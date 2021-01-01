The Guardian are reporting domestic 'passports' won't be needed at pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail, but Whitehall insiders are worried many businesses may introduce their own systems.
While I acknowledge some form of International vaccination/test certificate is a necessity and is largely out of the UK's hands, the thought of some domestic system, on the face of it, doesn't sit particularly easy with me. I guess once it's all explained properly (rather than drip fed to the media) some of my fears may be eased, but it doesn't half feel 'iffy'.