Just a quick question on the dates of jabs front. I had my first one from Pfizer about 6 weeks ago. I wasn`t given a date for my booster/follow up and the booking website says that I can`t book it through there. Are different GP practices doing it in different ways and/or if the GP arranged it then the GP will arrange the follow up ? Just a bit confused on how I get my second date and don`t want to bother the GP practice with the query.



Just wondering what others experience of this is.