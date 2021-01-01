If you think this is a short term measure then that's just daft. There's no way that they're going to build all this infrastructure and just throw it away at the end of the year.
Right now we have millions of people who want the vaccine but can't get it. We have excellent take up amongst the groups who have been offered it. And the evidence seems to be that vaccine passports will lead to fewer people being vaccinated, not more. It's a solution looking for a problem.
I have my doubts and I'd hope they set out clear boundaries for when the vaccine passports will no longer be needed. That said, the costs of setting up the system will be worth it in terms of 'unlocking' the economy in theory. No doubt they'll fuck it up and end up spending like £400million on a failing system, but theoretically, it makes sense.
I would want them to also set out clear boundaries in terms of the scope of use of the data, limits on enforcement and there needs to be some sort of independent way to review whether this is all creating some central database or whether it's all going to be stored in the cloud 'anonymously' via encryption.
Also, Boris and the Tories I think are probably not the ones pushing this. It's businesses and their mates that want to open up. A lot of the Tory backbenchers are hardened Libertarians.
I do worry that this will fuel the fire for certain communities to be more fearful and conspiracy theorists to feel vindicated. They needed to handle this rollout better and explain it with clear details on privacy, enforcement and length.