France in a new lockdown and Germany to follow



As ever the politicians leave it too late too act. He was warned in January that the Kent strain was spreading in France, he was told that a lockdown was needed then but he refused to act. He even had the evidence just across the channel of what happens when the new strain took hold, that on the back of the vaccine shambles and is it any wonder they are where they are.His indecision, like Johnson before him has cost thousands of lives. Le Pen will be loving this of course, it wouldn't surprise me if she won the next election