Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1794874 times)

Online Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53960 on: Yesterday at 06:06:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:03:54 pm
You just made it up.  Ok.

Quote
Whose responsibility is it to vaccinate Palestinians?
The United Nations (UN) human rights body has released a statement saying it's Israel's responsibility to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The body says differential access is "morally and legally" unacceptable under international law laid out in the Geneva Conventions on the regulation of occupied territories.

Please read the article first tyvm.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53961 on: Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:05:10 pm
It's been known since January that the Israeli govt have not been supplying Palestinians with vaccines, when they refused a request from both the Palestinian Authority and the WHO for 10,000 doses of vaccine for Palestinian medical workers - at a time when it was reported that 8000 Palestinian medical workers had already contracted Covid. They have now provided some 5000 doses to Palestinian medical workers and other limited doses to Palestinians with Israeli work permits. But, it is a different story for millions of Palestinians in Gaza - some limited availability here mainly via the Covax scheme......

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israel-vaccine-covid-pfizer-b1822272.html
 
So, not what he said then.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53962 on: Yesterday at 06:14:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm
So, not what he said then.
No.....that's precisely my point - it's not down to vaccine hesitancy like Lusty said, but the Israeli govt.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53963 on: Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:14:46 pm
No.....that's precisely my point - it's not down to vaccine hesitancy like Lusty said, but the Israeli govt.
All I want is countries treated equally.

So I was lambasted for suggesting vaccines need to be distributed to other countries in Europe with greater current need. I was told, why your we give them our vaccines.

And I imagine thats what your average Israeli thinks to.

But then, why dont Egypt , Jordan or Saudi do it?
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53964 on: Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:14:46 pm
No.....that's precisely my point - it's not down to vaccine hesitancy like Lusty said, but the Israeli govt.

Your point seems to be unrelated to the survey results, reports and publications coming out of Israel - which seem to tie in with what Lusty said about hesitancy leading to people not taking the vaccine.

Good sources of surveys and data on rollout in this summary report:
https://time.com/5947967/israel-covid-vaccine-rollout/

There's data in there about Arab-Israelis and Israeli Haredi Jews that back up Lusty's point.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53965 on: Yesterday at 07:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm
Your point seems to be unrelated to the survey results, reports and publications coming out of Israel - which seem to tie in with what Lusty said about hesitancy leading to people not taking the vaccine.

Good sources of surveys and data on rollout in this summary report:
https://time.com/5947967/israel-covid-vaccine-rollout/

There's data in there about Arab-Israelis and Israeli Haredi Jews that back up Lusty's point.
Yes there is some hesitancy among certain Israeli groups, I accept that - I was referring to by far and away the largest ethnic minority group the Palestinians, where vaccination has hardly begun except for those doses they've received from Covax.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53966 on: Yesterday at 08:03:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm
All I want is countries treated equally.

So I was lambasted for suggesting vaccines need to be distributed to other countries in Europe with greater current need. I was told, why your we give them our vaccines.

And I imagine thats what your average Israeli thinks to.

But then, why dont Egypt , Jordan or Saudi do it?
Because the Palestinians have basically been fucked over by every player in the region for decades. No one gives one iota about them other than in how to use them politically for their own gain when it suits them.

Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:32:07 pm
it was a tongue in cheek response, probably should have put an emoji on it
Yours was tongue in cheek, but unfortunately in general this is something that always gets mentioned by someone at some point: "I don't have anything to hide" or "people have all kinds of information on facebook already". Regarding the latter, there is a difference if people post shit about themselves out of their own free will or if giving up data is mandated by a state. And regarding the hiding stuff, let's pretend you one hundred percent have nothing to hide (I once read somewhere that everyone has got *something* to hide). That is completely beside the point. Would you be okay to have police search your house anytime they feel like it and since you have nothing to hide, why not? Regardless of where you stand when it comes to vaccination passports, 'I have nothing to hide' has no place in any kind of debate about data and privacy laws.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53967 on: Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm
All I want is countries treated equally.

So I was lambasted for suggesting vaccines need to be distributed to other countries in Europe with greater current need. I was told, why your we give them our vaccines.

And I imagine thats what your average Israeli thinks to.

But then, why dont Egypt , Jordan or Saudi do it?
Because it's the responsibility of the Israeli Government......not just me saying that btw, that's from the UN.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53968 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 01:48:42 pm
Its just that vaccine passports dont make sense if theyre only used for certain things. The pandemic will be over, some would argue that technically it already is, in this country in a couple of months, thanks to our pretty remarkable vaccine campaign. The people that need protecting will be, there will be no justifiable reason for the government to hold our data in this way to allow us access to such a small percentage of activities but not deem it necessary for the majority of others. Thats not following the science. The government should be celebrating the success of the vaccine roll out and putting their trust in it and the results that its produced.

A pandemic is a world wide infection. We're not in the clear whilst it is circulating widely in Europe and the  rest of the world.

Mind you a Government app won't stop a pandemic.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53969 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:23:16 pm
The NHS app already tells you that you've had the vaccine. They don't even need to make a new one they just have to rejig that one.

Yeah & that should only cost £50-60b  ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53970 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
Being pedantic, if it's eliminated here, it's no longer world wide and therefore not a Pandemic. Though I doubt it's in Antarctica, kind of wrecking my position.

@Jill, I think the deaths 'from' other vaccines are a wider range of causes, thus less likely to be linked.

£400m for the passport system? They'll spend that on the toilet roll supplies for management of the project alone.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53971 on: Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm
The big question is what has young Lusty got to hide?

Ah come on mate, this is a dangerous attitude.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53972 on: Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm
The big question is what has young Lusty got to hide?


Judging by his name,lots and lots of stds.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53973 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm
Ah come on mate, this is a dangerous attitude.


Seriously?

:D
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53974 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm »
Offline JimmyGrunt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53975 on: Yesterday at 11:46:53 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:36:13 pm
My main reason for being pro vaccine passports is because I want to feel safe when out having a meal with the missus or a beer my mates, or attending a concert or footie match. Don't really want to spend my time in the company of people riddled with CoVid. If vaccine passports keep them away then bring it on I say.


Each time I went out last summer, can't say I really enjoyed it and was very wary about where I was and who I was close too

See this is whats confusing me here. (Correct me if im wrong) but these vaccines dont stop the transmission of covid, so if youve had both your jabs then why would you be arsed about whos in the same places as you whos not had it? All those others who have had the jab could transmit covid to you but is that ok or not? - not trying to be an arse here, just curious.

My pov on these passports is, if they are not used everywhere, its a waste of time and money.

What happens when theres a new variant and a new vaccine is released for it and the roll out takes time? Does the original vaccine become not worthy anymore and you can only enter places once youve got the new vaccine too?

What happens if in a few months time they find out that the vaccines are less effective after 6 months? Does your vaccine expire? What if your waiting for a topup jab? Are you refused entry to places?

Feels like theres a whole host of scenarios that need to be considered here, yet i have little faith that they are doing.

FYI - im not fussed about having to use a passport, but if were doing it, then it needs to be everywhere and we need to know more info.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53976 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on Yesterday at 11:46:53 pm
See this is whats confusing me here. (Correct me if im wrong) but these vaccines dont stop the transmission of covid, so if youve had both your jabs then why would you be arsed about whos in the same places as you whos not had it? All those others who have had the jab could transmit covid to you but is that ok or not? - not trying to be an arse here, just curious.

My pov on these passports is, if they are not used everywhere, its a waste of time and money.

What happens when theres a new variant and a new vaccine is released for it and the roll out takes time? Does the original vaccine become not worthy anymore and you can only enter places once youve got the new vaccine too?

What happens if in a few months time they find out that the vaccines are less effective after 6 months? Does your vaccine expire? What if your waiting for a topup jab? Are you refused entry to places?

Feels like theres a whole host of scenarios that need to be considered here, yet i have little faith that they are doing.

FYI - im not fussed about having to use a passport, but if were doing it, then it needs to be everywhere and we need to know more info.


Covid: Passports showing vaccine status would be time-limited, says minister
Online Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53977 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on Yesterday at 11:46:53 pm
See this is whats confusing me here. (Correct me if im wrong) but these vaccines dont stop the transmission of covid, so if youve had both your jabs then why would you be arsed about whos in the same places as you whos not had it? All those others who have had the jab could transmit covid to you but is that ok or not? - not trying to be an arse here, just curious.

My pov on these passports is, if they are not used everywhere, its a waste of time and money.

What happens when theres a new variant and a new vaccine is released for it and the roll out takes time? Does the original vaccine become not worthy anymore and you can only enter places once youve got the new vaccine too?

What happens if in a few months time they find out that the vaccines are less effective after 6 months? Does your vaccine expire? What if your waiting for a topup jab? Are you refused entry to places?

Feels like theres a whole host of scenarios that need to be considered here, yet i have little faith that they are doing.

FYI - im not fussed about having to use a passport, but if were doing it, then it needs to be everywhere and we need to know more info.

Vaccines do stop the transmission of Covid https://fortune.com/2021/04/01/its-official-vaccinated-people-dont-transmit-covid-19/
Offline JimmyGrunt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53978 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm
what happens if theres a new variant which these vaccines dont box off? That "time" will reset.

Covid: Passports showing vaccine status would be time-limited, says minister
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53979 on: Today at 12:09:04 am »
You can only go by what is & tackle the what ifs,if and when they rear their ugly heads.


People are not going to be forced to have a "passport" just like we've not been forced to have a vaccine.

If those people then want to go the game of a concert though,well then they'd better get vaccinated and use said passport.
Offline JimmyGrunt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53980 on: Today at 12:09:18 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm
Vaccines do stop the transmission of Covid https://fortune.com/2021/04/01/its-official-vaccinated-people-dont-transmit-covid-19/
ive read that twice and alls it states is that there is less asymptomatic cases when people are vaccinated....and therefore less likely to transmit? Assuming because people would isolate if they had symptoms.
Online Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53981 on: Today at 12:11:11 am »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on Today at 12:09:18 am
ive read that twice and alls it states is that there is less asymptomatic cases when people are vaccinated....and therefore less likely to transmit? Assuming because people would isolate if they had symptoms.

Another one for you https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J

Basically once all the top 9 groups are double dosed which will almost certainly happen by the end of June no excuse not to go back completely to normal life.
Offline JimmyGrunt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53982 on: Today at 12:13:38 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:09:04 am
You can only go by what is & tackle the what ifs,if and when they rear their ugly heads.


People are not going to be forced to have a "passport" just like we've not been forced to have a vaccine.

If those people then want to go the game of a concert though,well then they'd better get vaccinated and use said passport.
so providing that link has no relevance to the original point i made then.

Yeah, i agree, if people want to go to events etc, then use the passport. But like another poster pointed, you wont need them for public transport, pubs/eating out or shopping......so whats the point? Your more "outside" at the game or a festival than you are in the other places.

Maybe trying to understand the logic is where im going wrong.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53983 on: Today at 12:19:58 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:03:20 pm
The Guardian reported earlier that certificates/passports/whatever arent going to be used in pubs and restaurants.
yes I know
Offline JimmyGrunt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53984 on: Today at 12:19:59 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:11:11 am

Another one for you https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J

Basically once all the top 9 groups are double dosed which will almost certainly happen by the end of June no excuse not to go back completely to normal life.

Nice1, thats clearer. Yeah, i have to agree, seems overly excessive this domestic passport stuff to be honest. I get it for international travel.

Im not arsed personally, i'd use it, it just sounds like its another layer of complexity.....or a way of trying to force more people to have the jabs.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53985 on: Today at 12:24:53 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm
Yes, Andy, Im serious.

Bizarre.

It was obviously a joke.

He clarified later that it was a joke.

Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53986 on: Today at 12:30:13 am »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on Today at 12:19:59 am
Nice1, thats clearer. Yeah, i have to agree, seems overly excessive this domestic passport stuff to be honest. I get it for international travel.

Im not arsed personally, i'd use it, it just sounds like its another layer of complexity.....or a way of trying to force more people to have the jabs.
nobody is forcing anyone to do anything, but if you want society to fully reopen and you want to do everything you did before the pandemic then get yourself vaccinated, if going to a concert or the game or a festival doesn't bother you then don't worry about it.

I'm personally of the opinion that it should be used for anything where there's a crowd that gathers indoors but looks like the naysayers have got their way there.

The government already have access to my medical records if they need it, I really don't see why people have a problem scanning a phone app when they go somewhere they want to go.

Anyway pointless carrying on with this as it's derailing the thread
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53987 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm
Ah come on mate, this is a dangerous attitude.
I've already said it was a tongue in cheek remark Sian, my bad for forgetting an Emoji.
Online Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53988 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on Today at 12:19:59 am
Nice1, thats clearer. Yeah, i have to agree, seems overly excessive this domestic passport stuff to be honest. I get it for international travel.

Im not arsed personally, i'd use it, it just sounds like its another layer of complexity.....or a way of trying to force more people to have the jabs.

Personally I think its a way for the Tories to shovel more taxpayer money to their cronies I'm sure there'll be some lucrative contracts given to the private sector to run such systems. Why even bother with such a system otherwise when in 2 months the problem will be essentially fully solved through vaccination. I expect this to be voted down in parliament anyway.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53989 on: Today at 12:41:55 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:35:51 am
Personally I think its a way for the Tories to shovel more taxpayer money to their cronies I'm sure there'll be some lucrative contracts given to the private sector to run such systems. Why even bother with such a system otherwise when in 2 months the problem will be essentially fully solved through vaccination. I expect this to be voted down in parliament anyway.
let's leave the economy closed for another 2 months then shall we?
Online Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53990 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:41:55 am
let's leave the economy closed for another 2 months then shall we?

Such systems won't even be approved before then anyway. There's not even been a vote yet on approving vaccine passports let alone implementing them.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53991 on: Today at 12:54:12 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:47:39 am
Such systems won't even be approved before then anyway. There's not even been a vote yet on approving vaccine passports let alone implementing them.
it's being trialled, the government are desperate to get things back to normal and they think this will help us get there quicker. If you think it won't get through parliament I think you are being a tad naive. They have an 80 seat majority, they'll get Labour MPs supporting it too.
Online Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53992 on: Today at 01:09:09 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:54:12 am
it's being trialled, the government are desperate to get things back to normal and they think this will help us get there quicker. If you think it won't get through parliament I think you are being a tad naive. They have an 80 seat majority, they'll get Labour MPs supporting it too.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56625307

Trials not set to conclude until end of May by which point the issue almost becomes a moot point so why bother.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53993 on: Today at 02:04:22 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm
What evidence? How can there even be evidence, we don't have vaccine passports.

The reasoning seems completely bonkers to me.

"Here, have a vaccine for this new disease." - "Oh yes, thank you"

"Here, have a vaccine for this new disease and a certificate you've had it." - "No, get out, I'd rather die"

???

Anecdotal, but I'm in a political discussion group on Facebook with like 50,000-odd members who are mainly under 30 which is predominantly left-leaning but has all sorts of political views. They did a poll about whether requiring a vaccine passport would put people off the vaccine - like 60% or so said yes. Not necessarily because they're anti-vaxxers, but because they feel this is a line they don't want to cross.

It did puzzle me a little. I can understand not wanting the passport, but the politics versus the science need to be separated. The vaccine is only going to help you. I also can appreciate why we'd need a passport otherwise we'll just be in a circular situation of getting nowhere in the interim.

I think eventually people will just give in. The passport also makes conspiracy theorists and people *close* to believing conspiracy theories some sort of vindication that they've "been right".
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53994 on: Today at 02:19:21 am »
In the short term despite my issues with privacy, enforcement/abuse of power, and the potential impact of this on certain communities, I think I'm generally at peace with this happening now although I know they'll still fuck it up and waste a shitload of money.

We're still in the relatively early stages of mass vaccination and it's probably worth playing it "safe" whilst possibly letting some businesses/sports clubs allow themselves to open up a bit more. We'd probably be able to understand more about transmission if say they opened up Anfield again too I guess (although current indicators seems that the vaccine helps).

Also, without a passporting system is there not a chance a big promoter hosting a 30,000-odd concert could end up hosting a super-spreader event and potentially creating a variant of concern? Seems like a PR disaster.

I feel also with some of this urgency that there might be a period of vaccine shortages. They're rolling out the ability to test twice a week with no symptoms now.

Need them to ensure it's a temporary measure until we're sure the pandemic is over and limit the use/power of the app to only the essential.
