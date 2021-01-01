« previous next »
Anecdotal, but I'm in a political discussion group on Facebook with like 50,000-odd members who are mainly under 30 which is predominantly left-leaning but has all sorts of political views. They did a poll about whether requiring a vaccine passport would put people off the vaccine - like 60% or so said yes. Not necessarily because they're anti-vaxxers, but because they feel this is a line they don't want to cross.

It did puzzle me a little. I can understand not wanting the passport, but the politics versus the science need to be separated. The vaccine is only going to help you. I also can appreciate why we'd need a passport otherwise we'll just be in a circular situation of getting nowhere in the interim.

I think eventually people will just give in. The passport also makes conspiracy theorists and people *close* to believing conspiracy theories some sort of vindication that they've "been right".


I don't see how refusing the vaccine helps with data privacy. A vaccine passport will either be something that you opt in to, like an app you have to install. If you don't want it, don't have it, but you can still be vaccinated. Or it will be a database created by an act of law that takes the data from the NHS and allows others access to it. In which case everybody would have a "passport", whether vaccinated or not. Again refusing the vaccine does nothing to stop that. Maybe refusing the vaccine could be done as a form of protest, but it doesn't come across like that for me. As I said earlier, concerns about privacy are better directed at parliament, to pressure them into not setting up another database. Staying unvaccinated doesn't help.


I do agree though, most of those people with concerns will give in once they need the passport for anything, like going to a gig or going abroad.
Trials not set to conclude until end of May by which point the issue almost becomes a moot point so why bother.

My prediction is that we'll end up back in lockdown by October for another 3-4 months unless something dramatically changes.

I've been right about every single step so far (I'm not a genius, just done quite a lot of reading :) )


We either do something about it and pull our fingers out, or we'll be back to square 1 in October.


That's my take. As people have said.. The idea that the Government doesn't already have access to your photo (Passports, Driving Licences etc.) or your Medical records is laughable. The arguments against a 'Passport' scheme all seems to be about batshit crazy conspiracy theories.

Also, we have Vaccine passport schemes in place already acrosss the world. I've had to have vaccines and a vaccine certificate before I've been to travel to several countries. It's not a new thing.




But my firm prediction is that the people that don't give a shiny shite about anyone else will continue to not give a shiny shite about anyone else. That the Tories who are fed up of Lockdowns will just fuck it all off - after all they genuinely don't seem to care about how many people have died or will die and the country will continue to be largely ineffective in doing what needs to be done.

Here's an expert view of the plans for mass testing the public. Summary - he's pretty scathing.

https://twitter.com/OutbreakJake/status/1378856152419737600
They are dead easy but that's not really the issue. When community prevalence is low they're less useful. Not useless. But less so than now or the last few months especially. They also shouldn't be used as a "green light" if the test is negative. If used alongside excellent track/trace, very easily available pcr testing and financial support for people missing work from isolation then they probably have a role going forward. But no suggestion those other aspects are sorted and one wonders how much this will cost

They're a screening test and you'd hope the national screening committees have been involved

Fully agree about the costs. That money could probably be spend better elsewhere, maybe targeted vaccination campaigns for hard-to-reach groups.

Think another problem would be that those that can't affort to be off work, or can't affort to come in contact with authorities, will simply not test. You'll end up with testing mainly those that are unlikely to have it in the first place.

A good thing would be though to give people easy access to testing that would like it, but currently can't (or can't easily). For example I can get tested at work, but someone working in a barbers probably can't, even though they have more contact with others than me. Getting those people test kits would be a good thing.
Another one for you https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J

Basically once all the top 9 groups are double dosed which will almost certainly happen by the end of June no excuse not to go back completely to normal life.

There is an excuse though. You can't leave a large amount of the adult population free to go about doing their business and allowing the virus to spread amongst them as this increases the chances of variations that can escape the vaccine, then we're back to step one of the process! Measures will need to continue for a short while until everyone in the adult population have been offered a vaccine.

