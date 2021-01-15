Im expecting an app on my phone or a paper document that says I have been vaccinated or tested etc that I show upon entry, maybe a photo too to ensure its really me. Im not expecting a vaccine passport giving my local pub landlord access to my medical records for example.



We don't have vaccine passports here yet, but in the part of Austria where I live you need a negative test not older than 48 hours to go to a restaurant or the hair dresser and other things like massages and stuff. Everything can be done digitally (there's also a way to do it offline, but don't know how well that works) . You register for a test online with your personal data (name, address, DOB, social security number) then you get sent your registration via email and that contains a qr code. You go to the testing center, they scan the code and you have to show them ID. About half an hour later you get the result. If it's negative you can go to a website, you can download a PDF with your name and stuff on it and it says you tested negative. There's another qr code there that the restaurant or hair dresser staff can use to verify that it's a genuine result. They don't get access to your data you just might have to show them your ID, but the places I've been to so far didn't ask for it. That's what I expect for vaccination passports. You get put into a database and there it says that you've had your shots. Done. Don't really see how anyone would get any more information about me than they already have except for the fact that I've been tested recently or had the vaccination.