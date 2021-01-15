« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1340 1341 1342 1343 1344 [1345]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1785391 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,538
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53760 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:27:17 am
Or it's a crew of MPs that have listened to the scientists...

Yeah Steve Baker, Iain Duncan-Smith, Esther Mcvey scream of a bunch of people who really do listen to scientists.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53761 on: Today at 10:49:12 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:59:32 am
Starting to see a few more CVST cases in those who have taken AZ in the UK, still at relatively low numbers, but it would be interesting to see more data on the demographics of those who are getting CVST, if it is largely women <50 it will need watching when the rollout starts moving to younger age groups again in May.

https://twitter.com/kakape/status/1377862149297606659?s=1002



They need to figure out the reason and quickly, if this is only happening with AZ people will eventually just refuse to get it, if it's happening in both (or more than two vaccines) then probably just a risk factor type thing like popping a pill

Edit : apparently

UK AZ Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis: 24 cases, 4 fatal

UK Pfizer Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis: 2 cases, 0 fatal
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:29 am by [new username under construction] »
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53762 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:40:30 am
Yeah Steve Baker, Iain Duncan-Smith, Esther Mcvey scream of a bunch of people who really do listen to scientists.
yes I think we can safely put that theory to bed
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,935
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53763 on: Today at 11:04:31 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:40:30 am
Yeah Steve Baker, Iain Duncan-Smith, Esther Mcvey scream of a bunch of people who really do listen to scientists.

In those few words you have literally put the entire debate to bed.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53764 on: Today at 11:29:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:04:31 am
In those few words you have literally put the entire debate to bed.
Not when on the other side is Boris and co. Haven't exactly got a good track record of following the science there either.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,935
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53765 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:29:23 am
Not when on the other side is Boris and co. Haven't exactly got a good track record of following the science there either.

The other side of Hard man Baker, IBS and McVey isnt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Co, its science and experts, those are the people you are agreeing with if you support vaccine passports, not Johnson.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,935
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53766 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
UK reports 25 new cases of blood clots in recipients of AstraZeneca jab


The UK has received 30 reports of the rare blood clotting events that have been linked to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in recent weeks and have caused precautionary restrictions to be placed on its use in many European countries.

On Thursday evening, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released information about 25 new cases of severe and very rare blood clotting events, on top of five it had reported earlier this month.

The MHRA also clarified that it had not seen any of the same reactions in individuals that had received the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

There has been growing concern about links between the AstraZeneca jab and a very specific and rare type of blood clotting event. The news that a growing number of them have been identified in the UK is likely to call into question the view that this is purely a phenomenon being seen in mainland Europe.

Reports of similar incidents have caused France, Sweden, Finland, Canada and most recently Germany to recommend that younger people, who are much more likely to be affected by the condition, avoid the shot. In Norway and Denmark, the vaccine is still suspended.

The main condition causing alarm is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), when blood forms clots in the veins that run from the brain, a potentially fatal complication.

Recommended

Blood clots and the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine: is there a link?
In the cases of concern, this has been combined with an issue called thrombocytopenia where a patient also presents abnormally low levels of platelets, resulting in heavy bleeding.

In Norway, health officials have reported at least six such cases among 120,000 recipients of the jab, four of whom died. In Germany, 31 cases have been reported after 2.7m vaccinations, including 29 women aged between 20 and 63, and two men aged 36 and 57. Nine of them have died.

Up to and including March 24, the MHRA has received 22 reports of CVST and eight reports of other thrombosis events coupled with low platelets, out of a total of 18.1m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This equates to roughly one case in every 600,000 recipients.

In the UK, 17 more reports of CVST have been made this week compared to the previous week.

Officials in the UK say there is insufficient evidence at the moment to make any changes to the vaccination policy. And even if a causal link were established, some UK-based experts said it would still make sense to continue with vaccinations as the blood clot incidents appeared to be extremely rare.

Johannes Oldenburg, professor of transfusion medicine at Bonn university, said he agreed with the UKs decision, even though he believed that the AstraZeneca shot was causing the symptoms.

If I had a choice between immediate vaccination with AstraZeneca or waiting four weeks for Moderna, then I would choose the AstraZeneca vaccine, because the four weeks of protection far outweighs this risk, he said.

Oxford university and AstraZeneca say their trials show that the vaccine is safe and effective and that they are continuing to monitor for side effects as the shot is rolled out.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, reiterated that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in preventing Covid-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.

https://www.ft.com/content/2e52a5b0-29b9-4c7e-8cfb-97bf8edea865
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1340 1341 1342 1343 1344 [1345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 