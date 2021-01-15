Would be completely immoral to give a vaccine to that age group when there's so many at risk groups still unvaccinated in the developing world but $$$ always wins.



So if the data in some areas is bad, and stays bad do we just stay in lockdown forever? Local lockdowns seem to have had mixed results at best, and at some point we need to ease restrictions or the cure ends up worse then the disease. Maybe they could start prioritising hot spots to be vaccinated sooner but outside of that I’m not sure what the other options are.



That would be a good idea. We've done the same with sending the army in to provide mass testing so a similar effort to provide mass vaccination or small mobile units in high risk areas would seem to be a possible solution



Sorry to be a geek, but this is such a good cross section of (perfectly rational) points to demonstrate how complex public health is.Each of these points sounds logical intuitive.1) the US using pfizer doses on kids means that those doses wont be exported to countries whose at-risk adults are due doses ASAP2) 'hot spot' areas that look like they are not ready to come out of lockdown should get vaccine priority3) targeted local mass testing was a way out of high prevalence when previously exercised by the army (in for example liverpool)As I said, each are strong points well made and all sound intuitively like they should make sense and help out.But we know from experience and from reviewing evidence that the situation is actually much more complex than that, and the points made aren't what would actually happen and might not be the most helpful (and arguably could actually hinder) efforts to tackle the pandemic.1)while its clear how important it is that we consider the pandemic from a global perspective, not just within arbitrary national borders, theres a compelling argument that getting kids in the US vaccinated could be a global good. Each time someone gets infected with the virus, the virus subtlety changes. Each new infection is a lottery ticket for the coronavirus where, if it wins, the virus could become more transmissable and could escape the protection from the vaccine rendering them ineffective years earlier than anticipated (equally the variants could go another way and become less likely to induce serious illness).The US is a huge population, as is that subsection of young people resident in US. Drastically removing the number of lottery tickets the coronavirus can aquire would similarly reduce the risk of new variants that could become dominant variants globally (as we saw with B117 that was first seen in Kent).So it's not as simple as big pharma wants big $, though obviously you are right this the case. In terms of modelling the global pandemic there is a chance that drastically bringing down new infections in the US could be a net positive for the world.2)I havent read the article (sorry) but 'hot spot' areas tend to have been pretty static and predictable in England over the last year, and unsurprisingly track very predictably along lines of deprivation and inequality. This includes for example the sort of work those in employment perform, and the structure and environemntal conditions that they are exposed to in their communicty at home and at work. Likewise vaccine hesistancy is most common in similar demographics, particularly among those who have spent less time in education (often as a result of the inequalities they face).Targetted vaccination without an extremely good (and evidence based) programme of community driven health promotion is unlikely to make a particularly significant dent in the population of people who are not convinced by the benefits of the vaccine currently. In some subsets of this population I have no doubt that if they felt targeted they would be more likely to become entrenched in their doubts.Supply of vaccine isnt the issue in the hot spot areas, its the lack of investment in a financial programme that incentivises and empowers people to change behaviour (particularly regarding self isolation, the easieast way to bring down infection). Investing money or resources (eg getting army out to these areas) is liekly an expensive and relatively ineffective way to make modest gains. [sadly the way to make big gains is controlled by the government and chancellor, so that's why it is so terrible]3)as briefly touched on, the targeted mass testing in liverpool has not (so far as I know) been shown in any evidence to have been the main driver or reductions in infections in the area around the end of 2020. The national lockdown (enforcing self isolation, again the most effective way to reduce infections) was the main driver. Proactive mass testing is feels intuitively like it can make a big difference, and no doubt it prevented some chains of infections from starting. But it's not something that stops people coming into contact with each other and risking infection, that only comes from behaviour change (whcih usually requires acccounting for the structural barriers we have in place).Sorry, have gone off on one here, but I love public health because it is so important in all of our lives and at the moment there's so much more interest from the public. But it's also a chance to demonstrate its a real bastard of a thing, massively loaded in complex grey areas that has a habit of doing things that don't seem logical or intuitive!It's why rigorous methods and communication of complex science is so important to the discipline, otherwise we'd still be stuck in the dark ages of tory governments in the 80s putting HIV public messages out using dramatic negative (bigoted) language and images (eg gravestones) and then being surprised it hasn't fixed the HIV epidemic