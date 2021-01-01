Covid: Moderna vaccine UK rollout to begin in Wales
Published8 minutes ago
A third Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out across Wales from Wednesday with patients in Carmarthenshire becoming the first in the UK to receive it.
The Moderna vaccine was approved as safe and effective for use in the UK in January this year.
Supplies arrived in Wales on Tuesday, with 5,000 doses sent to Hywel Dda University Health Board vaccination centres.
It has not yet been confirmed when the rest of the UK will start using it.
The UK has ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed they have received their first batch.
The jab is the third of seven vaccines that the UK has ordered. Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs which are already in use, the Moderna jab is given in two doses several weeks apart.
The first doses will be administered at Carmarthen's Glangwili Hospital.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was delighted the UK rollout of the Moderna vaccine in west Wales was starting.
"The UK government has secured vaccines on behalf of the entire nation and the vaccination programme has shown our country working together at its best," he said.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56657038