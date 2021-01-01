When are people expecting the figures to start ticking upwards again? Vaccine or no, once lockdown starts to ease in earnest, infection rates will begin to rise again.



I'd probably expect to see changes by week three of April perhaps? I only ask because the rate will determine if the approach to lifting lockdown via the roadmap changes.



I think we have to wait a bit longer than that to be honest. With schools not back for nearly 2 weeks and the April 12th openings coming a week ahead of that, I think increases will only start to be seen around the last few days of April, if they occur at all. Keep in mind that vaccine immunity takes c21 days to kick in and we were still smashing huge numbers of first doses until the last few days so still significant numbers of people gaining immunity between now and then. Assuming very few more first doses between now and the end of April, the key will be do enough people have immunity by that point to counteract the inevievitable increase in R that would usually follow with schools open alongside outdoor hospitality and none essential retail.At this point given the news around vaccines today, I'm more concerned with what will happen in May when indoor mixing starts, if we had loads of over 30's and 40's first dosed by then I'd feel a lot more comfortable than I do with very few more first doses going into arms between now and then.