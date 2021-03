It is widely used worldwide, but is it the most widely available in Europe? Anybody got figures for this? I only know numbers for Germany and it is not the most widely used/available there, first and foremost because of agreed and (less) delivered numbers of doses, it is a bit more than one third of the Pfizer doses so far, but more than J&J.



Not sure if the link works, but I've attached a screenshot to the post. https://qap.ecdc.europa.eu/public/extensions/COVID-19/vaccine-tracker.html#distribution-tab It's the vaccine delivery numbers from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control split up in terms of supplier. The country names don't line up with the bars correctly, because I had to zoom out a bit to get the screenshot, but I did have a look at the Austrian numbers and compared them to what is shown on our official vaccine dashboard and they seem to add up. Biontech is by far the most widely available and it also looks like most countries have focussed their orders on that, but I'm not sure, if availability and deliveries might play a part in that. Can also add that Switzerland have not ordered that much by AZ. They're just number four there with 5.3 million doses ordered. The Swiss focussed on Moderna (13.5 million doses) and also on Biontech and Novovax(6 million doses each). They did their own orders though and I haven't found any numbers on how many doses they've used from each supplier so far.