« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1349 1350 1351 1352 1353 [1354]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1801387 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54120 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 am »
Probably gonna mean a lot of people refusing to take it
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54121 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:36:58 am
Probably gonna mean a lot of people refusing to take it

If that rolls over to all remaining age groups it will delay UK vaccine roadmap and reopening, UK is pretty dependant on AZ for Q2 at least.

Unclear after that how quickly we start receiving meaningful supplies of J&J and Novavax
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54122 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:51:18 am
If that rolls over to all remaining age groups it will delay UK vaccine roadmap and reopening, UK is pretty dependant on AZ for Q2 at least.

Unclear after that how quickly we start receiving meaningful supplies of J&J and Novavax

Which if those (if any) is based on the same technology as AZ?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54123 on: Yesterday at 12:02:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:56:21 am
Which if those (if any) is based on the same technology as AZ?

J&J is another adenovirus vector, we will get an idea if it has the same issues pretty soon as it will be used heavily in the EU and US in Q2.

Unclear as to whether the (very rare!) AZ issue is something particular to adenovirus vector vaccines or perhaps it is specific to the specific chimpanzee adenovirus vector which Oxford used or the specific spike protein which Oxford produces (I don't think any of the other vaccines in use, used the wild type spike)
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54124 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:02:30 pm
J&J is another adenovirus vector, we will get an idea if it has the same issues pretty soon as it will be used heavily in the EU and US in Q2.

Unclear as to whether the (very rare!) AZ issue is something particular to adenovirus vector vaccines or perhaps it is specific to the specific chimpanzee adenovirus vector which Oxford used or the specific spike protein which Oxford produces (I don't think any of the other vaccines in use, used the wild type spike)

Probably end up being nothing to do with it at all, but looks like damage already done really
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,978
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54125 on: Yesterday at 12:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:32:17 am
Agree, and it's tough to do.

I don't mean this as a criticism, but doing it sensibly means showing accurate statistics using official sources, and demonstrating the methods you've used to calculate risks

It's not sufficient to do it with raw numbers, it needs to be stratified by age groups, sex, demographics and properly analysed to account for other confounding factors. We'll get this information when the experts have completed their analysis

This and this again. Comments like 30 out of 18 million make me want to scream because they are pretty meaningless but trotted out all repeatedly.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54126 on: Yesterday at 12:47:03 pm »
Should be under 2k daily infections according to Zoe app by tomorrow perhaps. Seeing some big drops there again after a bit of a plateau a while back. Seems very similar to Israel where they also saw a slowing of the decline before it really picked up again with big declines.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54127 on: Yesterday at 12:47:59 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 12:47:03 pm
Should be under 2k daily infections according to Zoe app by tomorrow perhaps. Seeing some big drops there again after a bit of a plateau a while back. Seems very similar to Israel where they also saw a slowing of the decline before it really picked up again with big declines.
Zoe was showing some weird data over the weekend though..  Id discount anything for another day or two.. still, promising...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54128 on: Yesterday at 12:54:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:47:59 pm
Zoe was showing some weird data over the weekend though..  Id discount anything for another day or two.. still, promising...
It was, a 20% drop in a day. Confirmed its not related to an effect of the Easter weekend though

https://mobile.twitter.com/marksgraham_/status/1379120403248001027
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54129 on: Yesterday at 01:29:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
So, at the worst, the AZ vaccine is 1000 times less likely to give you a blood clot than being on the pill.  And yet millions are on the pill in this country alone.

We really need to be able to discuss risk more sensibly.
Yes, millions are on the pill, which apart from rare blot clot risks carries all sorts of effects on a body. Just ask the women on here. And it is not a risk that is evenly spread as the majority of contraceptive measures still hinges on women willing to go the distance...
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54130 on: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm »


Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54131 on: Yesterday at 04:25:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:46:52 am
EMA head of vaccines saying there is a link between the AZ vaccine and clots, with an official statement expected today.
EMA now denying they have discovered a link, according to The Guardian's live feed. What a shit show.

In good news, black British take-up of the vaccine has improved exponentially.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54132 on: Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm »
Some signs that projections for vaccine numbers in the UK are being lowered for the coming months, potentially a lot of Q2 could end up being  second doses with relatively few first doses administered.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/06/england-covid-vaccine-programme-could-slow-sharply-sage-warns
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54133 on: Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm »
I was planning to hold off on travelling to visit family until I'd at least had the first dose but it sounds like that's not really feasible any more, I'm in the 30-40 group so depending on what's happening with the AZ vaccine it looks like my age group could be shit out of luck for a while? Fortunately infection rates are so low now that it doesn't feel worth holding off until vaccinated.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,654
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54134 on: Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm »
When are people expecting the figures to start ticking upwards again?  Vaccine or no, once lockdown starts to ease in earnest, infection rates will begin to rise again.

I'd probably expect to see changes by week three of April perhaps?  I only ask because the rate will determine if the approach to lifting lockdown via the roadmap changes.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54135 on: Yesterday at 05:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
When are people expecting the figures to start ticking upwards again?  Vaccine or no, once lockdown starts to ease in earnest, infection rates will begin to rise again.

I'd probably expect to see changes by week three of April perhaps?  I only ask because the rate will determine if the approach to lifting lockdown via the roadmap changes.

I think we have to wait a bit longer than that to be honest. With schools not back for nearly 2 weeks and the April 12th openings coming a week ahead of that, I think increases will only start to be seen around the last few days of April, if they occur at all. Keep in mind that vaccine immunity takes c21 days to kick in and we were still smashing huge numbers of first doses until the last few days so still significant numbers of people gaining immunity between now and then. Assuming very few more first doses between now and the end of April, the key will be do enough people have immunity by that point to counteract the inevievitable increase in R that would usually follow with schools open alongside outdoor hospitality and none essential retail.

At this point given the news around vaccines today, I'm more concerned with what will happen in May when indoor mixing starts, if we had loads of over 30's and 40's first dosed by then I'd feel a lot more comfortable than I do with very few more first doses going into arms between now and then.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm by John Higgins »
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54136 on: Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm »
Can't be arsed with the media frenzy that will come with declining vaccinations. Already seen a Sky article titled "number of vaccinations yesterday was the lowest since start of the year" - a bank holiday.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,743
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54137 on: Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm
Can't be arsed with the media frenzy that will come with declining vaccinations. Already seen a Sky article titled "number of vaccinations yesterday was the lowest since start of the year" - a bank holiday.

I haven't watched any Covid news for months!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54138 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm »
Why can I not have a log on for the covid test reporting.  If I have to give the ethnicity of  my kids and I ever again, it will be too soon.

Just save the bloody details!!!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54139 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm
Some signs that projections for vaccine numbers in the UK are being lowered for the coming months, potentially a lot of Q2 could end up being  second doses with relatively few first doses administered.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/06/england-covid-vaccine-programme-could-slow-sharply-sage-warns

Any news on when the next batch of the AZ vaccine that is being made in the Uk will be ready and what sort of numbers will be available?

I remember a scientist a few months ago saying that they had to grow a certain part of the vaccine first during the process, but can't remember the exact details and timeframe.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54140 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm »
Hopefully the outcome will be a bit more optimistic than this (and I suspect it will), but the supposed current central scenario for vaccine rollout has us only administering another 4m first doses in England by 20th June.

https://news.sky.com/story/vaccine-rollout-to-be-considerably-slower-until-end-of-july-government-advisers-say-12267668?dcmp=snt-sf-twitter
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54141 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »
Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool has pulled out of the pilot it was part of this month, due to government failing to clarify whether or not vaccine passports would be involved and an online hate campaign.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,600
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54142 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm »
Well, in other news, America is gonna America. Or specifically, Texas gonna Texas. Baseball games now being played at capacity crowds. Nearly 40 thousand people were allowed to pack a baseball stadium to watch an NBL game last night. Masks and social distancing went out the window, apparently, cause freedom. Well, that freedom is more than certainly going to cost a lot of people's lives, but hope ya'll enjoyed the game and the hot dogs.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54143 on: Today at 01:24:42 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
Well, in other news, America is gonna America. Or specifically, Texas gonna Texas. Baseball games now being played at capacity crowds. Nearly 40 thousand people were allowed to pack a baseball stadium to watch an NBL game last night. Masks and social distancing went out the window, apparently, cause freedom. Well, that freedom is more than certainly going to cost a lot of people's lives, but hope ya'll enjoyed the game and the hot dogs.

Remember that game we went to and ate those foot longs and those people died of COVID?
No hold on, I remember paying for the hot dog, that was me, but although I had a cough it could have been anyone that gave that person COVID and killed them. Ok so chicken or meatloaf tonight?

Literally so many similar conversations from selfish maskless irresponsible twats all over the country. Conscience is cleaner than a hounds tooth.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,215
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54144 on: Today at 07:06:02 am »
Covid: Moderna vaccine UK rollout to begin in Wales
Published8 minutes ago

A third Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out across Wales from Wednesday with patients in Carmarthenshire becoming the first in the UK to receive it.

The Moderna vaccine was approved as safe and effective for use in the UK in January this year.

Supplies arrived in Wales on Tuesday, with 5,000 doses sent to Hywel Dda University Health Board vaccination centres.

It has not yet been confirmed when the rest of the UK will start using it.

The UK has ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed they have received their first batch.

The jab is the third of seven vaccines that the UK has ordered. Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs which are already in use, the Moderna jab is given in two doses several weeks apart.

The first doses will be administered at Carmarthen's Glangwili Hospital.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was delighted the UK rollout of the Moderna vaccine in west Wales was starting.

"The UK government has secured vaccines on behalf of the entire nation and the vaccination programme has shown our country working together at its best," he said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56657038
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54145 on: Today at 08:00:11 am »
Any idea why the huge upswing in uptake in the black community? ( Not a fan of that expression but it serves its purpose).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 1349 1350 1351 1352 1353 [1354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 