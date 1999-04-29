Scottish Court rules that the Scottish Government broke the European Convention of Human Rights by ordering places of worship to close as part of Covid restrictions.
Er.... WTF?
?
I question the impartiality of the judge (Lord Braid) when, in delivering his judgement comes out with this utter shite:
"It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club."
Why???
Why does a religious person feel the loss of being able to go to their church/mosque/synagogue/temple more than someone missing out on meeting up with family or friends or going to a football game or the pub?
He's ruled the closures are in breach of Article 9 of the ECHR, but it seems on the face of it an erroneous ruling, as the closure of places of worship doesn't prevent sky fairy botherers from actually following a religion.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-56511585
I hope the Scottish Government appeals and wins and keeps these buildings closed.