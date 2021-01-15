« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53920 on: Today at 01:04:25 pm »
Honestly by the time such a system is properly set up all of the top 9 priority groups will have had their second doses at which point what is the risk to society? Given that these groups are responsible for 99% of all Covid deaths. By the time the top 9 groups will have had their second jabs a large proportion of first jabs will have been given out to the remaining groups and since we now know that vaccines cut transmission as well that should be the end of it. The second that all of the top 9 priority groups have been offered a vaccine that should be the end of this, no domestic vaccine passports, no more masks, no more social distancing, enough is enough.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53921 on: Today at 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:58:22 pm
I'd imagine it's more like how Railcards operate. The actual scanner is using the QR code and the guard looks at the picture. I don't see an issue with that - I see an issue with how this will be stored and for what continuing purpose.

Yes, exactly my concern. I don't really care about what the pub do with the data, I'm worried about what this current lot might do with it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53922 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:04:25 pm
Honestly by the time such a system is properly set up all of the top 9 priority groups will have had their second doses at which point what is the risk to society? Given that these groups are responsible for 99% of all Covid deaths. By the time the top 9 groups will have had their second jabs a large proportion of first jabs will have been given out to the remaining groups and since we now know that vaccines cut transmission as well that should be the end of it. The second that all of the top 9 priority groups have been offered a vaccine that should be the end of this, no domestic vaccine passports, no more masks, no more social distancing, enough is enough.


Pretty much how I see it. These vaccine passports wont stop variants either, for example, well be able to go on the train in groups, then have a few drinks in a busy pub without having to show our passports, yet when we head into the footie stadium, well have to show them. Then back to the busy pub afterwards, before journeying home. Theyll be pointless, all theyll do is hold our data and leave it open to all kinds of dodgy stuff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53923 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 01:14:16 pm
Pretty much how I see it. These vaccine passports wont stop variants either, for example, well be able to go on the train in groups, then have a few drinks in a busy pub without having to show our passports, yet when we head into the footie stadium, well have to show them. Then back to the busy pub afterwards, before journeying home. Theyll be pointless, all theyll do is hold our data and leave it open to all kinds of dodgy stuff.

Exactly, the only scenario in which such a system would be acceptable is if the manufacturing of the doses took an incredible amount of time this is going to be over in 2 months at the current rate we're going at. Just more taxpayer money up the wall.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53924 on: Today at 01:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Exactly, the only scenario in which such a system would be acceptable is if the manufacturing of the doses took an incredible amount of time this is going to be over in 2 months at the current rate we're going at. Just more taxpayer money up the wall.

And thats without mentioning that they wont be required in schools, supermarkets, workplaces and places of worship. Were so far ahead of the rest of Europe with the vaccination roll out, we should be looking to get back to normal as quick as possible and exploit the head start we will have in trying to revive our economy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53925 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 01:24:03 pm
And that’s without mentioning that they won’t be required in schools, supermarkets, workplaces and places of worship. We’re so far ahead of the rest of Europe with the vaccination roll out, we should be looking to get back to normal as quick as possible and exploit the head start we will have in trying to revive our economy.

Id love it to be back to normal and if thats what it is, restriction free then great. I dont want vaccine passports but if thats what it takes to allow me to go to a gig or a restaurant with my friends, not socially distance, not wear masks then so be it.

But on one hand you have people moaning about young people meeting in parks but then saying they dont want passports because of another fear.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53926 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:36:04 pm
Id love it to be back to normal and if thats what it is, restriction free then great. I dont want vaccine passports but if thats what it takes to allow me to go to a gig or a restaurant with my friends, not socially distance, not where masks then so be it.

But on one hand you have people moaning about young people meeting in parks but then saying they dont want passports because of another fear.

Its just that vaccine passports dont make sense if theyre only used for certain things. The pandemic will be over, some would argue that technically it already is, in this country in a couple of months, thanks to our pretty remarkable vaccine campaign. The people that need protecting will be, there will be no justifiable reason for the government to hold our data in this way to allow us access to such a small percentage of activities but not deem it necessary for the majority of others. Thats not following the science. The government should be celebrating the success of the vaccine roll out and putting their trust in it and the results that its produced.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53927 on: Today at 02:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Its just that vaccine passports dont make sense if theyre only used for certain things. The pandemic will be over, some would argue that technically it already is, in this country in a couple of months, thanks to our pretty remarkable vaccine campaign. The people that need protecting will be, there will be no justifiable reason for the government to hold our data in this way to allow us access to such a small percentage of activities but not deem it necessary for the majority of others. Thats not following the science. The government should be celebrating the success of the vaccine roll out and putting their trust in it and the results that its produced.

no justifiable reason for the government to hold our data in this way what data do you think you will be giving them that they do not already have or cant get?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53928 on: Today at 02:09:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:02:12 pm
no justifiable reason for the government to hold our data in this way what data do you think you will be giving them that they do not already have or cant get?

Youve got a point there but its who will have access it to it. My main disagreement with vaccine passports is that I dont think theyll be necessary by the time theyre ready to be introduced and theyll simply do more harm than good.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53929 on: Today at 02:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 02:09:05 pm
Youve got a point there but its who will have access it to it. My main disagreement with vaccine passports is that I dont think theyll be necessary by the time theyre ready to be introduced and theyll simply do more harm than good.

Im expecting an app on my phone or a paper document that says I have been vaccinated or tested etc that I show upon entry, maybe a photo too to ensure its really me. Im not expecting a vaccine passport giving my local pub landlord access to my medical records for example.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53930 on: Today at 03:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:55:41 pm
Yes. You convinced me that you don't need facial recognition scanners on the door of the pub. But you still need a great big database and you need an app. And a link into medical records.  This government does not have a great track record of those things.
I seem to have scientific consensus on my side here though.

I used to work for a company that provided intelligence information around the world.

You seem to think that this isn't a thing. You also seem to think that they won't put the work out to companies that are already placed in the arena and already have the full set up.

You also seem to think that the Government wouldn't be adhering to industry-standard GDPR and other protection of the users of the system.

Facial regognition software is already here and already being used. It will be the standard moving forward at some point. I already have been invovled with work around major companies and establishments around the UK and beyond. Some of those names might surprise you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53931 on: Today at 03:21:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:23:03 pm
Im expecting an app on my phone or a paper document that says I have been vaccinated or tested etc that I show upon entry, maybe a photo too to ensure its really me. Im not expecting a vaccine passport giving my local pub landlord access to my medical records for example.

We don't have vaccine passports here yet, but in the part of Austria where I live you need a negative test not older than 48 hours to go to a restaurant or the hair dresser and other things like massages and stuff. Everything can be done digitally (there's also a way to do it offline, but don't know how well that works) . You register for a test online with your personal data (name, address, DOB, social security number) then you get sent your registration via email and that contains a qr code. You go to the testing center, they scan the code and you have to show them ID. About half an hour later you get the result. If it's negative you can go to a website, you can download a PDF with your name and stuff on it and it says you tested negative. There's another qr code there that the restaurant or hair dresser staff can use to verify that it's a genuine result. They don't get access to your data you just might have to show them your ID, but the places I've been to so far didn't ask for it. That's what I expect for vaccination passports. You get put into a database and there it says that you've had your shots. Done. Don't really see how anyone would get any more information about me than they already have except for the fact that I've been tested recently or had the vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53932 on: Today at 03:23:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:23:03 pm
Im expecting an app on my phone or a paper document that says I have been vaccinated or tested etc that I show upon entry, maybe a photo too to ensure its really me. Im not expecting a vaccine passport giving my local pub landlord access to my medical records for example.

The NHS app already tells you that you've had the vaccine. They don't even need to make a new one they just have to rejig that one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53933 on: Today at 03:28:29 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:21:18 pm
We don't have vaccine passports here yet, but in the part of Austria where I live you need a negative test not older than 48 hours to go to a restaurant or the hair dresser and other things like massages and stuff. Everything can be done digitally (there's also a way to do it offline, but don't know how well that works) . You register for a test online with your personal data (name, address, DOB, social security number) then you get sent your registration via email and that contains a qr code. You go to the testing center, they scan the code and you have to show them ID. About half an hour later you get the result. If it's negative you can go to a website, you can download a PDF with your name and stuff on it and it says you tested negative. There's another qr code there that the restaurant or hair dresser staff can use to verify that it's a genuine result. They don't get access to your data you just might have to show them your ID, but the places I've been to so far didn't ask for it. That's what I expect for vaccination passports. You get put into a database and there it says that you've had your shots. Done. Don't really see how anyone would get any more information about me than they already have except for the fact that I've been tested recently or had the vaccination.

Yep. The articles that Lusty shared before said the same thing. The pub/club/restaurant won't get your personal details, it's your phone that validates it's you and then provides a code that can be scanned by whoever needs to scan it.

Phone facial recognition validation is already a fairly common thing in many industries, so they are just adapting already proven technologies.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53934 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 03:28:29 pm
Yep. The articles that Lusty shared before said the same thing. The pub/club/restaurant won't get your personal details, it's your phone that validates it's you and then provides a code that can be scanned by whoever needs to scan it.

Phone facial recognition validation is already a fairly common thing in many industries, so they are just adapting already proven technologies.

Went for a meal in December, I hadn't pre booked so they didn't have my details for track and trace, so I just had to go on their website, enter my details, then got a text with a QR code and they scanned it. So a variation of that where the pub/restaurant just scans a QR code is all that is needed.

I'd rather not have a vaccine passport, just think its another way for a Tory donor to make millions with a shit system when better is already available, but seeing as the Govt already have my photo on my passport and know everywhere I have travelled to since I was 29, my photo is on my driving licence, digital tachograph card, driver qualification card and my ADR qualification card, I'm not arsed about my pic being on another card.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53935 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:42:47 am
If you think this is a short term measure then that's just daft. There's no way that they're going to build all this infrastructure and just throw it away at the end of the year.

Right now we have millions of people who want the vaccine but can't get it. We have excellent take up amongst the groups who have been offered it. And the evidence seems to be that vaccine passports will lead to fewer people being vaccinated, not more. It's a solution looking for a problem.

What evidence? How can there even be evidence, we don't have vaccine passports.

The reasoning seems completely bonkers to me.

"Here, have a vaccine for this new disease." - "Oh yes, thank you"

"Here, have a vaccine for this new disease and a certificate you've had it." - "No, get out, I'd rather die"

???
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53936 on: Today at 04:10:20 pm »
I saw something on FB today, something about people losing their shit over testing trials for access to cultural centres in Liverpool.  Apparently you're giving them access to your DNA.

Thanks to my phone, the government likely knows whenever I'm taking a dump.  Thank goodness this kind of attitude wasn't around when people needed ID cards back in WW2.  Would have been a conspiracy between Britain and Germany to restrict civil liberties are force women into the workplace because they were cheaper for the economy than men.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53937 on: Today at 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:10:20 pm
I saw something on FB today, something about people losing their shit over testing trials for access to cultural centres in Liverpool.  Apparently you're giving them access to your DNA.

Thanks to my phone, the government likely knows whenever I'm taking a dump.  Thank goodness this kind of attitude wasn't around when people needed ID cards back in WW2.  Would have been a conspiracy between Britain and Germany to restrict civil liberties are force women into the workplace because they were cheaper for the economy than men.

I'll bet the same fuckwits had a shit load of personal details such as school, work and family on the FB page, pics of the kids, pics of cars with the reg showing, holidays etc etc etc and it was a public profile with no restrictions who can view it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53938 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
I just haven't really seen a persuasive argument as to why it's actually necessary. A lot of why people shouldn't be so worried, but not so much arguments for.

I'm open to being convinced
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53939 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Unsurprisingly the Easter lull continues



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53940 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:07:06 pm
What evidence? How can there even be evidence, we don't have vaccine passports.

The reasoning seems completely bonkers to me.

"Here, have a vaccine for this new disease." - "Oh yes, thank you"

"Here, have a vaccine for this new disease and a certificate you've had it." - "No, get out, I'd rather die"

???
I've posted it already can't be arsed going back to get it. But all through the last few pages I haven't seen a single argument or piece of evidence that it will lead to a positive health outcome.

Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 03:18:23 pm
I used to work for a company that provided intelligence information around the world.

You seem to think that this isn't a thing. You also seem to think that they won't put the work out to companies that are already placed in the arena and already have the full set up.

You also seem to think that the Government wouldn't be adhering to industry-standard GDPR and other protection of the users of the system.

Facial regognition software is already here and already being used. It will be the standard moving forward at some point. I already have been invovled with work around major companies and establishments around the UK and beyond. Some of those names might surprise you.
I'm pretty familiar with the technology and the laws and issues around it. GDPR won't protect you against state surveillance for example, there are carve outs in the legislation for that.

You might be right that a lot of the arguments here have been lost, biometric passports etc. But I see no reason to make things worse. Especially for no benefit.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53941 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:29:07 pm
I've posted it already can't be arsed going back to get it. But all through the last few pages I haven't seen a single argument or piece of evidence that it will lead to a positive health outcome.
I'm pretty familiar with the technology and the laws and issues around it. GDPR won't protect you against state surveillance for example, there are carve outs in the legislation for that.

You might be right that a lot of the arguments here have been lost, biometric passports etc. But I see no reason to make things worse. Especially for no benefit.
It literally did in Israel, but it's definitely different culturally here than in the UK so I don't know how much comparison can be made.
The "passport" here is just an app on your phone which you can just show to business and such (if they ask for it), no scanning needed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53942 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:29:07 pm
I've posted it already can't be arsed going back to get it. But all through the last few pages I haven't seen a single argument or piece of evidence that it will lead to a positive health outcome.
I'm pretty familiar with the technology and the laws and issues around it. GDPR won't protect you against state surveillance for example, there are carve outs in the legislation for that.

You might be right that a lot of the arguments here have been lost, biometric passports etc. But I see no reason to make things worse. Especially for no benefit.

I have seen zero evidence that anyone would refuse the vaccine because there would also be a vaccine passport.

I'm not disagreeing with the privacy concerns over how this data would be stored and who would have access to it, but there is no evidence at all that it would harm the vaccination campaign. If anything, its logical that younger people would get it, just to be able to attend events, even if they would otherwise not have bothered. Also all the data you are concerned about is already being stored by the NHS, and can be accessed for example by the NHS app. I haven't heard of anyone refusing the vaccine because of that yet.

The privacy concerns are better addressed by making sure the existing data is not shared with anyone new, but that any "passport code" is generated from it in a way that does not hand access to anyone else.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53943 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm »
The big question is what has young Lusty got to hide?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53944 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 04:32:32 pm
It literally did in Israel, but it's definitely different culturally here than in the UK so I don't know how much comparison can be made.
The "passport" here is just an app on your phone which you can just show to business and such (if they ask for it), no scanning needed.

That's interesting, because I was literally just reading an article saying the evidence that passports increased uptake in Israel isn't there. But I'm not on the ground out there so I'm willing to be convinced.

It seems that where vaccine hesitancy exists in Israel it's similar to the UK, in that it's largely a problem with ethnic minorities who have a historic distrust of the government (for good reason).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53945 on: Today at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:28:27 pm
Unsurprisingly the Easter lull continues




1.25 million tests again...

Still a really high number
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53946 on: Today at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 04:56:39 pm
The big question is what has young Lusty got to hide?
I'm fine mate. As I said earlier, I'm not planning on doing the kinds of things this government doesn't like people doing. Attending vigils, climate protests, being a migrant etc.

'I've got nothing to hide' is basically 'I'm alright Jack' as far as I'm concerned.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53947 on: Today at 05:29:21 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 04:56:39 pm
The big question is what has young Lusty got to hide?
This has got to be one of the worst responses to concerns over privacy and so on. It's what shills of authoritarian governments say when they introduce new laws in. Not saying that's what happening here, just why I think it's a shite response.

I'm actually in the same boat of not being arsed (in terms of the privacy/data aspect) and I know you may have been half jesting but I cringe reading that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53948 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:29:21 pm
This has got to be one of the worst responses to concerns over privacy and so on. It's what shills of authoritarian governments say when they introduce new laws in. Not saying that's what happening here, just why I think it's a shite response.

I'm actually in the same boat of not being arsed and I know you may have been half jesting but I cringe reading that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53949 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm »
My main reason for being pro vaccine passports is because I want to feel safe when out having a meal with the missus or a beer my mates, or attending a concert or footie match. Don't really want to spend my time in the company of people riddled with CoVid. If vaccine passports keep them away then bring it on I say.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53950 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:00:10 pm
That's interesting, because I was literally just reading an article saying the evidence that passports increased uptake in Israel isn't there. But I'm not on the ground out there so I'm willing to be convinced.

It seems that where vaccine hesitancy exists in Israel it's similar to the UK, in that it's largely a problem with ethnic minorities who have a historic distrust of the government (for good reason).
I think it's more down to the Israeli govt denying millions of Palestinians access to vaccines.
