So they’ve tweaked the moderna mRNA virus so it gives anti bodies for HIV....



https://www.europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com/news/141892/novel-hiv-vaccine-approach-shows-promise-in-landmark-first-in-human-trial/



HIV/AIDS has killed many many millions (32 million I think)



These new mRNA viruses could be game changers for so many diseases



As with most adversities that shakes humanity out of its collective lethargy, once we get going we see a powerful response.I'm not saying every vaccine should be fast tracked the way Covid has been attacked - I imagine scientists basically had to drop everything else they were doing for the best part of a year - but it seems the step up might have created a whole new attitude in approaching this technology; whilst the technology itself seems to have grown by an order of magnitude in an incredibly short period of time.Taking the lessons learned from developing Covid vaccines, and using the vaccine itself as a base to go after other viruses, could prove an incredible legacy from a pretty depressing period of history. One that could benefit everyone in as yet unforeseen ways.