales etc.

I hate shopping for stuff, if I go with the missus I end up sitting in a coffee shop for a couple of hours whilst she and the daughter go shopping.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54413 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 11:23:29 am
That's ridiculous.

Isn't it 50% of the walls have to be removed for it to be classed as "outdoor"?

Yeah thats what I thought too. I saw a story the other day about a pub that had spent thousands building some kins of lodge/chalet with a "breathable" roof that had fallen foul of this rule - if it has a roof, 50% of the walls need to be open.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54414 on: Today at 12:38:46 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:37:54 pm
Yeah thats what I thought too. I saw a story the other day about a pub that had spent thousands building some kins of lodge/chalet with a "breathable" roof that had fallen foul of this rule - if it has a roof, 50% of the walls need to be open.

Yeah saw that. Said he'd spent £50k and thought it was legal as had a breathable roof and an inch gap around the sides  ::) ::) :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54415 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:49:59 am
Exactly - and where is the social distancing !? Pub should be done for breaking rules.

Completely, and the clowns allowing that to happen will be first to complain if cases shoot up and we have to slow down the easing of restrictions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54416 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:35:48 am
NHS Covid-19 app update blocked for breaking Apple and Google's rules

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56713017
It's mind boggling.  Both Apple and Google were very clear about this from the start.

Our government being the smart-arses they are got the app approved by playing by the rules then thought they'd just stick a rule-breaking update through without anyone noticing/caring.  I'm maybe reading too much into this but it feels like the perfect encapsulation of the lack of integrity and respect within our current government.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54417 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:30:11 am
It's madness, I get they've been shut for the best part of 4 months but I don't see how that is classed as outdoors, it looks like some sort of enclosed gazebo has been built to house them which you would assume to be against the rules.  Most of the people there are under 30 too so most of them won't have been vaccinated.  Incoming third wave beckons if this is the rule not the exception!

Wouldn't it be a incoming waves of cases, not hospitalizations and deaths as people who suffer severe with the virus has been jabbed?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54418 on: Today at 01:20:06 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:25:39 pm
nothing wrong with Primark, I have shopped there in the past and will again but I wouldn't ever feel the urge to queue outside at 6am even if they were giving free £50 notes away with evey purchase.  I detest the people who camp out all night to be at the front of the January sales etc.

I hate shopping for stuff, if I go with the missus I end up sitting in a coffee shop for a couple of hours whilst she and the daughter go shopping.

Totally with you mate. I am always astonished at the queueing traffic to get into places like Cheshire Oaks on a bank holiday. It is utterly beyond me. The stress alone of parking would put me off and that is before the actual shops.

When the Mrs and I go with our daughter (I am usually sulking) then I am ordered off to my "safe place" which is usually outside a coffee place with a book or waterstones

I get people wanting to get back to normality - primark or anywhere else - but the queues are absolutely beyond me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54419 on: Today at 01:24:28 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:12:17 pm
Wouldn't it be a incoming waves of cases, not hospitalizations and deaths as people who suffer severe with the virus has been jabbed?
who knows, let's hope a more virulent strain does materialise from all this mixing!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54420 on: Today at 01:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002

Ah, reminds me of pre-Christmas nights out in Ireland.

This is what happened next:

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54421 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:48:39 am
Town was meant to be rammed this morning. People queuing up for Primark at 6:30am. We are going to head back into another lockdown arent we?

Just the ones queuing up for that shite, hopefully.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54422 on: Today at 01:54:36 pm »
Im the next group after this one, get in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54423 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:46:21 pm
Ah, reminds me of pre-Christmas nights out in Ireland.

This is what happened next:


hopefully it won't get that bad due to vaccinations but it's certainly a risk
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54424 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:54:36 pm
Im the next group after this one, get in!

Nice one! Did you find out by text?

I'm a little older than you but have just moved to a new GP, and was thinking it might still be a month or so off under 40s getting the call. Really keen on getting mine now, as the number of other people commuting with me has shot up in the last few weeks and I expect will go up again after today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54425 on: Today at 02:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:20:06 pm
Totally with you mate. I am always astonished at the queueing traffic to get into places like Cheshire Oaks on a bank holiday. It is utterly beyond me. The stress alone of parking would put me off and that is before the actual shops.

When the Mrs and I go with our daughter (I am usually sulking) then I am ordered off to my "safe place" which is usually outside a coffee place with a book or waterstones

I get people wanting to get back to normality - primark or anywhere else - but the queues are absolutely beyond me.

Haha so true. Waterstones for the sports book section, then when thats some time for a coffee. Then track down the others to discover theyre in the same shop you left them in an hour earlier. Hideous.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54426 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:48:39 am
Town was meant to be rammed this morning. People queuing up for Primark at 6:30am. We are going to head back into another lockdown arent we?

Its the first day back.   People will go mad and it will then calm down.    A girl I know went to primark at Merry hell and said she was in and out
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54427 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Got my haircut this morning. A few people tried to come in without bookings and were sent away and the guy next to me in the chair said to his barber he won't get the vaccine as he doesn't trust them (must have been in his 30s) but other than that it was fine.
