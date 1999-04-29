Scottish Court rules that the Scottish Government broke the European Convention of Human Rights by ordering places of worship to close as part of Covid restrictions.Er.... WTF?I question the impartiality of the judge (Lord Braid) when, in delivering his judgement comes out with this utter shite:"It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club."Why???Why does a religious person feel the loss of being able to go to their church/mosque/synagogue/temple more than someone missing out on meeting up with family or friends or going to a football game or the pub?He's ruled the closures are in breach of Article 9 of the ECHR, but it seems on the face of it an erroneous ruling, as the closure of places of worship doesn't prevent sky fairy botherers from actually following a religion.I hope the Scottish Government appeals and wins and keeps these buildings closed.