It's interesting and a bit scary that even with 2x testing per week, and lots of extra safety measures in schools, there appears to still be transmission in and around schools.



Can’t be too many environments at the moment where 30 individuals spend 6 hours a day in a relatively confined space. The testing and safety measures will only get you so far. Don’t get me wrong, I think schools have to be open. But it’s no surprise that cases have levelled out and now heading up in those age groups. Time to jab all teachers (and other key workers in similar environments) maybe? The death stats (conveniently ignoring long covid) they used to justify not doing teachers were from before this last lockdown and therefore mainly before the Kent variant was dominant. Can they be sure it’s the same now?