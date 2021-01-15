« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1814698 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54400 on: Today at 11:19:51 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002
How can that be classed as outdoors ffs !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54401 on: Today at 11:20:59 am »
I know everyone's nervous and when I saw them Primark photos (and that boozer in Coventry) I had the same thoughts but I drove past a Costco by me yesterday and the queue was fucking massive, all around the car park. I went to a big Tesco yesterday and it was fucking rammed and massive queues there too.

Why is Primark different? Or why is that more likely to cause a third wave? The shops do have to open again, don't they?

All that being said, I couldn't agree more on the insanity of queuing for a 99p pair of undies at 6:30am during a pandemic or even heading the boozer in the snow at midnight on a Sunday but this is the glory of England. The majority of people think the Prime Minister, Queen and England manager are great, on the whole the country doesn't make great decisions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54402 on: Today at 11:23:29 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002

That's ridiculous.

Isn't it 50% of the walls have to be removed for it to be classed as "outdoor"?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54403 on: Today at 11:24:37 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:12:09 am
Hopefully this kind of set up isn't common...

https://twitter.com/LBCNews/status/1381508808531456002
People don't help themselves really do they.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54404 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
I might be one of the rare exceptions but I haven't missed the shops being closed at all!  Why anyone in their right mind would want to stand in a queue at 6:30am to go to Primark is I'm afraid beyond me, looking at some of the pictures of people queuing the age make up probably means that the vast majority haven't been vaccinated!  Idiots everywhere I suppose....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54405 on: Today at 11:30:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:24:37 am
People don't help themselves really do they.
It's madness, I get they've been shut for the best part of 4 months but I don't see how that is classed as outdoors, it looks like some sort of enclosed gazebo has been built to house them which you would assume to be against the rules.  Most of the people there are under 30 too so most of them won't have been vaccinated.  Incoming third wave beckons if this is the rule not the exception!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54406 on: Today at 11:33:37 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:23:29 am
That's ridiculous.

Isn't it 50% of the walls have to be removed for it to be classed as "outdoor"?

Yeh, 50%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54407 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
NHS Covid-19 app update blocked for breaking Apple and Google's rules

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56713017

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54408 on: Today at 11:48:59 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:30:11 am
It's madness, I get they've been shut for the best part of 4 months but I don't see how that is classed as outdoors, it looks like some sort of enclosed gazebo has been built to house them which you would assume to be against the rules.  Most of the people there are under 30 too so most of them won't have been vaccinated.  Incoming third wave beckons if this is the rule not the exception!
People will blame the government who have been far from ideal but individuals have to be accountable for themselves and such nonsense doesn't help matters. It wasn't even necessary to do. Idiots.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54409 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:24:37 am
People don't help themselves really do they.
Exactly - and where is the social distancing !? Pub should be done for breaking rules.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54410 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:27:30 am
I might be one of the rare exceptions but I haven't missed the shops being closed at all!  Why anyone in their right mind would want to stand in a queue at 6:30am to go to Primark is I'm afraid beyond me, looking at some of the pictures of people queuing the age make up probably means that the vast majority haven't been vaccinated!  Idiots everywhere I suppose....

tbf their clothes are dirt cheap and some people have probably run out of cheap clothes for their kids or whatever. I'm not a fan of any fast-fashion places and certainly wouldn't shop at Primark unless I had to.

Although there might be a few there that just want a new outfit for the pub that they will wear once and toss away.
YNWA.
