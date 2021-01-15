I am on the same page as many on here: I hope the "must shake hands" thing goes (stays gone) especially on the business level. Never been a friend of it in private settings either, ever since I was 13 or 14 or so, you know when you are in your rebellious phase, because back then when my grandparents came around or we went to visit them the first thing my grandfather did was expect a proper handshake even before the door was closed. He was anything but a great grandfather though; we were never really good enough while he praised others - and me and my brother generally were super uncomplicated and nice kids - and let's say there were generational issues due to Germany's past. So there came a day when in my teenage years I flat out denied him the handshake. I figured if he did not have much love and respect for me, why shake hands and pretend (discussions ensued in the family, but I can be very stubborn where I want to).



Ever since then I perceived it as a mostly empty gesture (same as men wearing ties) as long as it is done solely because society dictates and expects it. I don't have a problem with hugging and touching people I like, but have tried to avoid handshakes wherever I could, I say hi and knock on the table in family gatherings instead of going around shaking two dozen hands when entering a room and rather give hugs where I feel like it. Regarding jobs I was always lucky to work in somewhat "easy going" surroundings without the constant need for handshakes and when I started the uni job in January 2020 there was not much handshaking but mostly a hello and how are you even without Covid. But if I never have to shake hands again out of obligation (and not be looked at funny) I'll be more than happy!