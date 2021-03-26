« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1336 1337 1338 1339 1340 [1341]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1780971 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
    • @hartejack
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53600 on: Yesterday at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:51:14 pm
I was expecting these numbers to start picking up this week now children have been back in school a few weeks so seeing as we're going into the Easter holidays over the next few weeks and things are still fairly low things are looking quite promising right now...fingers crossed they stay that way!

Fingers-crossed indeed.  I've also heard it said (by someone who's doing daily monitoring/analysis of the stats) that even where case numbers are seen to be plateauing, on this occasion this actually is down to more testing (presumably the first week of schools) rather than any increase in positivity rates.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53601 on: Yesterday at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm
Weve had a couple of papers come out today on this. One from oxford, looking at the ongoing data from their UK trial and looking at infection with the different variants:
https://www.thelancet.com/action/consumeSharedSessionAction?I2KBRCK=1&JSESSIONID=aaa_cPfZvPfId4ILO5hIx&MAID=mVWtOR%2BauuNEqu5vDcNyNg%3D%3D&SERVER=WZ6myaEXBLEEYvrnizi8SQ%3D%3D&ORIGIN=133041551&RD=RD&exp=GYrByZfYs38UL0y4mKrXPQ%253D%253D&rtc=0

Basically the AZ vaccine shows 70% efficacy against symptomatic disease against the B.1.1.7 variant and 82% efficacy against the previous variants. It shows 29% efficacy against asymptotic infection for the B.1.1.7 and 70% for the previous strains. The confidence interval for that 29% figure is very wide though (represents just 19 infections), I imagine its probably higher, though there does seem to be a drop off in efficacy for the B.1.1.7 variant.

Weve also had a paper from UCL today where they estimate protection from transmission after one dose in care homes at 62%. That would be amazing if it pans out longer term.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.26.21254391v1

All good, Ive already had the B1.1.7 variant so Im ok.. ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53602 on: Yesterday at 05:57:21 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Had my first dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine today. A nice moment in a shitty year that was only partially ruined by my taxi driver on the way back, who was keen to let me know that I had basically just volunteered myself for lethal injection.
I hope you pointed out another side effect was it reduces a victims likeliness to tip. Which is a shame as you are normally a heavy tipper.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53603 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm »
24 hours after my vaccination, felt a little bit odd earlier, really tired and head not quite with it (no change there the missus said!!) but feel much better now, arm still a bit sore to the touch but getting better all the time.

I have a strange rash that has appeared in the shape of a QR code on my left butt cheek though, I'm guessing that's related to the chip! :)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53604 on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:57:21 pm
I hope you pointed out another side effect was it reduces a victims likeliness to tip. Which is a shame as you are normally a heavy tipper.
Ha, ha - nice one Paul, that made me chuckle !
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,570
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53605 on: Yesterday at 07:00:14 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm

I have a strange rash that has appeared in the shape of a QR code on my left butt cheek though, I'm guessing that's related to the chip! :)
Scan it with your phone camera and see where it takes you.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,570
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53606 on: Yesterday at 07:14:28 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Had my first dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine today. A nice moment in a shitty year that was only partially ruined by my taxi driver on the way back, who was keen to let me know that I had basically just volunteered myself for lethal injection.
He didn't, did he? He should have gotten a jab, but not from a needle. Fucking c*nt. What planet do these dickheads live on?
Logged

Online John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53607 on: Yesterday at 07:49:52 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,942
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53608 on: Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm »
France in a new lockdown and Germany to follow
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,523
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53609 on: Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm »
Dumb French old woman on the news in hospital after she refused the AZ vaccine and waited for the Pfizer one.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53610 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm
Dumb French old woman on the news in hospital after she refused the AZ vaccine and waited for the Pfizer one.
I can't see any future for the human race. Can't be long before we all start putting our hands in the fire because of some anonymous twat on the Internet.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,570
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53611 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm
Dumb French old woman on the news in hospital after she refused the AZ vaccine and waited for the Pfizer one.
Don't blame her. Blame fuckwits like Macron and the other tossers playing the political game with vaccines.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,727
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53612 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Had my first dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine today. A nice moment in a shitty year that was only partially ruined by my taxi driver on the way back, who was keen to let me know that I had basically just volunteered myself for lethal injection.

And I bet you he was a true Blue Bitter to boot.
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53613 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm
Don't blame her. Blame fuckwits like Macron and the other tossers playing the political game with vaccines.
Indeed. The political smear campaign against the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was always going to result in shit like this.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,809
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53614 on: Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm
Don't blame her. Blame fuckwits like Macron and the other tossers playing the political game with vaccines.

Yeah you can't blame her when the people in charge of her country have told her it's not safe
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53615 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
My sister got the jab two weeks ago. Unfortunately, she and her whole family got covid this week after an outbreak in her kids school. Shes gotten hit really hard by it but thankfully not a hospital case. 
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53616 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm »
Ive been reading about Covid and Brazil.    Its really out of control there
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53617 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
France in a new lockdown and Germany to follow
As ever the politicians leave it too late too act. He was warned in January that the Kent strain was spreading in France, he was told that a lockdown was needed then but he refused to act. He even had the evidence just across the channel of what happens when the new strain took hold, that on the back of the vaccine shambles and is it any wonder they are where they are.

His indecision, like Johnson before him has cost thousands of lives. Le Pen will be loving this of course, it wouldn't surprise me if she won the next election
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,570
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53618 on: Today at 12:37:46 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:07:19 am
As ever the politicians leave it too late too act. He was warned in January that the Kent strain was spreading in France, he was told that a lockdown was needed then but he refused to act. He even had the evidence just across the channel of what happens when the new strain took hold, that on the back of the vaccine shambles and is it any wonder they are where they are.

His indecision, like Johnson before him has cost thousands of lives. Le Pen will be loving this of course, it wouldn't surprise me if she won the next election
Le Pen's just Bolsonaro in a skirt, and probably worse as she veers even further to the right than what he does. I could be wrong there, though. Could be the other way around, but they're two peas in a pod, AKA c*nts. If she'd have gotten in, she'd have probably banned vaccines altogether and had everything open. 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:40 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,574
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53619 on: Today at 12:47:37 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:37:46 am
Le Pen's just Bolsonaro in a skirt, and probably worse as she veers even further to the right than what he does. I could be wrong there, though. Could be the other way around, but they're two peas in a pod, AKA c*nts. If she'd have gotten in, she'd have probably banned vaccines altogether and had everything open.

This. When the leader of your country has shown himself up to be a bit of a c*nt, the answer is never to go ahead and elect an exponentially more dangerous and evil c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53620 on: Today at 01:37:55 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:37:46 am
Le Pen's just Bolsonaro in a skirt, and probably worse as she veers even further to the right than what he does. I could be wrong there, though. Could be the other way around, but they're two peas in a pod, AKA c*nts. If she'd have gotten in, she'd have probably banned vaccines altogether and had everything open. 
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:47:37 am
This. When the leader of your country has shown himself up to be a bit of a c*nt, the answer is never to go ahead and elect an exponentially more dangerous and evil c*nt.
I totally agree but nothing would surprise me in the slightest, the polling suggests it will likely be a run off between the two of them
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,523
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53621 on: Today at 07:33:30 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:37:55 am
I totally agree but nothing would surprise me in the slightest, the polling suggests it will likely be a run off between the two of them

Macron is shit and a c*nt but he will easily win that race against her.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,523
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53622 on: Today at 08:03:39 am »
No Covid passports for Starmer. He can fuck off with that thought.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53623 on: Today at 08:11:39 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:03:39 am
No Covid passports for Starmer. He can fuck off with that thought.

For international travel theyll become a necessity, but in my opinion they shouldnt be introduced domestically, the overwhelming majority of the hospitality sector are against them.  Theyre discriminatory and will be difficult to police.

I do feel that a negative test wouldnt be a bad idea for large events though.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,523
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53624 on: Today at 08:23:10 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:11:39 am
For international travel theyll become a necessity, but in my opinion they shouldnt be introduced domestically, the overwhelming majority of the hospitality sector are against them.  Theyre discriminatory and will be difficult to police.

I do feel that a negative test wouldnt be a bad idea for large events though.

Thats because all they want is the max number of people in their places as possible, rather than the health implications. If we want things to return to normal and not have to wear masks and socially distance, then they are needed. I dont want to carry on wearing masks just because a cohort of people cant be arsed to get the vaccine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1336 1337 1338 1339 1340 [1341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 