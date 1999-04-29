« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1760521 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53240 on: Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
It would also appear that the EU wish to export doses from the EU plants which are contracted for the UK at the same rate as those to the EU based on population, not order size.  So this would reduce the UK's AZ doses per capita (because the order was larger) and bring the EU's up a bit.  It's a little like pulling other nations down to the EC's mediocrity, but from the point of view of optics and doing 'all they can' I think we do need to give the EC some leverage here - in particular due to the AZ situation from the start being unclear.


Presume you mean Pfizer?

The majority of the UK's AZ dosage is produced under licence here in the UK. We've had 5m from India with a further 5m to come (delayed), but only a very small number from the EU, and that was in the early stages of the vaccine programme.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53241 on: Yesterday at 03:43:56 pm »
This definitely means war.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53242 on: Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm »
Johnson facing the liaison committee at mo re governments handling of the pandemic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53243 on: Yesterday at 04:38:18 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:43:56 pm
This definitely means war.

Get the spitfires ready
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53244 on: Yesterday at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm
Johnson facing the liaison committee at mo re governments handling of the pandemic.

Looks like he is backing COVID vaccination certificates even to go to the pub. Good to hear.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53245 on: Yesterday at 04:43:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:38:18 pm
Get the spitfires ready

Vera Lynn will be number one again the weekend.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53246 on: Yesterday at 04:58:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:43:56 pm
This definitely means war.

".....I have to tell you now that no such undertaking has been received and consequently.........we are going to act like selfish children as well to cover up our own respective mistakes and poor PR"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53247 on: Yesterday at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:42:50 pm
Looks like he is backing COVID vaccination certificates even to go to the pub. Good to hear.

J&J had better pull their finger out and request approval in the UK or I am going to need to get another jab on top of my trial ones.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53248 on: Yesterday at 05:15:06 pm »


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53249 on: Yesterday at 05:24:54 pm »
Slooooooooooooooooooooooooowing down but not really a problem as long as deaths and hospitalizations keep dropping. Just need to sort this vaccine crap out
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53250 on: Yesterday at 05:27:20 pm »
Just shy of 500k total doses for today, 324k first doses and 170k second so still going ok so far.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53251 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm »
India once again rumoured to be blocking further AZ exports

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-india-vaccine-idUSKBN2BG27D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53252 on: Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
India once again rumoured to be blocking further AZ exports

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-india-vaccine-idUSKBN2BG27D

Not surprising, they seem to be experiencing a new wave of cases.

Short to medium term we have to accept that this going to happen more and more and do what we can to increase domestic output.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53253 on: Yesterday at 05:44:43 pm »
Merkel has backtracked on Easter lockdown plans
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53254 on: Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm »
Judging by this graph we now have the 4th lowest rate of Covid in the world behind Australia, Bhutan and New Zealand.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/positive-rate-daily-smoothed?time=2021-03-21

We are doing really well now. Good to see it isn't going up to much even with the children going back to school.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53255 on: Yesterday at 05:53:40 pm »
Number of tests being conduted was down to 800k which is a worry when compared with previous daily tests and yet confirmed cases are still in the 5k region.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53256 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
India once again rumoured to be blocking further AZ exports

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-india-vaccine-idUSKBN2BG27D

No exports in almost a week based on that report.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53257 on: Yesterday at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 05:53:40 pm
Number of tests being conduted was down to 800k which is a worry when compared with previous daily tests and yet confirmed cases are still in the 5k region.

Is it because schools test twice a week ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53258 on: Yesterday at 06:07:15 pm »
EC and UK release a co-operation statement which should set the tone for Thursday's EC council meeting.

Interestingly the EC also revoke the exemption on EC vaccine export controls given to a whole series of nations: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia Georgia, Israel, Jordan, Iceland, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, Norway, North Macedonia, Serbia & Switzerland.

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_21_1352

Interestingly under the 'proportionality' argument the EC would be permitted to hold back Covax doses.  Why not just take those 16m doses sat in a warehouse, share them out and return them to the stockpile next month when we see Pfizer production fill the gaps?  Vaccines in arms right now are far more effective than later.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm by Ashburton »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53259 on: Yesterday at 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:06:24 pm
Is it because schools test twice a week ?
Schools will have finished testing. Tests are now being done at home.


I wonder if people are bothering to report negative tests.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53260 on: Yesterday at 06:31:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:07:37 pm
Schools will have finished testing. Tests are now being done at home.


I wonder if people are bothering to report negative tests.

Still twice a week?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53261 on: Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53262 on: Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:07:37 pm
Schools will have finished testing. Tests are now being done at home.


I wonder if people are bothering to report negative tests.


Yes. Tonight will be the 4th time. Getting to be quite a dab hand at playing lab technician.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53263 on: Yesterday at 07:16:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Yes.

Im sure my eldest does them Monday and Thursday which makes sense with the low numbers
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53264 on: Yesterday at 07:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm

Yes. Tonight will be the 4th time. Getting to be quite a dab hand at playing lab technician.


Missus works in a school, youngest daughter is in year 10. Both do test at 7pm every Sunday and Wednesday and report results at 8pm.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53265 on: Yesterday at 07:34:51 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 07:31:38 pm
Missus works in a school, youngest daughter is in year 10. Both do test at 7pm every Sunday and Wednesday and report results at 8pm.
that makes sense why the number of tests for a Wednesday are low
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53266 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm »
Scottish Court rules that the Scottish Government broke the European Convention of Human Rights by ordering places of worship to close as part of Covid restrictions.

Er.... WTF?????

I question the impartiality of the judge (Lord Braid) when, in delivering his judgement comes out with this utter shite:


 "It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club."

Why???

Why does a religious person feel the loss of being able to go to their church/mosque/synagogue/temple more than someone missing out on meeting up with family or friends or going to a football game or the pub?

He's ruled the closures are in breach of Article 9 of the ECHR, but it seems on the face of it an erroneous ruling, as the closure of places of worship doesn't prevent sky fairy botherers from actually following a religion.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-56511585

I hope the Scottish Government appeals and wins and keeps these buildings closed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53267 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Scottish Court rules that the Scottish Government broke the European Convention of Human Rights by ordering places of worship to close as part of Covid restrictions.

Er.... WTF?????

I question the impartiality of the judge (Lord Braid) when, in delivering his judgement comes out with this utter shite:


 "It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club."

Why???

Why does a religious person feel the loss of being able to go to their church/mosque/synagogue/temple more than someone missing out on meeting up with family or friends or going to a football game or the pub?

He's ruled the closures are in breach of Article 9 of the ECHR, but it seems on the face of it an erroneous ruling, as the closure of places of worship doesn't prevent sky fairy botherers from actually following a religion.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-56511585

I hope the Scottish Government appeals and wins and keeps these buildings closed.

When my aged Nan couldn't attend Mass she''d happily click her rosary beads and read her book of gruesome tortures inflicted on Catholic martyrs with consummate glee.

And the Parish priest still came around to collect his 'tithe'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53268 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Scottish Court rules that the Scottish Government broke the European Convention of Human Rights by ordering places of worship to close as part of Covid restrictions.

Er.... WTF?????


Pre-Enlightenment madness.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53269 on: Today at 01:39:08 am »
AstraZenecas statement from their primary analysis is out:
76% efficacy against symptomatic disease
100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisation
86% efficacy against symptomatic disease for those over 65

Some of the numbers:
33,449 volunteers in the trial
190 cases of symptomatic disease (49 more than the interim analysis)
8 cases of severe disease - all in the placebo group (3 more than the interim analysis)
14 possible or probable cases that remain to be adjudicated

Hopefully this is out with the review boards blessing. I wonder if its the probable cases that havent been adjudicated that caused the disagreement. Still seems extremely petty.

https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2021/azd1222-us-phase-iii-primary-analysis-confirms-safety-and-efficacy.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53270 on: Today at 07:08:59 am »
Weirdly more effective in old people.... small sample size?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53271 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:59 am
Weirdly more effective in old people.... small sample size?

Old people more likely to be isolation/adhering to social distancing and therefore less likely to become infected in the first place possibly?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53272 on: Today at 08:49:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:59 am
Weirdly more effective in old people.... small sample size?

I dont think thats it, the sample size of over 65s was significant (dont quote me but I think it was 25%).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53273 on: Today at 08:59:55 am »
That 100% rate against hospitalisations really is wonderful

I wonder how much it will protect against the longlasting symptoms some people seem to get
