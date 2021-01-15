I know everyone's nervous and when I saw them Primark photos (and that boozer in Coventry) I had the same thoughts but I drove past a Costco by me yesterday and the queue was fucking massive, all around the car park. I went to a big Tesco yesterday and it was fucking rammed and massive queues there too.



Why is Primark different? Or why is that more likely to cause a third wave? The shops do have to open again, don't they?



All that being said, I couldn't agree more on the insanity of queuing for a 99p pair of undies at 6:30am during a pandemic or even heading the boozer in the snow at midnight on a Sunday but this is the glory of England. The majority of people think the Prime Minister, Queen and England manager are great, on the whole the country doesn't make great decisions.