Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1776266 times)

Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53520 on: Today at 02:54:25 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:48:09 pm
"To give the numbers a bit of context: Earlier this month, after about 1.6 million AZ vaccinations and 7 reported cases of CVT, @PEI_Germany said that normally about one case would have been expected in that time window in that number of people."

Can see why they've suspended it, based on those figures... Obviously needs more looking into. Do they have a Pfizer supply to make up a shortfall?

One real issue is comparing it to 'expected numbers' during a pandemic who's infection has been shown to result in increased cases of CSVT itself. We're still missing any real information on those who have presented with this with regards to previous (or even current) infection status amongst other things.
Online lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53521 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 02:14:21 pm
Indeed, most are doing the 70+ range at the moment, a function of both limited supplies and initial decision to stick with the shortest interval between vaccinations (though that has changed/is changing in some countries).

In any case, as the EU has been short-changed by AZ on doses, the majority comes from Pfizer/BioNTech (AZ accounts for about 1/4 of the overall expected vaccine deliveries in April in Germany for example), so this should not have a huge effect on vaccination progress. Though there may be further hesitance for people to get the AZ vaccine.
I do not have all the numbers, but would think that suspension of AZ for those younger than 55 should not have much of an impact in Germany. Currently they are going through the age bracket of 70 to 80 (my dad got his second jab just this morning, mum will follow on Easter Sunday), so I suppose those entitled to a jab who are younger than 55 are risk groups and carers for risk groups mostly. They can get Pfizer.
Mum told me earlier that she heard BioNTech/Pfizer will start delivering more than projected any day now. Had no time to read up and verify this (or not), but it could be due to EMA having approved the extension at the Marburg production facility last week.
Offline Medellin

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53522 on: Today at 03:32:41 pm »
Apologies if this has been posted..fucking hell what a shower of selfish twats.

BBC News - Covid: 'Madness' as hundreds descend on Nottingham park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-56575135
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53523 on: Today at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:32:41 pm
Apologies if this has been posted..fucking hell what a shower of selfish twats.

BBC News - Covid: 'Madness' as hundreds descend on Nottingham park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-56575135

The rubbish alone boils my piss, then factor in the current circumstances and it is beyond belief. Some people just don`t care.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53524 on: Today at 03:49:15 pm »
Dickheads gonna dickhead.  Expect it's mainly students.
Offline Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53525 on: Today at 03:57:38 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:20:20 pm
I do not have all the numbers, but would think that suspension of AZ for those younger than 55 should not have much of an impact in Germany. Currently they are going through the age bracket of 70 to 80 (my dad got his second jab just this morning, mum will follow on Easter Sunday), so I suppose those entitled to a jab who are younger than 55 are risk groups and carers for risk groups mostly. They can get Pfizer.
Mum told me earlier that she heard BioNTech/Pfizer will start delivering more than projected any day now. Had no time to read up and verify this (or not), but it could be due to EMA having approved the extension at the Marburg production facility last week.

Your mum is correct. Germany's Pfizer deliveries increase from 1M a week to about 2.5M a week from next week.

They are also due a big AZ delivery this week ("the Italian stash"), hopefully the latest announcements won't change their ability to get those doses administered.


delete repeated words

Numbers taken From:
https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/fileadmin/Dateien/3_Downloads/C/Coronavirus/Impfstoff/Lieferprognosen_April_2021.pdf
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53526 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:20:20 pm
I do not have all the numbers, but would think that suspension of AZ for those younger than 55 should not have much of an impact in Germany. Currently they are going through the age bracket of 70 to 80 (my dad got his second jab just this morning, mum will follow on Easter Sunday), so I suppose those entitled to a jab who are younger than 55 are risk groups and carers for risk groups mostly. They can get Pfizer.
Mum told me earlier that she heard BioNTech/Pfizer will start delivering more than projected any day now. Had no time to read up and verify this (or not), but it could be due to EMA having approved the extension at the Marburg production facility last week.

Does Germany get a choice in which vaccines it gets though? Presumably it gets its share of Pfizer based on its population, and likewise with the AZ, it cant just unilaterally say we want more Pfizer and less AZ without someone else in the EU getting less Pfizer doses.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53527 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:15:49 am
I'm 54, group 6, had mine 3 weeks ago, no side effects and no worries that it is not safe. I know about 12 people who have had to AZ between Feb and now and none of them have had ill effects. Every medicine you take has risks, but the risks with this are miniscule.

My younger brother is 31 and had Pfizer I think, my younger sister is 29 and had AZ. Worst side effect they had was a sore arm and a bit of nausea for about 24 hours but fine since.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53528 on: Today at 04:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:32:41 pm
Apologies if this has been posted..fucking hell what a shower of selfish twats.

BBC News - Covid: 'Madness' as hundreds descend on Nottingham park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-56575135

The guy in the tree taking distancing to the extreme.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53529 on: Today at 04:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 03:57:38 pm
Your mum is correct. Germany's Pfizer deliveries increase from 1M a week to about 2.5M a week from next week.

They are also due a big AZ delivery this week ("the Italian stash"), hopefully the latest announcements won't change their ability to get those doses administered.


delete repeated words

Numbers taken From:
https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/fileadmin/Dateien/3_Downloads/C/Coronavirus/Impfstoff/Lieferprognosen_April_2021.pdf

Good to see that J&J has started to rollout in the EU, even if at quite low levels
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53530 on: Today at 04:27:59 pm »
Thought we were gonna be stuck around the 5000 mark but still seems to be coming down
Offline Legs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53531 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:04:11 pm
The guy in the tree taking distancing to the extreme.

I like the guy who covers his mouth with his t-shirt and says Everyone is following the rules of Covid

I must have been getting the rules all wrong for the last year then 😂
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53532 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:27:59 pm
Thought we were gonna be stuck around the 5000 mark but still seems to be coming down

Indeed, death numbers are lower than you would expect for a Tuesday as well

Offline Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53533 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:32:41 pm
Apologies if this has been posted..fucking hell what a shower of selfish twats.

BBC News - Covid: 'Madness' as hundreds descend on Nottingham park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-56575135

Same thing happened the other week here at Sefton Park. Liverpool and Nottingham seem to have hordes of idiotic students.
Online stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53534 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:58:14 pm
Does Germany get a choice in which vaccines it gets though? Presumably it gets its share of Pfizer based on its population, and likewise with the AZ, it cant just unilaterally say we want more Pfizer and less AZ without someone else in the EU getting less Pfizer doses.

It can't, but it can pick up Pfizer doses that haven't been taken by other member states, because they prefer other (cheaper) vaccines. The agreement basically says that every member gets a share of every vaccine based on their population, but that is just an offer. They can then decide to take less of a certain vaccine for whatever reason. It's mostly price-related especially with some of the poorer countries. Those doses are then basically offered to the other members and they can then get more of those (again based on their population and on who else is interested I would guess). Germany has been doing that quite a bit, same as Denmark and the Netherlands I think.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53535 on: Today at 04:49:55 pm »
Slap bang in the middle of the red light district of Nottingham
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53536 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:49:55 pm
Slap bang in the middle of the red light district of Nottingham

Is the question "Where did Tepid wake up after his first night out drinking after lockdown?"
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53537 on: Today at 04:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:51:27 pm
Is the question "Where did Tepid wake up after his first night out drinking after lockdown?"

Nope. It was "where does Tepid undertake his evening work for tips ?"
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53538 on: Today at 04:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:56:14 pm
Nope. It was "where does Tepid undertake his evening work for tips ?"
;D

Went to uni there.  I had a placement on my teaching practice at a school right next to the park. It was quite an eye opener...
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53539 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:56:14 pm
Nope. It was "where does Tepid undertake his evening work for tips ?"

;D
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53540 on: Today at 05:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:56:14 pm
Nope. It was "where does Tepid undertake his evening work for tips ?"

Bloody Govt. not paying teachers enough.
Offline RJH

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53541 on: Today at 05:07:07 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:27:59 pm
Thought we were gonna be stuck around the 5000 mark but still seems to be coming down

Looks like only the 5-19 age ranges are seeing increases, everyone else is still seeing declines, which is good.
Daily hospital admissions are below 300 for the first time since 20/09, and it looks like deaths may have dropped below 50/day now as well, though the lag means can't be certain just yet.
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53542 on: Today at 05:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:04:16 pm
Bloody Govt. not paying teachers enough.

Got to earn their keep somehow mate
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53543 on: Today at 05:08:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:59:37 pm
;D

Went to uni there.  I had a placement on my teaching practice at a school right next to the park. It was quite an eye opener...

Taught you everything you need to know mate
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53544 on: Today at 05:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 05:08:01 pm
Taught you everything you need to know mate
The irony was that it was a posh private girls school... right in the middle of the red light district.  It was so weird....


I walked to it through the park in my first day and had to step over a couple doing heroin who were lying across  the path.

So odd.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53545 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:48:09 pm
"To give the numbers a bit of context: Earlier this month, after about 1.6 million AZ vaccinations and 7 reported cases of CVT, @PEI_Germany said that normally about one case would have been expected in that time window in that number of people."

Can see why they've suspended it, based on those figures... Obviously needs more looking into. Do they have a Pfizer supply to make up a shortfall?


They only suspended it for 3-4 days, they're back using it. My mum finally had her first jab with it (AZ) last weekend, made up!
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53546 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:11:10 pm
The irony was that it was a posh private girls school... right in the middle of the red light district.  It was so weird....


I walked to it through the park in my first day and had to step over a couple doing heroin who were lying across  the path.

So odd.

So near any school is so incongruous and weird.

I remember years ago I was working near Hamilton Square in Birkenhead. It would be a lovely square. There are really nice buildings surrounding it, plenty of history and so on. At lunchtime I used to go for a stroll through the square and there would be people using everywhere, needles on the floor and a personal highlight was a man shitting into his own hand (sorry for posting that !). Fun fact. I saw exactly the same thing outside a restaurant in Southampton when I was seated at a window eating my dinner.

Anyway, back to Covid !
Offline thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53547 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:15:49 am
I'm 54, group 6, had mine 3 weeks ago, no side effects and no worries that it is not safe. I know about 12 people who have had to AZ between Feb and now and none of them have had ill effects. Every medicine you take has risks, but the risks with this are miniscule.

I'm 40 and had horrendous side effects to AZ.  Two days of flu symptoms - Aching all over, dead, throbbing arm, headache from hell, lethargy and tiredness but unable to sleep.  Just over 48 hours after the jab, the symptoms dissipated over the course of an hour.  My arm was sore for a week though. 

My parents and in laws (all in their 70s), had no side effects at all. All the people I know who experienced bad side effects were around my age or younger.
Online afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53548 on: Today at 07:19:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 28, 2021, 08:22:48 pm
Tuesday at 1:00, stateside, pour moi...

Ridiculously simple, jab of Moderna, no pain at all, left before 15 minute wait was done, drive to Bartow Co. Health Dept took longer than the entire process.

Any RAWK-ites stateside in Atlanta, highly recommend scheduling up in Cartersville.
Online lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53549 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:21:37 pm
They only suspended it for 3-4 days, they're back using it. My mum finally had her first jab with it (AZ) last weekend, made up!
Yes it has been used without age limit after the initial suspension two or three weeks ago, but just today it was decided (first by Berlin hospitals and by now other regions) to not give it to anybody younger than 55. At least that was this morning's information, in the afternoon tv news talked about it will for now only be used for over 60 year olds. Spokesperson for one of the hospitals this morning said "this is done purely as a precaution". Not ideal as it might contribute to people being suspicious of AZ. But hopefully there are still many who think like a guy in a German vox pop last week who, when questioned about what vaccines he would prefer, said "I fucking don't care, give me whatever has been approved" lol.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53550 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
Just had my first shot, Pfizer, didn't feel a thing. Was waiting about an hour in total, firstly outside, then in a queing system inside but very professionally handle and glad that I've now had it

Probably a bit early for side effects
