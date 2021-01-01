« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53720 on: Today at 04:31:39 pm
west_london_red
You can see the AZ being used for 3rd world developing countries primarily, which would be great. If the French and the rest of em want to be vaccine snobs, fuck em. The more of the stuff the better anyway. The Cubans have developed 5 vaccines by themselves too, so it'll be interesting to see how those turn out given their achievements in vaccines in the past.

3rd world countries and the UK!

But long term I cant see AZ carrying on. The reputation of the vaccine is damaged due to safety scares, it doesnt perform as well as its competitors and vaccines are not something AZ usually gets involved in, and they are making no money. If they push the price up to make money that just makes it even less appealing.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53721 on: Today at 04:33:05 pm
ShakaHislop
No Covid passports for Starmer. He can fuck off with that thought.

I'm pleasantly surprised he said what he did.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53722 on: Today at 04:39:23 pm
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton
https://www.finder.com/uk/mobile-internet-statistics

Anecdotally, I know quite a few elderly without smartphones, including both neighbours.  I also have two friends in their late 40s without them, theyre not concerned with using the internet while out and about, they both have Nokias where battery lasts for a month, and would rather talk to people.  Ive thought about binning my own countless times.

Learn something new every day :)

I wonder how many have access / use of the internet..
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53723 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm
filopastry
3rd world countries and the UK!

But long term I cant see AZ carrying on. The reputation of the vaccine is damaged due to safety scares, it doesnt perform as well as its competitors and vaccines are not something AZ usually gets involved in, and they are making no money. If they push the price up to make money that just makes it even less appealing.

Even if it increases prices when it comes to variant boosting its still likely to be a lot cheaper than some options (especially when you look at the kind of pricing Pfizer is talking about for variant boosting.

J&J is probably its most direct competitor in terms of pricing and style of vaccine though, and so far it maybe has an advantage in dealing with the SA variant, although we may need more data to say that with certainty. It will be interesting to see how J&J's 2 dose effectiveness compares to AZ (and not just because I have had 2 doses of J&J!).

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53724 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton
3rd world countries and the UK!

But long term I cant see AZ carrying on. The reputation of the vaccine is damaged due to safety scares, it doesnt perform as well as its competitors and vaccines are not something AZ usually gets involved in, and they are making no money. If they push the price up to make money that just makes it even less appealing.

It's reputation is damaged due to safety scares?

Is it?

Also it seems quite effective. I believe it's around 80% if you count not contracting the virus and 100% stopping you dying if you do get it?

Source:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxford%E2%80%93AstraZeneca_COVID-19_vaccine


On 22 March 2021, AstraZeneca released interim results from its US Phase III trial that demonstrated statistically significant vaccine efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.[72] On 23 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) published a statement that those results may have relied on "outdated information" that may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.[73][74][75][76] AstraZeneca revised its efficacy claim to be 76%.[77]

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53725 on: Today at 04:49:58 pm
This sounds a bit rough :(


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/01/almost-third-of-uk-covid-hospital-patients-readmitted-within-four-months


Almost third of UK Covid hospital patients readmitted within four months

Nearly a third of people who have been in hospital suffering from Covid-19 are readmitted for further treatment within four months of being discharged, and one in eight of patients dies in the same period, doctors have found.

The striking long-term impact of the disease has prompted doctors to call for ongoing tests and monitoring of former coronavirus patients to detect early signs of organ damage and other complications caused by the virus.

While Covid is widely known to cause serious respiratory problems, the virus can also infect and damage other organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys.

Researchers at University College London, the Office for National Statistics, and the University of Leicester, compared medical records of nearly 48,000 people who had had hospital treatment for Covid and had been discharged by 31 August 2020, with records from a matched control group of people in the general population.

The records were used to track rates of readmission, of deaths, and of diagnoses for a range of respiratory, heart, kidney, liver and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes.

After an average follow-up time of 140 days, nearly a third of the Covid patients who had been discharged from hospital had been readmitted and about one in eight had died, rates considerably higher than seen in the control group.

This is a concern and we need to take it seriously, said Dr Amitava Banerjee, at the Institute of Health Informatics at University College London. We show conclusively here that this is very far from a benign illness. We need to monitor post-Covid patients so we can pick up organ impairment early on.

Unexplained symptoms that persist for more than four months are often described as long Covid or post-Covid syndrome, but doctors are still working out patterns of long-term organ damage that can be caused by the infection.

New diagnoses of respiratory and heart disease and diabetes were all raised in the former Covid patients compared with the control group, as were problems with the function of multiple organs. The rate of multi-organ dysfunction after discharge was greater among patients under the age of 70 compared with those over 70, they found, and the rate was higher in ethnic minorities than in the white population.

The authors write in the BMJ: The increase in risk was not confined to the elderly and was not uniform across ethnicities. The diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of post-Covid syndrome requires integrated rather than organ or disease specific approaches, and urgent research is needed to establish the risk factors. Our findings suggest that the long-term burden of Covid-19 related morbidity on hospitals and broader healthcare systems might be substantial.

The study revealed that while existing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and respiratory illnesses put people at greater risk of severe Covid disease, the infection itself could cause such medical problems.

Until now we tended to think of heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes as risk factors for Covid patients, but these are also complications of Covid as well, said Banarjee.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53726 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm
ShakaHislop
Learn something new every day :)

I wonder how many have access / use of the internet..

My smartphone-less mother in her very early 60s is completely reliant on me or my brother for Internet access. My dad in his late 50s has a relatively very cheap smartphone (the Alcatel type brands you find in supermarkets) but he uses it as if it's an old-school mobile and I doubt he even knows what an app is, let alone how to use/download one.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53727 on: Today at 04:51:50 pm
west_london_red
Even if it increases prices when it comes to variant boosting its still likely to be a lot cheaper than some options (especially when you look at the kind of pricing Pfizer is talking about for variant boosting.

J&J is probably its most direct competitor in terms of pricing and style of vaccine though, and so far it maybe has an advantage in dealing with the SA variant, although we may need more data to say that with certainty. It will be interesting to see how J&J's 2 dose effectiveness compares to AZ (and not just because I have had 2 doses of J&J!).



Price is one element, but coupled with all the other baggage that seems to have been added to the trailer it becomes a much harder sell regardless of price. The other thing is that the cost cant just be looked at face value, if the Pfizer vaccine protects against the SA variant for example and the AZ one isnt as effective how much will it cost to run through a vaccination programme for everyone whose had AZ previously? Not just another dose of vaccine, but staff, facilities etc to administer them, plus the cost of more sickness, lost productivity etc if AZ is less effective.

I think youll be on a winner with J&J and two doses, one dose performance isnt bad and I would assume it would be even better with two.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53728 on: Today at 04:52:46 pm
Lusty
Do you want to post the links on here?

I use Duck-Duck-Go for my searches. Assume you're using Google?

Here's two:

https://www.digitalhealth.net/2021/01/live-testing-of-digital-covid-19-immunity-passport-launched/
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/vaccine-passports

Also - again - I really would suggest listening to the Indie SAGE discussion on the topic.

I'm also not trying to claim that the technology would work in the way they want to use it, but that won't stop them ploughing a ton of money into consultancies and tech firms owned by their mates, and that money could be better spend on other public health measures that will have a much bigger impact on the virus and won't be as invasive.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53729 on: Today at 05:03:29 pm
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton
Here's two:

https://www.digitalhealth.net/2021/01/live-testing-of-digital-covid-19-immunity-passport-launched/
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/vaccine-passports

Also - again - I really would suggest listening to the Indie SAGE discussion on the topic.

I'm also not trying to claim that the technology would work in the way they want to use it, but that won't stop them ploughing a ton of money into consultancies and tech firms owned by their mates, and that money could be better spend on other public health measures that will have a much bigger impact on the virus and won't be as invasive.

https://www.digitalhealth.net/2021/01/live-testing-of-digital-covid-19-immunity-passport-launched/

Doesn't mention using anything in pubs. All it mentions about Facial recognition is this; "The passport, which uses facial verification technology, is set to be tested by directors of public health within the NHS, with two trials expected to be complete by 31 March 2021."  which doesn't say anything about anywhere doing facial recognition. Instead (from that article):

"Upon administering a vaccine clinicians would be able to create an online certificate using a smartphone or a tablet. The person receiving the jab will then be asked to upload a picture of themselves to their electronic certificate which will be used to verify them whenever they need to prove their vaccination status.

The certificate does not include names, address, NHS number or any other identifying information about the person, the companies assured.

When a person wishes to access their vaccination certificate they will be required to verify their face against the image of themselves stored on the electronic version using the passport app."




______________________________________________________________



The second one : https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/vaccine-passports  also doesn't mention anything about any place - pub or otherwise having to recognise people, instead this just says;

"Most of the schemes that have been proposed so far by private organisations, such as the World Economic Forum and International Air Transport Association (IATA), are mobile phone apps.[4] These could involve a range of approaches to securely verify someones identity, from facial recognition to integration with NHS medical records."



===================================

So in both cases I can't see any evidence that an establishment would have to do anything. They both sound like they work off your own phone. It recognises your face, then you show the phone to the establishment who might have a reader that validates the certificate - similar to methods they use now.

In no instances do they retain your picture or your details from what it says in the articles you posted.





Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53730 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm
Lusty
So in both cases I can't see any evidence that an establishment would have to do anything. They both sound like they work off your own phone. It recognises your face, then you show the phone to the establishment who might have a reader that validates the certificate - similar to methods they use now.

In no instances do they retain your picture or your details from what it says in the articles you posted.

OK.  Maybe not in the pubs, but there's still an infrastructure being built here?  The pub don't retain your picture (I don't care anyway, they already have CCTV), but you're building a big database of pictures linked to health records resulting in a (digital) ID card.  I mean, that's setting off alarm bells for me at least. 

Coupled with the fact that there's no evidence that it would actually have any impact on controlling the virus (and more likely will do the opposite) and it will divert resources away from those that will, I really can't see an argument in favour.  Apart from that it will upset anti-vaxxers, which is fine I guess, but I don't think the trade of really makes sense.
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53731 on: Today at 05:42:01 pm
Red Berry
This sounds a bit rough :(


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/01/almost-third-of-uk-covid-hospital-patients-readmitted-within-four-months


Almost third of UK Covid hospital patients readmitted within four months



Have deaths resulting in these circumstances been counted as Covid deaths?  Skimmed the report and it doesn't seem likely.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53732 on: Today at 05:44:23 pm
Unlikely as they've not occurred within 28 days of a positive covid test
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53733 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm
rob1966
This sounds a bit rough :(

There needs to be context on age and severity of pre-existing conditions. Her Ma would likely fall under that, as she had covid in Feb. She's 81 on Monday, she has dementia and cancer. Its likely she will end up in hospital at some point unless she dies in the care home.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53734 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm
djahern
There needs to be context on age and severity of pre-existing conditions. Her Ma would likely fall under that, as she had covid in Feb. She's 81 on Monday, she has dementia and cancer. Its likely she will end up in hospital at some point unless she dies in the care home.
Theyve controlled for age and pre-existing conditions in the study. The 50k hospitalised covid patients were matched to a control group taken from 50 million people - matched by personal and clinical characteristics.

The figures in the headline are focusing on the wrong numbers though, you are right - we would expect to see a big proportion of these re-hospitalised. The numbers they quoted were 1/3 were re-admitted and 1/10 died, they should really have quoted that these rates were four fold and 8 fold greater respectively for the covid hospitalised group compared to the matched control group.

I think its very likely these increased rates are true, what is still unknown is if the greater rates are due purely to having had severe covid, having had a recent prolonged stay in hospital with likely fairly invasive treatment, or some mix of both those things.
Online lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53735 on: Today at 07:06:00 pm
Regarding vaccine passports and/or facial recognition: How would this be policed if it was say a paper and stamp, how could a pub owner even check it was valid? Amd even if we pretend for a moment that people in the UK would accept any of this, how would it work with tourists or other visitors? You would have to have a worldwide database or how would a facial recognition system sort through them? Unless they would be scanned when entering the country? Wouldn't this raise some serious big data collection questions? Yes, it is true that you already need proof of certain vaccinations when visiting certain countries, but you have to have proof in order to enter, not show this proof at every bar or event you go to while there.

Also anecdotally I can confirm that I know quite a few older people in Germany who only have old or very plain mobile phones without internet, or if they have a newer one they don't use apps or internet at all. My mum basically only uses her iPhone for the odd phone call while out and about, the only time that poor gadget has some additonal reason to exist is when we needed to check a route while en route on holidays (as I do not have a navigational system in my car and it saved some time not having to stop and consult my maps). And among the circle of elderly friends and family my mum is actually very internet savvy - she basically has her iPad tied to herself when at home - and she was the only one who did the vaccine bookings for herself and my dad on the internet, everyone else we know did it via phone or asked children/grandchildren to do it for them. If you tied proof of vaccination to some feature on a smartphone without alternative that could be a huge problem for many elderly.
