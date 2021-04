Which if those (if any) is based on the same technology as AZ?



J&J is another adenovirus vector, we will get an idea if it has the same issues pretty soon as it will be used heavily in the EU and US in Q2.Unclear as to whether the (very rare!) AZ issue is something particular to adenovirus vector vaccines or perhaps it is specific to the specific chimpanzee adenovirus vector which Oxford used or the specific spike protein which Oxford produces (I don't think any of the other vaccines in use, used the wild type spike)