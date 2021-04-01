My main reason for being pro vaccine passports is because I want to feel safe when out having a meal with the missus or a beer my mates, or attending a concert or footie match. Don't really want to spend my time in the company of people riddled with CoVid. If vaccine passports keep them away then bring it on I say.





Each time I went out last summer, can't say I really enjoyed it and was very wary about where I was and who I was close too



See this is whats confusing me here. (Correct me if im wrong) but these vaccines dont stop the transmission of covid, so if youve had both your jabs then why would you be arsed about whos in the same places as you whos not had it? All those others who have had the jab could transmit covid to you but is that ok or not? - not trying to be an arse here, just curious.My pov on these passports is, if they are not used everywhere, its a waste of time and money.What happens when theres a new variant and a new vaccine is released for it and the roll out takes time? Does the original vaccine become not worthy anymore and you can only enter places once youve got the new vaccine too?What happens if in a few months time they find out that the vaccines are less effective after 6 months? Does your vaccine expire? What if your waiting for a topup jab? Are you refused entry to places?Feels like theres a whole host of scenarios that need to be considered here, yet i have little faith that they are doing.FYI - im not fussed about having to use a passport, but if were doing it, then it needs to be everywhere and we need to know more info.