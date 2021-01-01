but surely with variants, and addressing the mythology that each variant lessens its impact, as i've heard doctors say the opposite that those vary same variants can alter in such a way that they by-pass vaccines and antibodies created suggesting that we will never be able to rest?











The way I've interpreted it is this;If we reduce the number of people that have the virus then not only does it hinder it's ability to exponentially spread, but it also hinders it's ability to exponentionally mutate.It's not just the one thing. You make people less affected by it via immunisation which then limits its effects and those effects, having been limited, have less chance to then exponentially spread.But. If you have people that aren't immune or who are affected by the virus then they still have the opportunity to spread the virus and also the virus gets more chance to mutate.I think the thing here is that although some people are genuinely immune, most people aren't. They fall into this spectrum* Immune. Not sure on the effects on virus transmission or virus mutation.* Not immune, but highly resistant. Largely unaffected and asyptomatic. They can still potentially pass the virus on, but I believe the risk is fairly low. It's lower if we still have measures in place. The virus can still mutate.* Resistant naturally or through innoculated. Somewhat affected and maybe symptomatic. They can still potentially pass the virus on, the risk is low, but higher than the first 2 instances. It's lower if we still have measures in place. The virus can still mutate.* Not innoculated. May or may not be asymptomatic. May or may not allow the virus to be transmitted. May or may not allow the virus to mutate. Basically an uknown. If these are younger age groups then these may or may not be less affected than other groups, but long-term studies have (obviously) not been carried out.I'd say we're at a critical phase from what I've read. We are coming to the position where we can - with stern action - finally be able to get control of the virus and can finally get ahead of it and start to drive things ourselves rather than being reactive.If we blow this, then I can see us being back to square 1 again in October. Again.But we have the chance now to MAYBE fuck it off.If we just open up and say 'fuck it' then it's just down to chance given the variables above.