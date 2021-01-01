The advice when I had mine was if you have a headache for more then 4 days after receiving the vaccine contact 999/111/GP and then I guess they take it from there. But it worth remembering that from the 30 cases detected in the UK 7 people died, so I am assuming there is something that can be done even if a clot is detected to help with recovery that worked for the other 23.



It's still fair to ask why there hasn't been a backlash against the Pfizer vaccine as well, to be honest this whole thing has been too political from both the EU and our own Government.



Think thats unfair to say theyve dropped the ball. People seem to forget there are drugs that come to market but possibly get removed again or get more focused usage once more data comes in. Neither Oxford nor AstraZeneca have dropped the ball here if this link is proved - their drug works, it just has an effect that wasnt seen in their trials. It doesnt make their drug nor research that went into it invalid - the human immune system is complex.



Same advice is being given out in Germany; if headaches persist for three or four days, go see a doctor. One doctor said if they they know about complications in time they can treat them quite well.Can we please stop with the "this is political" and a "backlash"? This is about scientific evaluation of available data. As others mentioned it wasn't even a EU country who first rang the alarm bell and it is not only EU countries. Also Astra Zeneca is half Swedish, i.e. EU. What point would there even be for EU member states in badmouthing AZ and due to that falling even further behind in their own vaccination numbers? I am sure you do not want it to come across like that, but the political/backlash argument sounds a bit like British exceptionalism... EU countries risk harming their own population just to score a hit against Britain? Europe's politicians risk alienating their own voters just to annoy the British? All of us really have more pressing matters at hand.Exactly this. Many don't seem to understand that whole process and that none of this is fixed. Data is analysed on a daily basis and evaluation happens constantly. Thankfully probably many do understand the risk/benefit thing and are able to make up their own mind: In some parts of Germany the age bracket was lowered from the current 70-80 group to 60-70 with the offer to take AZ. Demand in some centres skyrocketed and some chaos with appointments ensued. Apparently quite a few people can determine that AZ is perfectly fine when you are 64 years old.