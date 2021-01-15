« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1781865 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53640 on: Today at 11:23:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:28:37 am

My greatest argument in favour of vaccine passports is that they would disenfranchise the anti-vaxxer wankers from society. They and their ilk are a cancer.
that's my main reason for wanting it too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53641 on: Today at 11:33:30 am »
Vaccine passports would be a very, very bad idea. At best, most would view them as discriminatory; at worst, they'd be viewed as some kind of totalitarian, oppressive move by a government seeking to control or divide people. And that's without dawning the tinfoil hat. That's just how it'll look. Even the CCP would shirk at that suggestion.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53642 on: Today at 11:34:54 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:33:30 am
Vaccine passports would be a very, very bad idea. At best, most would view them as discriminatory; at worst, they'd be viewed as some kind of totalitarian, oppressive move by a government seeking to control or divide people. And that's without dawning the tinfoil hat. That's just how it'll look. Even the CCP would shirk at that suggestion.

:lmao

It would only be seen that way by absolute nutters to be fair.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53643 on: Today at 11:41:57 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:23:32 am
that's my main reason for wanting it too
Yeah, but again, there'd be people who aren't anti-vax nutcases who believe in all sorts of shite to back up their reasoning behind not wanting one. Some people will just not want one because it's just human nature to be sceptical of putting something in your body you aren't totally sure of. Then there's people who have genuine medical reasons behind it, or are shit scared of needles. The type to avoid a dentist for the same kind of thinking. Vaccination, regardless of whether you are for or against, is a choice. You can't, nor should you force anyone, to take one. If you introduce a passport, you are essentially tarring people with a brush, and that brush says "fuck you" on the handle. That won't go down well.

It's as simple as this, really: there is a tipping point to be reached as far as deaths and hospitalisations are concerned. If the vaccines are as effective as they say, then it's the governments job to convince just enough people to take it so that those stats reach a level where they are deemed "acceptable" in statistical language so that society can get on with it. They have to stop reporting daily cases, hospitalisations and deaths sooner or later. There was a point where it was morally right to lock down. Once statistics reach that "acceptable" level, it then becomes morally wrong to lock people down again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53644 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:34:54 am
:lmao

It would only be seen that way by absolute nutters to be fair.
No. No it wouldn't. Needing proof you've been vaccinated to go to the pub or watch a film? That's fucking stupid, and would cause more trouble than what you could imagine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53645 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:43:02 am
No. No it wouldn't. Needing proof you've been vaccinated to go to the pub or watch a film? That's fucking stupid, and would cause more trouble than what you could imagine.

"at worst, they'd be viewed as some kind of totalitarian, oppressive move by a government seeking to control or divide people"

And then you say;

"And that's without dawning [sic] the tinfoil hat. That's just how it'll look."


Arf.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53646 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:45:06 am
"at worst, they'd be viewed as some kind of totalitarian, oppressive move by a government seeking to control or divide people"

And then you say;

"And that's without dawning [sic] the tinfoil hat. That's just how it'll look."


Arf.
What's your point, Andy? Or is this another one of your "I don't have one, so I'll just argue the toss" kind moods you're usually in. I said, "that's without dawning a tinfoil hat" for plane and obvious reasons that it sounds like something a conspiracy theorist would say, but in this case, it'd be correct.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53647 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:47:34 am
What's your point, Andy? Or is this another one of your "I don't have one, so I'll just argue the toss" kind moods you're usually in. I said, "that's without dawning a tinfoil hat" for plane and obvious reasons that it sounds like something a conspiracy theorist would say, but in this case, it'd be correct.

Well I'm sorry. I don't agree with you that "it'd be correct" in the slightest

That just sounds bonkers to me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53648 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:52:52 am
Well I'm sorry. I don't agree with you that "it'd be correct" in the slightest

That just sounds bonkers to me.
Sounds bonkers. Is bonkers. But here we are, Andy: just a little over a year ago, if someone said we'd be having a conversation about needing a special kind of passport so you could travel, shop, grab a pint or watch a film, you'd have laughed in my face and told me to get to fuck. Go on: tell me I'm wrong about that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53649 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 09:45:32 am
Didnt ask for any proof. Feel weird now but dont know if thats just psychosomatic
I felt a bit odd yesterday afternoon about 20 hours after my jab, went for a walk to clear my head and that seem to sort it. All OK now sore arm also better today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53650 on: Today at 12:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:55:42 am
Sounds bonkers. Is bonkers. But here we are, Andy: just a little over a year ago, if someone said we'd be having a conversation about needing a special kind of passport so you could travel, shop, grab a pint or watch a film, you'd have laughed in my face and told me to get to fuck. Go on: tell me I'm wrong about that.

I wouldn't mate.

I've not seen any of my family for over a year. I haven't seen any of my friends for over a year.

This is because we're helping vunerable neighbours and family members.

I think the UK should have been a lot more draconian from the start and that they are nowhere near even now.

I fully agree with the idea of a passport. If dickheads think it's draconian then I don't care to be honest. We should have had a full lockdown, closed the borders and forced mask wearing

If they'd been  harsher at the start, we'd be over this fucking thing months and months ago.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53651 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:55:42 am
Sounds bonkers. Is bonkers. But here we are, Andy: just a little over a year ago, if someone said we'd be having a conversation about needing a special kind of passport so you could travel, shop, grab a pint or watch a film, you'd have laughed in my face and told me to get to fuck. Go on: tell me I'm wrong about that.
A year ago, 126,000 people were still with us though. I genuinely don't see the problem with it. There could be exemptions for genuine reasons, i.e. medical but if it helps to get the country moving again go for it.

You can't travel to some countries without being inncoculated against some diseases. We had to have a few different shots before we went to Turkey about 25 years ago. I hate needles but if people want to do carry on doing what they have been doing then they need to get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53652 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:00:58 pm
I wouldn't mate.

I've not seen any of my family for over a year. I haven't seen any of my friends for over a year.

This is because we're helping vunerable neighbours and family members.

I think the UK should have been a lot more draconian from the start and that they are nowhere near even now.

I fully agree with the idea of a passport. If dickheads think it's draconian then I don't care to be honest. We should have had a full lockdown, closed the borders and forced mask wearing

If they'd been  harsher at the start, we'd be over this fucking thing months and months ago.
spot on, you only have to look at other non-Western nations to see there is a way out and that was before vaccinations
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53653 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:55:42 am
Sounds bonkers. Is bonkers. But here we are, Andy: just a little over a year ago, if someone said we'd be having a conversation about needing a special kind of passport so you could travel, shop, grab a pint or watch a film, you'd have laughed in my face and told me to get to fuck. Go on: tell me I'm wrong about that.
Maybe. A lot has happened in the last year that we would have thought was crazy a year ago.

Life has changed for everyone. There are vaccine passports in place for some vaccines already. It isn't a completely new thing.

If you are a person who isn't willing to get a vaccine because you hope everyone else will get it then you don't deserve to go to pubs etc as you are selfish.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53654 on: Today at 12:15:11 pm »
Still haven't seen any evidence that vaccine passports are actually going to achieve anything. I'm all for wanting bad things to happen to anti-vaxxers, but we can't let that sentiment drive public policy.

Telling people they have to carry papers or register on a database before they go to the pub is just going to feed into the antivaxxer narrative and you'll end up with fewer people getting vaccinated. Especially in groups who are naturally less trusting of the government, who are exactly the people who need it the most.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53655 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:15:11 pm
Still haven't seen any evidence that vaccine passports are actually going to achieve anything. I'm all for wanting bad things to happen to anti-vaxxers, but we can't let that sentiment drive public policy.

Yeah was thinking same. Also if god forbid there's a new virus a few years down the line as bad as this fucker, will people then need a passport for that one too? Where does it end etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53656 on: Today at 12:18:47 pm »
Worrying thing is there's plenty of non conspiracy people who aren't even wearing masks anymore. Would be interested to see the numbers in regards to people's thoughts on a vaccine passport

I'm not sure I would agree it should be mandatory for everywhere.

Plus how useful is a vaccine passport if the vaccine you've taken isn't even so effective against certain variants

The most important thing is to get as many people vaccinated and maintain the vaccine trust level imo, given we'll all prob be needing boosters
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53657 on: Today at 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:15:11 pm
Still haven't seen any evidence that vaccine passports are actually going to achieve anything. I'm all for wanting bad things to happen to anti-vaxxers, but we can't let that sentiment drive public policy.

Telling people they have to carry papers or register on a database before they go to the pub is just going to feed into the antivaxxer narrative and you'll end up with fewer people getting vaccinated. Especially in groups who are naturally less trusting of the government, who are exactly the people who need it the most.

Exactly. They're already everywhere saying "I told you so" since this vaccine passport stuff has kicked off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53658 on: Today at 12:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:21:53 pm
Exactly. They're already everywhere saying "I told you so" since this vaccine passport stuff has kicked off.

Policy also shouldn't be designed to pander to the anti vax twats.

If measures are needed that protect public health, I couldn't give a toss if it means that brain dead anti vaxxers get the chance to say "I told you so"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53659 on: Today at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:41:57 am
Yeah, but again, there'd be people who aren't anti-vax nutcases who believe in all sorts of shite to back up their reasoning behind not wanting one. Some people will just not want one because it's just human nature to be sceptical of putting something in your body you aren't totally sure of. Then there's people who have genuine medical reasons behind it, or are shit scared of needles. The type to avoid a dentist for the same kind of thinking. Vaccination, regardless of whether you are for or against, is a choice. You can't, nor should you force anyone, to take one. If you introduce a passport, you are essentially tarring people with a brush, and that brush says "fuck you" on the handle. That won't go down well.

It's as simple as this, really: there is a tipping point to be reached as far as deaths and hospitalisations are concerned. If the vaccines are as effective as they say, then it's the governments job to convince just enough people to take it so that those stats reach a level where they are deemed "acceptable" in statistical language so that society can get on with it. They have to stop reporting daily cases, hospitalisations and deaths sooner or later. There was a point where it was morally right to lock down. Once statistics reach that "acceptable" level, it then becomes morally wrong to lock people down again.


And the capacity for mutated variants to develop in unvaccinated people? Variants that might evade the vaccine and leave us back to square one?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53660 on: Today at 12:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:00:58 pm
I think the UK should have been a lot more draconian from the start and that they are nowhere near even now.

I fully agree with the idea of a passport. If dickheads think it's draconian then I don't care to be honest. We should have had a full lockdown, closed the borders and forced mask wearing

If they'd been  harsher at the start, we'd be over this fucking thing months and months ago.


Absolutely agree - and enforce track & trace.

I'm big on personal freedoms and would ordinarily vigorously oppose such measures, but in times like a deadly pandemic, the greater good must prevail and governments must become temporarily authoritarian to impose measures that help reduce spread and infection.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53661 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:02 pm

And the capacity for mutated variants to develop in unvaccinated people? Variants that might evade the vaccine and leave us back to square one?


If we're keeping the unvaccinated away from each other, this would seem less likely.
In principle I'd like a vaccine passport, but I don't think practically they'd be of much use. Even if we were to exclude the tiny minority of crazies from the reasoning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53662 on: Today at 12:39:37 pm »
And what good is it if there are no other restrictions and people could just meet eachother in their houses anyway? Apart from giving people who are fine with it peace of mind in those places, ut makes less sense the more I think about it

Just get as many people vaccinated as possible and try to maintain trust in government and vaccines.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53663 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:39:37 pm
And what good is it if there are no other restrictions and people could just meet eachother in their houses anyway? Apart from giving people who are fine with it peace of mind in those places, ut makes less sense the more I think about it


I suspect there's a decent correlation between the type of people who are modern-day pub regulars, and a section of the vaccine refuseniks.

Not a pleasant trait I know, but I'd take a malevolent pleasure in seeing these people be forced to make the choice between vaccination or no pub   :lmao


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53664 on: Today at 12:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 12:24:21 pm
Policy also shouldn't be designed to pander to the anti vax twats.

If measures are needed that protect public health, I couldn't give a toss if it means that brain dead anti vaxxers get the chance to say "I told you so"
Policy should be designed to make sure as many people take the vaccine as possible.  If vaccine passports give ammo to anti-vaxxers, then they will have the opposite effect, and therefore have a negative public health impact.

I don't like anti-vaxxers, and I fully support bad things happening to them, but I'm not going to cut my nose of to spite my face.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53665 on: Today at 01:00:41 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:39:37 pm
And what good is it if there are no other restrictions and people could just meet eachother in their houses anyway? Apart from giving people who are fine with it peace of mind in those places, ut makes less sense the more I think about it

Just get as many people vaccinated as possible and try to maintain trust in government and vaccines.
I guess the thinking is that the people who are just scared or put off from taking the vaccines heavily outnumber the hardcore antivaxers. A passport that limits daily freedoms will persuade the majority of the first scared group to get it as they have no real agenda. The antivaxers arent going to get it either way, so might as well forget about the idiots and focus on the people you can persuade. This can all be done under the idea of keeping pubs, restaurants and supermarkets safe too, so again the antivaxers can get annoyed, but it doesnt give them any real ammunition and imo, youll end up with more people vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53666 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:15:11 pm
Still haven't seen any evidence that vaccine passports are actually going to achieve anything. I'm all for wanting bad things to happen to anti-vaxxers, but we can't let that sentiment drive public policy.

Telling people they have to carry papers or register on a database before they go to the pub is just going to feed into the antivaxxer narrative and you'll end up with fewer people getting vaccinated. Especially in groups who are naturally less trusting of the government, who are exactly the people who need it the most.
Thats the crux of it really. Putting in a policy like this should have one measurable outcome - it increases vaccine take up. If it does this to a significant degree then I would be for it. If it doesnt result in a significant increase in up take then I would be very much against it. It would be a policy that looks good on the outside but doesnt achieve anything. They need to be careful here with their estimates on the effect implementing this would have on vaccine uptake.

That would be for domestic socialising. I would be 100% for countries implementing a requirement for visitors to their country to prove they have had vaccination. If you dont have one, you dont cross the border.
