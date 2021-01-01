« previous next »
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53880 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm »
Will they ever stop "testing out the waters" on big policy decisions via news reports and Twitter journalists? It's so irresponsible during a public health crisis and instills no confidence at all.

I personally see no way we can open up festivals, concerts, football, and flights without having some form of vaccine certification (with ideally an option to have a recent test result). But it's going to freak out a large number of people. These sorts of identification things are nearly always abused and certain races are nearly always targetted as a result. I know a lot of my non-white friends that are apprehensive as a result.

The government need to provide clear boundaries on this only being a temporary measure and it needs to be made clear there are limits to the associated enforcement of it.

In the US there are already people buying fake vaccine certifications on the DarkNet too. I think this may become a problem here too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53881 on: Today at 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:09:09 pm
The advice when I had mine was if you have a headache for more then 4 days after receiving the vaccine contact 999/111/GP and then I guess they take it from there. But it worth remembering that from the 30 cases detected in the UK 7 people died, so I am assuming there is something that can be done even if a clot is detected to help with recovery that worked for the other 23.
Same advice is being given out in Germany; if headaches persist for three or four days, go see a doctor. One doctor said if they they know about complications in time they can treat them quite well.

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:43:33 pm
It's still fair to ask why there hasn't been a backlash against the Pfizer vaccine as well, to be honest this whole thing has been too political from both the EU and our own Government.
Can we please stop with the "this is political" and a "backlash"? This is about scientific evaluation of available data. As others mentioned it wasn't even a EU country who first rang the alarm bell and it is not only EU countries. Also Astra Zeneca is half Swedish, i.e. EU. What point would there even be for EU member states in badmouthing AZ and due to that falling even further behind in their own vaccination numbers? I am sure you do not want it to come across like that, but the political/backlash argument sounds a bit like British exceptionalism... EU countries risk harming their own population just to score a hit against Britain? Europe's politicians risk alienating their own voters just to annoy the British? All of us really have more pressing matters at hand.

Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 04:26:53 am
Think thats unfair to say theyve dropped the ball. People seem to forget there are drugs that come to market but possibly get removed again or get more focused usage once more data comes in. Neither Oxford nor AstraZeneca have dropped the ball here if this link is proved - their drug works, it just has an effect that wasnt seen in their trials. It doesnt make their drug nor research that went into it invalid - the human immune system is complex.
Exactly this. Many don't seem to understand that whole process and that none of this is fixed. Data is analysed on a daily basis and evaluation happens constantly. Thankfully probably many do understand the risk/benefit thing and are able to make up their own mind: In some parts of Germany the age bracket was lowered from the current 70-80 group to 60-70 with the offer to take AZ. Demand in some centres skyrocketed and some chaos with appointments ensued. Apparently quite a few people can determine that AZ is perfectly fine when you are 64 years old.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53882 on: Today at 12:32:56 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
Sky news website reporting Vaccine passport trials will start in 4 venues in Liverpool; Hot Water Comedy Club, Luna Cinema, ACC conference centre and Circus nightclub, all later this month.  Other events include FA cup semi, League Cup Final and FA cup final.  Also the world snooker championship in Sheffield.  Sounds like some sort of an app will be used.  I assume a different app to the one left on the isle of wight last year.

interesting they are using Liverpool once again to test the waters with all of this. I guess as a city it's a pretty good size to experiment things like this and mass testing.

Can imagine there'll be a little conspiracy theorist protest from the Cosmic Scousers closer to the time though. A lot of "we told you" type stuff about vaccine passports whilst being unbelievably wrong about literally everything else.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53883 on: Today at 12:50:03 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
Sky news website reporting Vaccine passport trials will start in 4 venues in Liverpool; Hot Water Comedy Club, Luna Cinema, ACC conference centre and Circus nightclub, all later this month.  Other events include FA cup semi, League Cup Final and FA cup final.  Also the world snooker championship in Sheffield.  Sounds like some sort of an app will be used.  I assume a different app to the one left on the isle of wight last year.

Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53884 on: Today at 01:23:46 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:50:03 am
Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?

Tbf it's just a test run. It'll give some doctors, nurses, care home workers, immunocompromised people or others who might've got a vax a chance to do something in some smaller events. I'm not sure take-up will be exceptionally high, but I can get why they'd want to try it out before a wider roll-out in June or something.

The shoddy systems this government likes to use need testing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53885 on: Today at 08:16:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:50:03 am
Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?
Indeed......


When I get vaccinated, I will be able to go to the cinema but not my kids? 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53886 on: Today at 08:19:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:50:03 am
Whats the deal with this when nobody under 40 odd with no underlying issues has had a chance?
Isn't there talk of it incorporating tests, (so you can use it to prove you've tested negative within 24/48 hours of the event you're attending)?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53887 on: Today at 08:41:58 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:19:17 am
Isn't there talk of it incorporating tests, (so you can use it to prove you've tested negative within 24/48 hours of the event you're attending)?

Yeh, pretty sure it will include tests.

Edit:

"Ministers are hoping passes will allow the safe return of sports matches, conferences and night clubs in England. They would show whether a person is vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or natural immunity determined by a positive test in the last six months."

Link to more details https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56625307
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53888 on: Today at 08:51:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:40 am
Indeed......


When I get vaccinated, I will be able to go to the cinema but not my kids? 

Im sure kids will be excluded from passports, but at the same time I wont cry if they aint. Will be a useful excuse for leaving them at home :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53889 on: Today at 09:03:13 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
Sky news website reporting Vaccine passport trials will start in 4 venues in Liverpool; Hot Water Comedy Club, Luna Cinema, ACC conference centre and Circus nightclub, all later this month.  Other events include FA cup semi, League Cup Final and FA cup final.  Also the world snooker championship in Sheffield.  Sounds like some sort of an app will be used.  I assume a different app to the one left on the isle of wight last year.

HWCC have come out and said it's bollocks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53890 on: Today at 09:11:35 am »
The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.

While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me.  I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53891 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:03:13 am
HWCC have come out and said it's bollocks.

Theres a guy from the Luna Cinema on the TV right now talking about it, so they are definitely doing it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53892 on: Today at 09:12:42 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:03:13 am
HWCC have come out and said it's bollocks.

No idea what HWCC is, but its reported on both bbc and sky news this morning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53893 on: Today at 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:11:35 am
The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.

While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me.  I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.

I work on the basis that its up to a retailer, pun landlord etc who they let into their premise so if they want to see a vaccine passports upon entry its up to them. People will vote with their feet and wallets one way or another.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53894 on: Today at 09:50:14 am »
