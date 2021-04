Yeah the gap in mortality rate by sex really begins to get very wide in England from the age groups from 60 upwards.



Those data are interesting. It's a good visualisation to show the effect that general higher life expectancy for females can have on raw numbers when reporting statistics (news media do this all the time!) Your graphs show this nicely with the same general pattern alongside the deaths per 100,000 by sex in your table.



Adjusting for the population numbers of each sex shows that the risk to males increases at a higher rate than it does for females. But looking at the raw numbers of deaths and the proportions in graph D, one could be forgiven for thinking that they become closer for both males and females in the 80+ age group (largely because the population of females is so much higher than males in that age group, as seen in the table).