Wary?



Id the cases are as stated, its an exceptionally safe vaccine. Most medicines will be more dangerous.



Lets take aspirin as an example. The death rate is about 21 per million.



Do you take aspirin? Would you be wary of her taking aspirin?



Because aspirins death rate is much much higher than the clot rate for these vaccines



Why would you even raise an eyebrow?



But there it is again. The clot rate for AZ in the current cohort of vaccinated people is really low - I'm not disputing that. As you said earlier, there's more chance on average of being hit by lightning for people in that cohort than of having a serious clot.The problem is that the cohort is predominantly older and roughly half are male. If you take out the cohort that has effectively zero risk and focus on what seems to be the higher risk category (younger women) then that risk changes. It possibly changes to the point that the vaccine is a more serious threat to your life than the virus.As a society we need everyone to get vaccinated that can be to reduce transmission, I get that. Selfishly though I'd rather my wife not take the risk, a currently largely unknown risk, when the potential side-effect is so severe (death!). At a macro level that attitude messes everything up but on this one I can't see beyond my own four walls.In practice my wife will likely take whatever vaccine is offered so it's all moot anyway but if she does get assigned the AZ vaccine I will indeed be wary!