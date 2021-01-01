« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1343 1344 1345 1346 1347 [1348]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1792306 times)

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53880 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm »
Will they ever stop "testing out the waters" on big policy decisions via news reports and Twitter journalists? It's so irresponsible during a public health crisis and instills no confidence at all.

I personally see no way we can open up festivals, concerts, football, and flights without having some form of vaccine certification (with ideally an option to have a recent test result). But it's going to freak out a large number of people. These sorts of identification things are nearly always abused and certain races are nearly always targetted as a result. I know a lot of my non-white friends that are apprehensive as a result.

The government need to provide clear boundaries on this only being a temporary measure and it needs to be made clear there are limits to the associated enforcement of it.

In the US there are already people buying fake vaccine certifications on the DarkNet too. I think this may become a problem here too.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53881 on: Today at 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:09:09 pm
The advice when I had mine was if you have a headache for more then 4 days after receiving the vaccine contact 999/111/GP and then I guess they take it from there. But it worth remembering that from the 30 cases detected in the UK 7 people died, so I am assuming there is something that can be done even if a clot is detected to help with recovery that worked for the other 23.
Same advice is being given out in Germany; if headaches persist for three or four days, go see a doctor. One doctor said if they they know about complications in time they can treat them quite well.

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:43:33 pm
It's still fair to ask why there hasn't been a backlash against the Pfizer vaccine as well, to be honest this whole thing has been too political from both the EU and our own Government.
Can we please stop with the "this is political" and a "backlash"? This is about scientific evaluation of available data. As others mentioned it wasn't even a EU country who first rang the alarm bell and it is not only EU countries. Also Astra Zeneca is half Swedish, i.e. EU. What point would there even be for EU member states in badmouthing AZ and due to that falling even further behind in their own vaccination numbers? I am sure you do not want it to come across like that, but the political/backlash argument sounds a bit like British exceptionalism... EU countries risk harming their own population just to score a hit against Britain? Europe's politicians risk alienating their own voters just to annoy the British? All of us really have more pressing matters at hand.

Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 04:26:53 am
Think thats unfair to say theyve dropped the ball. People seem to forget there are drugs that come to market but possibly get removed again or get more focused usage once more data comes in. Neither Oxford nor AstraZeneca have dropped the ball here if this link is proved - their drug works, it just has an effect that wasnt seen in their trials. It doesnt make their drug nor research that went into it invalid - the human immune system is complex.
Exactly this. Many don't seem to understand that whole process and that none of this is fixed. Data is analysed on a daily basis and evaluation happens constantly. Thankfully probably many do understand the risk/benefit thing and are able to make up their own mind: In some parts of Germany the age bracket was lowered from the current 70-80 group to 60-70 with the offer to take AZ. Demand in some centres skyrocketed and some chaos with appointments ensued. Apparently quite a few people can determine that AZ is perfectly fine when you are 64 years old.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:57 am by lamad »
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53882 on: Today at 12:32:56 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
Sky news website reporting Vaccine passport trials will start in 4 venues in Liverpool; Hot Water Comedy Club, Luna Cinema, ACC conference centre and Circus nightclub, all later this month.  Other events include FA cup semi, League Cup Final and FA cup final.  Also the world snooker championship in Sheffield.  Sounds like some sort of an app will be used.  I assume a different app to the one left on the isle of wight last year.

interesting they are using Liverpool once again to test the waters with all of this. I guess as a city it's a pretty good size to experiment things like this and mass testing.

Can imagine there'll be a little conspiracy theorist protest from the Cosmic Scousers closer to the time though. A lot of "we told you" type stuff about vaccine passports whilst being unbelievably wrong about literally everything else.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53883 on: Today at 12:50:03 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
Sky news website reporting Vaccine passport trials will start in 4 venues in Liverpool; Hot Water Comedy Club, Luna Cinema, ACC conference centre and Circus nightclub, all later this month.  Other events include FA cup semi, League Cup Final and FA cup final.  Also the world snooker championship in Sheffield.  Sounds like some sort of an app will be used.  I assume a different app to the one left on the isle of wight last year.

Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:39 am by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53884 on: Today at 01:23:46 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:50:03 am
Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?

Tbf it's just a test run. It'll give some doctors, nurses, care home workers, immunocompromised people or others who might've got a vax a chance to do something in some smaller events. I'm not sure take-up will be exceptionally high, but I can get why they'd want to try it out before a wider roll-out in June or something.

The shoddy systems this government likes to use need testing.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,139
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53885 on: Today at 08:16:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:50:03 am
Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?
Indeed......


When I get vaccinated, I will be able to go to the cinema but not my kids? 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53886 on: Today at 08:19:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:50:03 am
Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?
Isn't there talk of it incorporating tests, (so you can use it to prove you've tested negative within 24/48 hours of the event you're attending)?
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53887 on: Today at 08:41:58 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:19:17 am
Isn't there talk of it incorporating tests, (so you can use it to prove you've tested negative within 24/48 hours of the event you're attending)?

Yeh, pretty sure it will include tests.

Edit:

"Ministers are hoping passes will allow the safe return of sports matches, conferences and night clubs in England. They would show whether a person is vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or natural immunity determined by a positive test in the last six months."

Link to more details https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56625307
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:21 am by Bincey »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53888 on: Today at 08:51:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:40 am
Indeed......


When I get vaccinated, I will be able to go to the cinema but not my kids? 

Im sure kids will be excluded from passports, but at the same time I wont cry if they aint. Will be a useful excuse for leaving them at home :D
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,970
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53889 on: Today at 09:03:13 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
Sky news website reporting Vaccine passport trials will start in 4 venues in Liverpool; Hot Water Comedy Club, Luna Cinema, ACC conference centre and Circus nightclub, all later this month.  Other events include FA cup semi, League Cup Final and FA cup final.  Also the world snooker championship in Sheffield.  Sounds like some sort of an app will be used.  I assume a different app to the one left on the isle of wight last year.

HWCC have come out and said it's bollocks.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53890 on: Today at 09:11:35 am »
The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.

While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me.  I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53891 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:03:13 am
HWCC have come out and said it's bollocks.

Theres a guy from the Luna Cinema on the TV right now talking about it, so they are definitely doing it.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53892 on: Today at 09:12:42 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:03:13 am
HWCC have come out and said it's bollocks.

No idea what HWCC is, but its reported on both bbc and sky news this morning.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53893 on: Today at 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:11:35 am
The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.

While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me.  I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.

I work on the basis that its up to a retailer, pun landlord etc who they let into their premise so if they want to see a vaccine passports upon entry its up to them. People will vote with their feet and wallets one way or another.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,970
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53894 on: Today at 09:50:14 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:30 am by WorldChampions »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53895 on: Today at 10:14:22 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:11:35 am
The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.

While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me.  I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.
I'm still waiting to see some evidence that it will actually achieve anything in terms of controlling the virus.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,565
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53896 on: Today at 10:23:11 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:11:35 am
The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.

While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me.  I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.

Why does it feel iffy?

It feels like nobody wants real action on anything. Introducing something just for the short term in a place that is non essential but involves socialising is some massive infringement on our rights, when its to stop something that may kill us.

Same with things like social media. A haven for racist abuse but lets never let authorities get details of offenders or even ban the fucking thing. Instead its about some wishy washy thing of hoping and praying that the bad men stop.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,565
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53897 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:14:22 am
I'm still waiting to see some evidence that it will actually achieve anything in terms of controlling the virus.

It will stop people who are not protected getting in. I dont want to wear a mask for the benefit of someone who refuses to take the vaccine.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53898 on: Today at 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:24:18 am
It will stop people who are not protected getting in. I dont want to wear a mask for the benefit of someone who refuses to take the vaccine.
Have you got any evidence that there are enough people refusing to take the vaccine that it's necessary to keep them out? If there's no antivaxxers planning to go to your pub anyway, what's the point in all this?

You're basically handing Priti Patel a massive facial recognition database for no reason. Hope you're not planning on doing anything to upset her. Like, attending a vigil. Or, being an immigrant, stuff like that.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,565
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53899 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:32:43 am
Have you got any evidence that there are enough people refusing to take the vaccine that it's necessary to keep them out? If there's no antivaxxers planning to go to your pub anyway, what's the point in all this?

You're basically handing Priti Patel a massive facial recognition database for no reason. Hope you're not planning on doing anything to upset her. Like, attending a vigil. Or, being an immigrant, stuff like that.

We havent even finished the vaccination program and we dont live in a world yet where there is very little virus and everyone protected, so how do you know how society will work when everyone is vaccinated? All we are talking about here is a short term measure to say the end of the year and then after that we can assess how the virus works in such a population.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53900 on: Today at 10:42:47 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:36:11 am
We havent even finished the vaccination program and we dont live in a world yet where there is very little virus and everyone protected, so how do you know how society will work when everyone is vaccinated? All we are talking about here is a short term measure to say the end of the year and then after that we can assess how the virus works in such a population.

If you think this is a short term measure then that's just daft. There's no way that they're going to build all this infrastructure and just throw it away at the end of the year.

Right now we have millions of people who want the vaccine but can't get it. We have excellent take up amongst the groups who have been offered it. And the evidence seems to be that vaccine passports will lead to fewer people being vaccinated, not more. It's a solution looking for a problem.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,565
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53901 on: Today at 10:59:40 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:42:47 am
If you think this is a short term measure then that's just daft. There's no way that they're going to build all this infrastructure and just throw it away at the end of the year.

Right now we have millions of people who want the vaccine but can't get it. We have excellent take up amongst the groups who have been offered it. And the evidence seems to be that vaccine passports will lead to fewer people being vaccinated, not more. It's a solution looking for a problem.

The government are not the ones that want it, its more likely to be business. Boris would rather remove any hinderance or regulation he could get his hands on like the rest of his right wing nuts, buts its more likely to be businesses that make this step and introduce this system. Unless you think someone like Bills restaurant are a bunch of authoritarian tyrants if they were introduce it?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53902 on: Today at 11:01:43 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:24:18 am
It will stop people who are not protected getting in. I dont want to wear a mask for the benefit of someone who refuses to take the vaccine.

What if you have to have a vaccine passport and wear a mask in communal areas or when you get up from your table?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53903 on: Today at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:59:40 am
The government are not the ones that want it, its more likely to be business. Boris would rather remove any hinderance or regulation he could get his hands on like the rest of his right wing nuts, buts its more likely to be businesses that make this step and introduce this system. Unless you think someone like Bills restaurant are a bunch of authoritarian tyrants if they were introduce it?
Yes. Boris 'fuck business' Johnson, who we are constantly told is a liberal at heart, is doing this for the good people at Bill's restaurant.

If businesses are demanding it, it would be a lot easier and cheaper to send them a leaflet explaining how pointless it is than it would be to build a massive technological white elephant.
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,959
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53904 on: Today at 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:24:18 am
It will stop people who are not protected getting in. I dont want to wear a mask for the benefit of someone who refuses to take the vaccine.

What if it's a masquerade ball?
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53905 on: Today at 11:13:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:43 am
What if you have to have a vaccine passport and wear a mask in communal areas or when you get up from your table?

Patrons are going to be allowed to enter with some sort of exemption certificate and masks will still be around in a post vaccine certificate world for a while anyway I'd imagine.
 
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,565
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53906 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:43 am
What if you have to have a vaccine passport and wear a mask in communal areas or when you get up from your table?

Then that is the rule and ill choose to still go there or not.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53907 on: Today at 11:31:33 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:13:06 am
Patrons are going to be allowed to enter with some sort of exemption certificate and masks will still be around in a post vaccine certificate world for a while anyway I'd imagine.
 

I have no issue with that, wearing a mask doesnt bother me so much, but Treeless has on a few occasions said how much she hates masks but is very pro passport, and thats going to be the problem. Masks, having to queue to go into places, passports, providing contact details, everyone has their own ideas as to what restrictions they can live with and cant and squaring that so everyones happy will be be challenging if not impossible.
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53908 on: Today at 11:38:45 am »
Why will vaccine passports be needed once everyone has been offered the vaccine and weve hit heard immunity in a few months? Those whove had the vaccine will be protected and the amount of Covid in circulation will be minuscule anyway. These things are an awful lot easier to introduce than they are to roll back, vaccine passports could be the start of a very slippery slope. Governments simply do not give up these kind of powers.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,411
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53909 on: Today at 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:40 am
Indeed......


When I get vaccinated, I will be able to go to the cinema but not my kids? 

Sounds great to me! :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,411
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53910 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:31:33 am
I have no issue with that, wearing a mask doesnt bother me so much, but Treeless has on a few occasions said how much she hates masks but is very pro passport, and thats going to be the problem. Masks, having to queue to go into places, passports, providing contact details, everyone has their own ideas as to what restrictions they can live with and cant and squaring that so everyones happy will be be challenging if not impossible.

So why bother?

As you say, whatever is done, people will whine and moan and gripe.

I'd just get on with it, tell anyone that moans that if we'd done this last year then we'd have been done with it months ago.

I mean why bother trying to convince the likes of that fucking moron Corbyn and his Icke that it isn't a massive conspiracy brought about by alien lizards from the gamma quadrant? They're fucking idiots and the people believing all the conspiracy shite are just as stupid. There are some levels of dimness that you just can't deal with in an adult manner.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53911 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:42:09 am
So why bother?

As you say, whatever is done, people will whine and moan and gripe.

I'd just get on with it, tell anyone that moans that if we'd done this last year then we'd have been done with it months ago.

I mean why bother trying to convince the likes of that fucking moron Corbyn and his Icke that it isn't a massive conspiracy brought about by alien lizards from the gamma quadrant? They're fucking idiots and the people believing all the conspiracy shite are just as stupid. There are some levels of dimness that you just can't deal with in an adult manner.
It's not about conspiracy theories and David Icke etc. It's about what will work.

Masks work. There is evidence behind it. They are cheap, easy to enforce, don't require infrastructure spend and there's very little ethical concern around them.

None of that is true for vaccine passports.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53912 on: Today at 12:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:42:09 am
So why bother?

As you say, whatever is done, people will whine and moan and gripe.

I'd just get on with it, tell anyone that moans that if we'd done this last year then we'd have been done with it months ago.

I mean why bother trying to convince the likes of that fucking moron Corbyn and his Icke that it isn't a massive conspiracy brought about by alien lizards from the gamma quadrant? They're fucking idiots and the people believing all the conspiracy shite are just as stupid. There are some levels of dimness that you just can't deal with in an adult manner.

I know, I dont personally give a shit, I have nothing to hide and whatever information I have to provide for a vaccine passport, well Big Brother already has all of that and a lot more, and as long as I can go for a few pints once a week and a meal with my family if they need my name, number and inside leg measurement to keep them open they can have whatever information they want.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,411
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53913 on: Today at 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:42:47 am
If you think this is a short term measure then that's just daft. There's no way that they're going to build all this infrastructure and just throw it away at the end of the year.

Right now we have millions of people who want the vaccine but can't get it. We have excellent take up amongst the groups who have been offered it. And the evidence seems to be that vaccine passports will lead to fewer people being vaccinated, not more. It's a solution looking for a problem.

What infrastructure? I thought we'd been through this..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,411
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53914 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:01:21 pm
It's not about conspiracy theories and David Icke etc. It's about what will work.

Masks work. There is evidence behind it. They are cheap, easy to enforce, don't require infrastructure spend and there's very little ethical concern around them.

None of that is true for vaccine passports.

.. in your opinion.

Other people even on here disagree with your opinion.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53915 on: Today at 12:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:42:47 am
If you think this is a short term measure then that's just daft. There's no way that they're going to build all this infrastructure and just throw it away at the end of the year.

Right now we have millions of people who want the vaccine but can't get it. We have excellent take up amongst the groups who have been offered it. And the evidence seems to be that vaccine passports will lead to fewer people being vaccinated, not more. It's a solution looking for a problem.

I have my doubts and I'd hope they set out clear boundaries for when the vaccine passports will no longer be needed. That said, the costs of setting up the system will be worth it in terms of 'unlocking' the economy in theory. No doubt they'll fuck it up and end up spending like £400million on a failing system, but theoretically, it makes sense.

I would want them to also set out clear boundaries in terms of the scope of use of the data, limits on enforcement and there needs to be some sort of independent way to review whether this is all creating some central database or whether it's all going to be stored in the cloud 'anonymously' via encryption.

Also, Boris and the Tories I think are probably not the ones pushing this. It's businesses and their mates that want to open up. A lot of the Tory backbenchers are hardened Libertarians.

I do worry that this will fuel the fire for certain communities to be more fearful and conspiracy theorists to feel vindicated. They needed to handle this rollout better and explain it with clear details on privacy, enforcement and length.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:39 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53916 on: Today at 12:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 11:38:45 am
Why will vaccine passports be needed once everyone has been offered the vaccine and weve hit heard immunity in a few months? Those whove had the vaccine will be protected and the amount of Covid in circulation will be minuscule anyway. These things are an awful lot easier to introduce than they are to roll back, vaccine passports could be the start of a very slippery slope. Governments simply do not give up these kind of powers.

Variants. We only have minimal transmission of some of the other variants. Some seem to be handled well by existing vaccines, but some seem less so. There's always going to be some sort of overlap between the majority being vaccinated and some level of caution.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53917 on: Today at 12:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:18:51 pm
What infrastructure? I thought we'd been through this..

Yes. You convinced me that you don't need facial recognition scanners on the door of the pub. But you still need a great big database and you need an app. And a link into medical records.  This government does not have a great track record of those things.
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:19:28 pm
.. in your opinion.

Other people even on here disagree with your opinion.

I seem to have scientific consensus on my side here though.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53918 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:55:41 pm
Yes. You convinced me that you don't need facial recognition scanners on the door of the pub. But you still need a great big database and you need an app. And a link into medical records.  This government does not have a great track record of those things.

I'd imagine it's more like how Railcards operate. The actual scanner is using the QR code and the guard looks at the picture. I don't see an issue with that - I see an issue with how this will be stored and for what continuing purpose.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53919 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:52:03 pm
Variants. We only have minimal transmission of some of the other variants. Some seem to be handled well by existing vaccines, but some seem less so. There's always going to be some sort of overlap between the majority being vaccinated and some level of caution.

Honestly by the time such a system is properly set up all of the top 9 priority groups will have had their second doses at which point what is the risk to society? Given that these groups are responsible for 99% of all Covid deaths. By the time the top 9 groups will have had their second jabs a large proportion of first jabs will have been given out to the remaining groups and since we now know that vaccines cut transmission as well that should be the end of it. The second that all of the top 9 priority groups have been offered a vaccine that should be the end of this, no domestic vaccine passports, no more masks, no more social distancing enough is enough.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1343 1344 1345 1346 1347 [1348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 